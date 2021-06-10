Galit Ventura-Rozen of Empowering U: “Have a clear vision”

…For me personally, when I speak on topics such as success in your business, leadership, mindset and business tools to success , others can see the purpose and passion in my words. This benefits those I coach and those listening.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Galit Ventura-Rozen.

As a sales success expert and award-winning entrepreneur, Galit Ventura-Rozen began her journey into entrepreneurship as a commercial real estate broker over 25 years ago. She owns and operates Commercial Professionals, a $1 billion dollar company. She has made it her mission to show women as a business coach how to reach 7+ figures in their business through sales success. She has received many awards over the years, most recently Silver State Awards Entrepreneur of the Year and Women of distinction award for Professional Services.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

At the age of 21 when most of my friends were looking for a job as we graduated college, I knew I wanted to work for myself. I decided to get my real estate license and within 2 years I started my first company in commercial real estate. I entered into a male dominated industry and to motivate myself and teach myself how to be successful. Through my 25 plus years in commercial real estate I found myself showing others how to enter the field and be successful as well. This took me into my 2nd business, Empowering U. I found there was a need for a successful woman to show other women ( and men) how to have success in their business and reach 7 figures through the 25 years of success methods that I myself have learned through trial and error. This is how becoming a business coach came about for myself.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits I think are most instrumental to your success are:

Lead by example- as a leader you must recognize you are always being watched. Think before you do and never react to a situation. You must come from a place that is practical and not reactive. When the recession hit in 2008 my employees were looking at me as an example of how they should react to the changes in my business. At that time, I met with them, set up a plan and helped them implement it to change directions so we could survive when many companies were closing. And we did. Have a clear vision — Lay out what you want in your business or career and be clear of the vision you want to get to and then lay out a plan of action with clear steps. This is something your employees or those you coach will appreciate in place of confusion or not having clarity. When I first got started in coaching it was almost expected by those around me because of my vast experience in owning a business from such a young age. I set out with my plan of wanting to be a business coach and announced it clearly and then followed through with action so others could see and understand I was serious and knew what I was doing. Embrace your teams’ strengths — As a leader take the time to recognize your team’s strengths in place of their weaknesses and do your best to assign tasks associated with those strengths. Then fill the weaknesses with other team members that that weakness is their strength. You will have happier employees, a more successful team and a thriving business.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The below habits have played a key roll in my success.

Self-Care — I make appointments with myself to travel, enjoy hobbies, enjoy family and friends. Consistent learning — I plan on learning every day for the rest of my life, I will never know everything, this benefits me and my clients. Strong team — You have heard it before, do not try to do everything yourself, it is not possible. Build a strong team, share your vision with them and teach them how to reach the successes you desire in your business through what they are experts in. Goal Setting — Always have goals, once you reach them, celebrate the success and add more goals. This gives you something tangible to reach and helps you recognize the success you have achieved.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It is important to create good habits because when you are busy and running a thriving business, you can get too busy and almost be getting by in place of succeeding. Good habits promote success in a healthy way and allow you to stop and have some routine which is important to long term success. When my 3 children were younger and I was running my business, there were days where I forgot about myself. I would get into bed at 10p.m. at night after a long day of working, taking care of the kids and everything in between and literately pass out from exhaustion. This would catch up with me and I would get sick and end up in bed for sometimes 5 days at a time. When I implemented good habits, such as getting up early for me time and taking time off to vacation or just relax, everything changed and I stopped getting sick. It has been years since I was sick in bed. I know better know.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to consistently include them in your daily life and recognize it can take up to 3 or 4 weeks for a new habit to become part of your daily routine. The best way to stop bad habits is when the bad habit shows up, stop, recognize the habit, ask yourself why you are continuing with this bad habit and ask yourself what good habit can you replace it with. It truly is practice practice practice until your new habit becomes the norm.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is :

“Your Business, Your Way” by Galit Ventura-Rozen — starting my 1st business before I had my first child, I knew I wanted to be a mom and be successful in business. I made sure to build my business around my life instead of my life around my business. These were habits I started at the beginning of starting my business and it was easier to set boundaries and be aware of what I was capable of while having kids and wanting to be a mom too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The Following are the most exciting projects I am working on now:During one of the worst times in our lives ( the pandemic) I started a new business with a business partner. AS the world shut down, we had some extra time and realized that many women had been forced to take their business online full time or start an online business to support their families. There was a need for the support, motivation, and tools to success to show these women how to make money and be successful. In April 2020. Everyday Woman was born. We have over 12000 members in the women supporting women professionals and entrepreneurs Facebook group , we offer 100’s of free videos showing women how to be more visible on social media and other platforms as well as how to get more clients. We also expanded into books, visibility retreats, masterminds, women’s conferences and more.

