Its that time of the year, again. A time when daughters and sons of Black American soiling are able to reflect, re-tell, and celebrate our existence and presence in the United States of America. Our culture. Our essence. The very beauty and complexity of our peculiar existence. In the USA, February is our month. The celebration of Black American people. Who we are. Our stories. Our contributions to the world. Even more telling is the cultural revolution taking place in Black America’s gardens. That revolution of Black American women re-claiming and re-instating their place, as the women and feminine presence of that garden.

Its a wonder to speak about the celebration of Black America, while living in Cairo, Egypt. Observing the power of travel, and how so many Black Americans have traveled to this land. The her/history of famous Black Americans, who have come to soak their physical and spiritual energies into this land is a wonder. Observing and hearing the performance and imitation of Black American music, slang, and cultural aesthetics by Egyptian-Arab youth and older personnel is inciteful. A testimony, and living evidence, concerning the impact and power of our her/history, legacy, and culture.

Our gardens are sacred. For they harbor many tales. Living replicas and fluid sanctuaries in the preservation and ongoing existence of our people. Our many libraries of living storybooks and how they have worked to sustain Black America’s fruition and gardens. Re-birthing and re-creating ourselves throughout different existences of time. Sacred quilts and magical scriptures of lyrical ballads, musical poetry, fashionable feel goods, and culinary therapy; as birthed and created by Black American mother and maiden images. Nourishing their sons, husbands, fathers, lovers, boyfriends, uncles, and overall male folk in the presence of racism, sexism, and the overall negativity, associated with their existence. Despite the fact that their presence was copied, imitated, and stolen by that very same system, and others the world over.

So, every year, one month is dedicated out of the year, for a magnanimous reminder of who we are. Of course, that doesn’t mean that we only dedicate one month for studying our her/history and culture. No! Thanks to the likes of radio pioneer, Tom Joyner, Black American Her/History and culture is studied and celebrated 360. Coming across full circle. In the sacredness of the Circle. Yet, the significance of one month’s dedication is to re-instate a form of reflection. A meaningful reflection and calming centeredness. What does it mean to be Black American? What are the responsibilities associated with being part of this community? Furthermore, how does one continue the legacy and contributions of Black America’s existence and myriad of cultures? How does one nurture and protect these peculiar gardens?

When we examine the presence of Black American people, the world observes a unique her/history, culture, and lineage. Unfortunately, such does not mean that observation is connected to respect. Her/history, and the present day, has proven that. Behaviors of outside personnel (and foreign feminine energies) of ignoring and disrespecting Black America’s maiden and mother images. Purposefully dismissing and ignoring their presence, as a means to gain free access to their gardens, without equal reciprocation and contribution. Chopping her fruits, laying in her soiling, and exploiting her energy out of selfishness, vanity, jealousy, and envy. Too many have even entered into Black America’s gardens with the objective to “replace” the cultural and feminine image. Racist attempts to conquer and lay claims to gardens, that one has not birthed or tended to. That also includes those sneaky and deceitful tactics of presenting oneself as being “more knowledgeable” and “more appropriate” in presenting on the culture and her/history than actual Black Americans; especially, the Black American women, whose culture, heritage, and community it belongs to. Seeing our her/history and culture as so cheap, that anyone can present on it. Manipulating the emotions and pain of Black American women, in their arrogance and indifference because simply put. . .they don’t value or treasure our culture. They enjoy a faux sense of victory and gloat in subconsciously feeling that they have “defeated” Black America; especially, the women. Its nothing more than a marketing and money making tool for such vultures. They can never truly feel it because they have not experienced it-and never will. Rather, using one’s racial privilege, while taking advantage of the brutal her/history, against Black America’s being for the sole purpose of freely dominating and benefiting from her presence. Soaking up her energy, while denying her authentic Being, and the feminine presence of her gardens. These forms of emotional, psychological, and physical violence has been felt by Black American women for too long. Efforts to de-femenize and de-humanize her have existed since her very first enslavement within U.S. soiling. Let’s also not forget to mention the debasement and de-humanization of Black America’s sons and fathers. Symbolically and physically removing them from their gardens, with the purpose of slowly detaching them from their culture, identity, and natural harbor of re-birth. Emasculating them and the hindering which took place, in the protection and holistic connection and wellness with their Black American women counterparts. What does it do to a man when he is unable to protect his natural and culture gardens? The women and children living within it. In addition, it is one of the silent explanations for mental health issues and depression among Black American women and men. The years of fracture and splintering between the feminine and masculine principles. The silent pain, frustration, and agony, that was, and continues to take place.

