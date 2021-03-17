Galit Ventura-Rozen: “Always have your PowerPoint printed just in case tech does not go your way”

Speak about what you are passionate about- the audience can tell when you are or aren’t.

Record yourself speaking as much as possible in front of an audience and watch it. You will notice the filler words you add or the hand and face gestures you make and work to improve them when needed.

Always have your PowerPoint printed just in case tech does not go your way.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Galit Ventura-Rozen.

As a globally recognized public speaker and award-winning entrepreneur, Galit Ventura-Rozen understands that to be a person of influence is meaningless — unless the recognition is used as a means of helping others.

Her journey into entrepreneurship began at twenty-one, when fresh out of college with a degree in Business Administration from UNLV, Galit boldly stepped into the male dominated world of commercial real estate. When she married and started a family a few years later, the added responsibilities only further fueled her passion for having it all.

As a commercial real estate broker, Galit owns and operates Commercial Professionals, where she has sold over 900 million dollars in commercial property in Las Vegas over the past 25+ years. After enjoying a very lucrative career as a real estate expert, she began to experience sleepless nights with racing thoughts. As a then working mother of three, Galit wanted to help women, and so returned to college at the age of 38. In 2016, she earned a Masters in Marriage and Family Therapy from Northcentral University and graduated with honors.

From there, Galit began a one-woman mission to empower, inspire and motivate others to believe in themselves. Whether by using lessons from her book, The Successful Woman’s Mindset, offering innovative strategies for HR as a corporate trainer, or raising the productivity of others as a Business High Performance Expert — her passion and energy are almost palpable. What sets Galit shoulders above the rest is her unwavering belief in others, and her insistence that the possibilities at success are limitless when we get out of your own way. Most recently Galit co-founded the Everyday Woman’s movement to build a community where women can have the support and be uplifted to do and be what they desire in their life and business

Her success did not go unnoticed — she has received many awards and is globally known and respected for her work with charities and non-profits. Galit most recently received TMG Entertainment Silver State Award for Entrepreneur of the Year, National Association of Women Business Owners — Woman of Distinction Award for Professional Services, was named Infinity Business Magazine’s Top 5 Female Professionals You Should Know, My Vegas Magazine Top 100 Women of Influence for 2017 and 2018, the TMG Entertainment Silver State Award for Best of the Best Local Motivational Speaker/Coach and Nevada Woman’s Chamber of Commerce honoree for the Athena Award in Leadership.

She has been recognized in the Top 100 Real Estate Agent’s Magazine, on the cover, as the Women Behind the 1 billion dollars Commercial Real Estate Company, by P.O.W.E.R. magazine as a top Commercial real estate broker and entrepreneur and in Wealthy Woman Magazine as the Entrepreneur of the Season.

As a sought-after internationally recognized public speaker, Galit has appeared on ABC, NBC and Fox as an expert on mindset, leadership, and business. She brings her significant talents to corporations to train employees recently promoted from within on leadership, effective communication, and the importance of cultivating a successful mindset. Galit created Empowering University which offers corporate training, workshops, retreats and professional speaking, and The Speakers Method which shows entrepreneurs how to use their area of expertise to promote their business and/or become professional paid speakers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

A story that brought me to this specific career path is, about five years ago, someone that I knew in the financial services business was putting on an event called Wine, Women & Wealth, and was looking for somebody to speak to a group of maybe 10 or 12 women. She asked me because at the time I had publicly been sharing that I started a women empowerment business. That was the first time that I had put on a presentation from someone that had hired me and asked me to, which was a great way for me to get started in this speaking career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since I began this career of speaking, and a professional speaker, would probably have to be a week before a large awards event in Las Vegas, I was contacted by someone that I knew in the community, letting me know that their speaker canceled, and they were expecting 350 people at this event, and asked me if I would be willing to speak. At first, my instinct was to say no, because I had never spoken in person in front of that many people before. But then I realized I had an opportunity to make a positive impact in front of my peers as a commercial real estate broker, and that being my first career, I was asked to speak in front of an organization of building owners and managers.

