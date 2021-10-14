Garcelle Beauvais of Garcelle x Roni Blanshay: “Powerful women just need to keep showing up as their authentic selves”

Powerful women just need to keep showing up as their authentic selves; scars and all. Our flaws are what make us beautiful, vulnerable, and relatable. There is no such thing as perfection and we have to embrace that first as individuals before we can ask others to see us.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Garcelle Beauvais of Garcelle x Roni Blanshay.

Garcelle Beauvais is an actress, mother and philanthropist, and an inspiration in the entertainment industry. She also just launched her own jewelry line with NYC designer Roni Blanshay, Garcelle x Roni Blanshay. As a ‘Jane of all trades,’ Garcelle continues her 30+ career in film, is a co-host on award-winning The Real and has stepped behind the camera by founding her own production company, Beauvais Wilson Productions with the goal to creating stories that are entertaining and will make a difference. Above all, Garcelle’s most important job is being a mother and her charitable efforts to Step Up Women’s Network, a national non-profit that empowers women and girls to be strong and reach their full potential.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I’m a proud island girl at heart and have never lost sight of where and what I came from. I was born in Haiti and came to America when I was seven.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been an entertainer and artist at heart. I would perform for my family when I was a little girl and I think that led me down the career path I find myself in today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I think the most interesting stories that have happened to me all center around me taking a leap of faith and trusting my intuitive side. I am a big believer in listening to my inner voice and letting my instincts guide me throughout my career. I have seen enough and learned enough in this business to know what works and what doesn’t. What’s worth it and what’s not. It has been fascinating to see how saying yes to something that might have been so far outside your vision can lead you down a path of wonderful growth, learning, and blessings. I always say I never turn down a meeting because you never know what will come out of it. That’s the motto I’ve lived by right up until this day.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

For me resilience, flexibility, and perseverance are the three pillars that have followed me throughout my career in good times and in bad. Hollywood is a really tough business to stay relevant in. I have managed to do it for almost three decades; as a black woman. That is not an easy, or common thing to do. It’s easy to get discouraged, but I had to remain steadfast and believe in the unique talents, voice, and perspective that I had to offer. My voice and voices and faces like mine mattered in all genres. And, that’s where flexibility comes in. Being flexible and open to jump full throttle into different sectors and types of media has opened up doors for me in my career. To give you an example, in the last three years alone, I have entered the reality television stratosphere with Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the Covid pandemic, I launched, hosted, and produced my podcast and talk show Going to Bed with Garcelle. During the pandemic, I also partnered with jewelry brand Roni Blanshay to launch my own curated line of semi-precious jewelry. And to top it all off, I’m currently in the process of building out my lifestyle brand in a variety of different areas. It’s an exhilarating and hectic time of growth for me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think that as women we have always been spoon-fed the lie that we need a man to be fulfilled. That we need a man to be complete. That we need a man to make us who we are. Now, as women who are tearing down walls and kicking the hell out of these stereotypes, I think it may be hard for men to see their own value in the man versus woman dynamic. Society was shaped on the idea of patriarchal rule and many women have also been so indoctrinated that they don’t even realize how it has held us back in so many ways. In a way, we have flipped that stereotype on its head and men are now having to prove that they can hang with us! We will always need men and women to produce and create equally to have a system that works, but it has to work for and benefit everyone equally and that’s the part I want to help change.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I’ve had men try to direct me into a different area and I think it’s because they were threatened by my presence and power

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Don’t ever make yourself smaller to make someone else feel bigger. That’s all I have to say about that. You were put on this earth to shine your light even in the dimmest of places.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Powerful women just need to keep showing up as their authentic selves; scars and all. Our flaws are what make us beautiful, vulnerable, and relatable. There is no such thing as perfection and we have to embrace that first as individuals before we can ask others to see us.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Any time you walk into a room and feel undervalued, or at a disadvantage because of your sex or race you will always have moments of discomfort. Being a black woman means I, unfortunately, have a double hurdle to cross before I am even seen or considered. You can either allow these circumstances to paralyze you into staying stagnant and underdeveloped, or you can use them to your advantage and prove your critics wrong. I chose the latter.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Shaking the preconceived notion that our emotions rule us in a bad way. Our ability as women to empathize is our superpower as I see it. It puts the human in the term human being. We need more of that on Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and in scientific laboratories worldwide. We need that sensitivity chip in government, in the military, and in every boardroom around the world.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Juggling work and home life has always been a challenge because I like to be a very hands-on mother. I’ve always enjoyed doing drop-offs and pick-ups at my sons’ schools. I love volunteering and attending all their school functions and sports. My kids are my greatest accomplishment and I always vowed to be present and engaged, but my hectic travel schedule as an actor has not always made it possible. No matter how much I accomplish on screen, it always gives me a pang of guilt and regrets when I miss one of their big moments. I have learned to reconcile this tug of war within myself by being aware that I am showing my boys the importance of putting in the work to fulfill their dreams. They see that their mother works hard and because of that hard work, I am able, along with my ex-husband, to provide a nice life for them. It is about the pride of work and the benefits that come along with that. That’s how I was raised as well.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I’m not sure there was a tipping point because I have always been very clear that my children are my first and foremost priority. I would more say that this has been my guide and guardrails for how I have chosen to work and the types of roles and projects I say yes to.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

Beauty is something that everyone possesses, but not something everyone embraces. Beauty has little to do with outward appearances for me. Traditionally women of color were not characterized as a standard of beauty so we had to endure society always characterizing our unique physical attributes as exotic, humorous, or ugly. I can tell you from personal experience that this stigma has wounded countless generations of beautiful black women. Starting out my career as a model was my foundation and narrative that played out time and time again. It was difficult to realize that as a black woman I had to always be acutely aware that I was different and not represent the “standard of beauty” in that world. It was deep. As a business leader, beauty is your ingenuity, creativity, and ability to produce. The power comes from knowing that you are bringing something to the table that people want or need. It creates confidence which makes people alluring and beautiful. Confidence is the greatest equalizer out there; along with a great pair of heels!

How is this similar or different for men?

Men’s worth and abilities were never tied to how they looked. Some of the oddest-looking men throughout history were the most powerful. They’ve never had to carry that burden.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Negotiating Skills. Clarity. Vision / Creativity. Decisiveness. Humor.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.