I am working on my next book; my 1st book was The Successful Woman’s Mindset and now I am working with a well known editor and publisher to put out my next book to take the mindset to a whole other level

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Five Things you need to create a highly successful career as a business or life coach are:

1. Authority/credibility/experience — I have come across many business coaches that have not had success in their own business and do not have the experience to show others how to be successful. I suggest only teaching what you have experienced yourself as a coach. For myself, when someone chooses to learn more about me before they hire me for private coaching or to train their employees, they immediately learn about my multiple businesses and the experience I have had personally and professionally on the topics I teach.

2. Purpose and passion — When you do not love what you do others can tell. Make sure to be passionate about the type of coaching you want to do. Is this something you can talk about all day long and love doing so? It only helps when you feel a sense of purpose coaching others. I know for me when I see statistics such as only 4.2% of women owned businesses in 2019 made 7 figures, I find purpose in wanting to increase that number and show women how they can reach their financial goals in doing what they love. (https://www.nawbo.org/resources/women-business-owner-statistics)

For me personally, when I speak on topics such as success in your business, leadership, mindset and business tools to success , others can see the purpose and passion in my words. This benefits those I coach and those listening.

3. Visibility — You must recognize that if people do not know who you are, you will not have clients or be able to live your purpose and passion as a coach. It is important to put yourself out there. This can be through published articles you write, becoming an author, podcasts, tv interviews, social media, professional speaking and more. This must be a regular thing for your business so you can be a coach and have clients. For me, when I first got started in the online world of coaching, I came from an industry where I did not need to be visible. Then I realized that I was doing a disserve to those that could learn from my business experience if I didn’t go out and regularly be speaking publicly, have a presence in social media and make my self available to writing and published articles.

4. A proven system that works for your clients — Know the transformation your clients will experience in the area of your expertise. It is important that you have tested this system and fine tune it before you test it on clients. For me it is 25 plus years of fine-tuned success methods and tools that I myself have personally used and have shared with many people that I have mentored in my career. If you are just getting started ask people you know to work with you and practice the methods in your coaching, pay attention to the results and ask those you work with for testimonials.

5. Building Relationships to close new clients — Most coaches are not sales people, and that is ok. But you must know how to sell yourself to close clients. I have perfected over my 25 years the sales success method and I want to share these steps with you briefly so you can implement them into your sales plan. Adopt a successful sales mindset, be an effective communicator, build relationships and perfect the sales call. My own experience has been that sales and closing clients is more about the relationship than the sale.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes I have seen coaches make when they start their business are:

They do not recognize they must invest in their business. They do not spend money on marketing, education, branding, visibility, coaches and more. This is a must to success. Many coaches start a business with no money and then scramble and don’t understand why they are not successful. I have taken out a loan every time I started a new business and invested every dollar, I made back into my business sometimes for up to 2 years. This will make sure your business has longevity.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

A few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow Customer Experience are:

Do not tell your coaching client what they need, first listen to what they want, really listen and then set up a plan of action to get them where they want to and sprinkle in the things they need. They will listen much more when you do this. Also, set goals with your clients, do not have a cookie cutter way of coaching, recognize each person learns differently and adjust your methods to work for your client.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Some of the best ways for coaches to find clients are:

Build relationships before you sell. Share your transformation and success stories and clients will call to work with you. Set yourself up visibly as an authority in your field with real life experience stories, recognitions, interviews and more. This is a business and make sure you are running it as such and consistent with your lead gen.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I would recommend to my fellow coaches the following to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business:

Set boundaries, make them clear in your contracts and verbally to your clients and stick to them. Boundaries will be the key to not burning yourself out. This also includes the hours you spend in your business. It is easy to work 24 hours a day /7 day a week when you own your own business but it does not benefit you or your clients. Set your hours, take time off and do your best to stick to those boundaries.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

🙂 I believe I have started a movement, the Everyday Woman Movement to show women how to be successful as entrepreneurs and have financial freedom and limitless possibilities. The 2nd movement I would like to start is the I believe in me Movement;this would be a movement where I show women how to believe in themselves and what a difference that can make in their lives.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

My dream is to have a conversation with Oprah, I have followed her my entire life and strive to impact women and the world in such a positive way as she has and continues to do. I dream of having my own show, magazine, and more.

The reason being I believe my true calling is inspiring and motivating women to believe in themselves and recognize that the only true limitation to living the life they deserve is themselves. I have so many questions for Oprah and the opportunity to ask them in person would be a dream come true.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I can be found on linkedin, instagram, facebook @galitventurarozen Also my website www.galitventurarozen.com and they can grab The Sales Success Method at www.salessuccessmethod.com plus find Everyday woman on fb under women supporting women professionals and entrepreneurs to access 100’s of free videos.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!