Garen Scribner of GarenMedia: “Push your limits, always”

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Garen Scribner.

Garen Scribner is a dancer, producer, and social entrepreneur. Founder of GarenMedia, he is the creator and host of the broadcast TV series Broadway Sandwich (3x NY Emmy Nominee) and the creator and executive producer of And The Nominees Are, both for New York Public Media (PBS/ALL ARTS). Garen starred as Jerry in the Broadway + National Tour productions of An American in Paris and was a soloist with the San Francisco Ballet and artist of Nederlands Dans Theater 1. He starred as The Matador in the Metropolitan Opera’s brand-new production of La Traviata (2019, 2020), simulcast around the world in cinemas for Great Performances on PBS. He co-founded Dance For a Reason in 2012, an annual benefit performance that has successfully raised 500,000 dollars + for non-profit organizations like the Cancer Prevention Institute of California, International Rescue Committee, among others. Currently, he is pursuing a Mid-Career Master of Public Administration at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and will graduate in May, 2022.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My father, a physicist, was pursuing a Ph.D. at Georgetown and living in Washington D.C. Looking for a haircut, he stopped into a barbershop near campus, where he met my mother who happened to be his hairstylist. She must have done a great job because they married soon after and had two boys: my older brother, Justin, and I. We grew up together in Arlington, VA.

Our mother ran her barbershop business out of our home. I’d arrive home from school and help sweep up the “shop,” or sit and do my homework while clients had sessions. It was a fabulous way to grow up, especially for a young queer kid, constantly engaging with different kinds of people, mostly adults, learning intimate details about their lives. Most importantly, I was asked to weigh in on life-or-death decisions, like whether to get bangs or not. Hairstylists really end up being therapists, or in the case of my mom, ministers. She quit doing hair and went to seminary, becoming an ordained Unity minister when I was 10 years old.

As a young kid, I participated in most of the standard American activities: soccer, baseball, basketball, cub scouts. That was until ballet came calling.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Our family used to go ice skating together on Friday nights. I’d zoom around the ice and imitate the trained figure skaters who took lessons during the week. There was a man there who worked at the Washington Ballet, and pulled my mom aside and suggested I audition for their production of The Nutcracker. I had no dance training, but he thought I’d be a good fit, and encouraged me to show up.

I went to the audition and a few months later, I was onstage in my first performance. At seven years old, I was cast in the role of Fritz in the Washington Ballet’s The Nutcracker at the Warner Theater in D.C. The between the frenzied backstage energy, the dancers, the lights, the audience buzzing on the other side of the curtain before the show began, I fell in love with the art form and the theater instantly. I was home. That was the beginning of my life in the theater and my journey to becoming a dancer.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2014, Christopher Wheeldon cast me in his new Broadway musical, An American in Paris, which I performed in for almost three years. The curtain opened eight times a week, with a maximum of two weeks off per year. I did the show over a thousand times. Before that, I had never really acted or sang in a professional theater setting. I had to entirely re-train myself to sing, dance, and act, and on top of it all, survive the rigors of an eight-show week, year after year. It was an unbelievable challenge but was ultimately one of the most rewarding and fulfilling opportunities of my life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

During the pandemic, I became determined to offer more opportunities for dancers to perform and audiences to experience live performances in person. I developed, directed, and produced a new work, American Lyric, a collaboration between my production company, GarenMedia, and IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild TM, at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in New York. A multi-disciplinary and diverse ensemble of acclaimed dance artists performed a site-specific, self-choreographed dance, as live classical music was transmitted to audience members via wireless headphones. The dancers came from a wide array of genres within the dance world: Coral Dolphin (Madonna world tour, Oklahoma on Broadway), Or Schraiber (Batsheva Dance Company), ShanDien LaRance (Native American Hoop dancer, Cirque du Soleil’s Totem), and Taylor Stanley (Principal Dancer, New York City Ballet). The collaboration was a powerful cultural and artistic exchange. And to top it all off, Baryshnikov showed up — he even danced a little. For us dancers, having Misha appear at your show is like having Beyoncé come to your concert. It’s a major blessing.

I’m working on two new exciting projects that have not yet been announced, both of which I am collaborating with one of my closest colleagues and creative partners, choreographer Danielle Rowe. She and I have written and directed many things together. Our latest film together was Corps-en-tine for The Australian Ballet. The first secret project is a full-length work for a ballet company and the other is a research-based work, investigating the lives of dancers. Both will premiere in the fall of ’22.

My primary focus at moment in my career is graduate school. I’m pursuing a Mid-Career Master of Public Administration at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and will graduate in May of ’22. It’s leadership, ethics management, and policy degree, led by some of the brightest professors in the world. I’m learning so much already and we’ve barely started.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Jennifer Lopez once cast me to dance with her for a L’Oreal shampoo commercial. We were the only two filming on set, and we had the absolute best time. Jennifer is not only a great dancer, but she’s also one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She radiates beauty and kindness, seriously.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

Human beings have so much potential, but most of us only tap into tiny fragments of that potential. When we make music and when we dance, we transcend our limitations and connect with something beyond ourselves, something sublime. It’s alchemy. Stop what you’re doing and listen to the adagio from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major. Watch George Balanchine’s ballet, Serenade. Take a dance class. Learn an instrument. When I see someone accomplish a thing that they’ve worked hard to do, like learning an instrument or a dance step, I feel a rush of adrenaline and emotion overcome me. This is what inspires me, and I hope inspires them to connect with themselves more deeply, to feel joy, to encourage kindness, love, and acceptance; to strive for something great, something out of reach.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For me, building a meaningful and interesting life means connecting my passion for dance beyond performance and into more accessible philanthropic, civic, and humanitarian spaces. In 2011, I journeyed to Capetown, South Africa to teach dance to children from underserved communities, which affirmed my belief in the transformative, healing power of dance education. The following year, I co-founded Dance For a Reason, an annual benefit performance that has successfully raised 500,000 dollars+ for non-profit organizations, including the Cancer Prevention Institute of California, UCSF Melanoma Center, International Rescue Committee, and others.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t take things personally. When someone says something that sounds like it has an edge, or could be construed as offensive, let it go. It isn’t about you.

2. You’re never “too late” or “too old” to do that thing you’ve always wanted to do. Inspire others with your willingness to try something new.

3. Push your limits, always. See how far you can go. There’s nothing better than pushing through limitations and the sensation of achievement that rushes through you once you’re on the other side of that wall. You can always pull back but you can’t go back in time to try harder.

4. Say yes to everything. You never know what will come out of a “Yes.”

5. Save your money.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I really have no idea how this could happen, but I’d love to teach dance in the prison system. The intersection of our completely flawed and inhumane criminal justice system, imprisoned bodies, matched with the teaching of dance technique, which defines a liberated body… I’d love to explore this.

We have been blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this.

Yuval Noah Harari.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Find me @garenscribner on Instagram.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!