Our further examination of Black American Her/History Month 2020 also serves as a celebration for having overcome, creating, and bring restoration throughout the magic of time. In a terse amount of words, time became a significant utensil. For Black American people to re-enter ourselves during this month, every year, is an epitome of healing. Seeing February as a focal point for emotional and mental cleansing and restoration. The physical, emotional, and psychological centeredness in who we are, where we are, and the work needed to be done. Where are we in our journey of preservation? What are the points of inventory for this journey? Has Black American kept a proper stock and assessment of her gardenal fruits, and what needs to take shape from that? Have the ravaging of her crops continued to take place? And, if so, what is the work needed to re-plant a new harvest? Have there already been efforts of re-planting? Have there already been efforts of protecting? If so, how have these efforts been highlighted?

One of the auspicious treasures concerning Black American Her/History Month is how the month serves as a focal point for the re-claimation, and check-in of the wellness and stability of Black American people, her gardens, her existence, and her legacy. Have the gardens been nourished today? Are they being nourished everyday? And not just during February. Knock! Knock! Black America, have you checked in today?

Sitting from afar and taking in the very first day of Black American Her/History Month, I become excited, full of passion, and re-awakened to the reality of a space and moment in time, being reserved for the existence of my womanhood and culture. Timely reservations for the marking of my people. . .Black American people. A peculiar people. A wonderous people, who returned to the rawness of Blackness, in order to continue their presence in a space, that was anti-Black. A people whose daughters symbolize a blackened flower, which has been sprinkled with blackened glitter, from Universal magic. Growing from soils of “impossibilities.” Only to specialize, toil, and produce within it. Savoring that magic into the bodies, minds, and Souls of their menfolk, the elders, and children.

Its going to be interesting to observe how Black American Her/History Month will be performed, and celebrated, in the United States. What are the festivities, which are to take place? Furthermore, what will be the images of celebration? Has Black America transitioned into a new awakening? Is this another period of re-birth into the wonders, herstory, and legacy of Black America? On a more important note, what is the hidden work of spiritual, mental, and physical wellness, which is taking place in Black America? The shaking of PTSD and any lingering of pain and trauma from historical events should be a real focal point for 2020 initiatives of Black American Her/History Month. Not only examining slavery, but other methods and periods of violence, which were purposefully created, and designed, to destroy the familial and community Spirit in Black American populations throughout the United States; and those methods being copied and taken advantaged of, by others who enter Black American spaces, culture, and music. Those who like to put whiteness as the sole face of racism, exploitation, and abuse of Black Americans in the US, while performing similar activities; all the while hiding in being a “person of color,” and claiming themselves to be absolved of racism or bigotry because of a slightly darker hue, in approximation to whiteness. That is to be addressed, as well.

So, in the Spirit of 2020’s Black American Her/History month, let’s make wellness and her/history’s reflection, a priority. Now is the time, more than ever, for Black America to examine the sacredness and holistic attributes of our mental psyche. Those continued efforts, which are currently taking place, and how we as a collective are contributing into our wellness and energy bank. Its significantly important. How shall we show the world the WELLNESS in a blackened hue? Ah! What a wonder to reflect upon!

Happy Black American Her/History Month 2020 everyone! I look forward to seeing, experiencing, and presenting the wellness, we shall bring?

