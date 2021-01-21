Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Game – Set – Match

Tennis as a lens for Business Impact

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Growth comes through a variety of ways and means. If we take a good look, we can find references to practically any concept from almost anywhere, that is, if we are looking. Sometimes they seem to appear out of nowhere and those can be the most fun ones to explore. In this article, I am exploring how business can be like a tennis match. To win in tennis, the ‘game-set-match’ must occur. First, you win a game. After winning a few games, you win the set. If you win the correct number of sets before your opponent does, you win the match, which declares you as the winner.

Now, let’s look at how the game-set-match concept positions you as an influencer in your business so that you can impact others.

First – Winning the GAME: the qualities you have that separate you from others.

Second – Winning the SET: the path you take which fuels your qualities.

Third – Winning the MATCH: the connections you build along the way.

The unique element of tennis is the constant back and forth with the ball. So methodical and so specific to where it can land. What makes a winner in tennis is how well the individual plays the game, organizes their sets, and rejoices at the conquering of the match.

GAME – Set – Match

The game represents the qualities we bring to the table daily. These qualities are Gratitude, Attitude, Multitude, and Exactitude. Being grateful for what we have and what we make of our seasons directly impacts what we say and do, which is our attitude. A positive attitude attracts more than a negative one. The more authentic and real we show up with a positive attitude, the deeper our multitude becomes (those whom we impact and influence). Having clarity around our why, our what, and our how creates an exactitude element – people know what they can expect from you.

The quality of our game is the primary predictor of our character.

Game – SET – Match

After wining four to six games in tennis (first one to six wins, unless you go 4-0) you win the set. Having won a set you can determine what the quality of your game is for that day. The set signifies the path we take to spur on our business goals. Our path must include ways to have Sustainability, Expandability, and Trainability.

Without sustainability your business will eventually cease. Sustainability comes through being able to expand your current reality. In tennis, after one set, your opponent will understand how you operate. Creating different moves (in tennis and business) will drive your business forward and will keep people coming back to experience what you have to offer. This expandability comes through training. Learning how to hit the ball with different angles of the racket is like solving problems and meeting needs from various angles. Each opponent you face (each client/potential client you talk with) is unique.

The path we walk is the primary producer of our value.

Game – Set – MATCH

Winning in business means that people who you serve with products and services know, like, and trust you. You have become an influencer and have impacted them in some way to align with you. For your business to be successful, your customer and clients need to be engaged with. The relationships we build are of vital importance. Those connections are how we celebrate taking the match. We must be Marketable, meaning that the value we deliver is something needed. We need to be Approachable so that others can get to know us, which builds the like and trust factor. There must be something Transformable in what we bring. If we cannot better someone’s current reality, our businesses will not survive.

This brings us to the last two elements of the match, being Companionable and Honorable. Ever notice what happens at the end of a tennis match? The two opponents come to the middle, shake hands, and offer words of encouragement and support to each other. Seldom do we see this not happening and when seen, the crowd reacts. The same thing happens in our relationships as we build them. The deeper our level of connection is and the authentic way we connect is what brings results.

The connection we build is the primary producer of our integrity.

(Photo by Tony Duffy)

Tennis is a global sport. It has reaches across all levels of demographics and regions. Much like our businesses. Our impact will be directly contingent on how we are seen by others. The better we are at business, the greater our positive reach becomes, globally.  

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Building an Olympic Team

by Kelly Breslin Wright
Community//

Mental training in tennis

by Mudassar Hassan
//

12 Qualities of Outstanding Winners

by Shyam Ramanathan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.