I’ll never forget that when I got to the event and I went alone, I walked around and really didn’t know anybody, and was quite nervous until someone had noticed me from a class that they had attended that I put on previously. The funniest story probably from that event is that when I went to the table that I was assigned to sit at, there were no seats. And I didn’t make a big fuss, politely found the organizer and said, “I’m sorry, there aren’t any seats at the table that you would like me to sit at.” Now please note, I was the keynote speaker, and I didn’t have a seat. They ended up finding me a seat at another table, and until today, I’m still in touch with many of the people that I sat with at that table. They found it quite funny that I ate a full dinner before I went up on stage and spoke. And their words to me were, “Aren’t you nervous? How can you eat?” And my words to them were, “I actually get more nervous after I speak from performance anxiety than before.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My father came to the States with my mother before I was born from another country, and he worked tirelessly as an employee until he worked his way up to starting his own businesses and finding his way to being an entrepreneur when he had everything against him to be successful. Watching him believe in me and my three younger brothers, and always sharing with us that we could do whatever we put our mind to. Knowing that he was there to answer any questions, to support us in any way with every crazy idea we had to start another business has been a benefit to everything that I’ve ever done. But I also have to say that my mother’s part in that as well, because I watched my mother have one of the hardest jobs, which is raising four children, being a full-time mom while she supported my father in every venture that he had, in any business that he wanted to start, even when at times it meant that financially it would affect them negatively until he got to the next level, as well as taking so many risks.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

My words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but seem daunted by the prospect of failure is, recognize that failure is part of the path to success. There is no possible way you can know what is going to work unless you fail. I love using the example of Walt Disney. He had 311 no’s before he got a yes for his movie production business. If Walt Disney did not continue to try to work and be successful, past the failures of 311 no’s, if he would have given up on the 311th no we wouldn’t have what we have today and what Walt Disney has built. There are many, many examples, Einstein, JK Rowling’s, and so many others that have had many, many no’s and failures, but knew that that was part of the path to success to getting to where they wanted to. My advice would be, be prepared for the failures, be prepared for the no’s, be prepared for the rejections, but stay focused on the end result, stay focused on your end goal. When you know where you want to go, when you know what you want your end result to be, the determination outweighs the prospect of failure.

My words of advice for anyone that embarks on a speaking career but seems daunted by the prospect of failure is to focus on your mission, to focus on what you are looking to accomplish.

What drives you to get up every day and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

What drives me to get up every day and give my talks is knowing that there is one person that I can make a difference in their lives today, that there will be one person that will listen. I always focus on that one person instead of the masses, because if I can make the difference in one person’s life, then I believe that I have done my work here. I have served my purpose. My main empowering message that I aim to share with the world is, your possibilities are limitless, and your biggest obstacle is you. We, as human beings, are constantly putting our own challenges, obstacles, and not believing in ourselves in our own way to reaching the success that we desire.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

To be an effective speaker I suggest the following:

Be genuine and authentic — do not try to be something you are not. If you are polished and serious be that type of speaker. If you are entertaining and humorous be that type of speake Practice and prepare but do not do not memorize. If it is a ted talk style talk have 3 to 5 bullet pts that you want to hit during your talk. If it a PowerPoint presentation have bullet pts on the slide and practice to be able to just look at the point and then speaker. Take deep breaths and speak slower than normal (we tend to speak faster when we are on stage. It is ok to take pauses Speak about what you are passionate about- the audience can tell when you are or aren’t. Record yourself speaking as much as possible in front of an audience and watch it. You will notice the filler words you add or the hand and face gestures you make and work to improve them when needed. Always have your PowerPoint printed just in case tech does not go your way. When you are virtually speaking pretend to see people’s faces and ask questions and engage even if no one is responding.

One time at an event the technology wouldn’t work and I had a copy of my PowerPoint until it was fixed which saved me.

When I first started speaking professionally, I noticed my arms were out of control, I have learned to tone them down so they do not become a distraction in my speaking.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

The best way to overcome the fear of speaking in public is practice. I started out speaking in front of a group of 10 people. It was a boardroom. I was giving a presentation for someone that asked me to speak on their company’s behalf, and I worked my way up to 500 people, which is the most people I’ve ever spoken to in person. I think you need to take a deep breath, practice, recognize that you will mess up because you’re human, and be prepared to find a way not to allow that to affect your speaking or affect your presentation. I was told long ago by someone that it isn’t always what you’re speaking about, it’s how you’re speaking about it. Purpose, passion, engagement, excitement comes through in the audience. Well, we’ve all been there where we have seen speakers that are not engaging, are not passionate, don’t change the tone in their voice when they speak, and are not excited about what they’re speaking about. That’s typically when you lose the audience. My words of advice for anyone that embarks on a speaking career but seems daunted by the prospect of failure is to focus on your mission, to focus on what you are looking to accomplish.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Some of the most interesting and exciting projects I’m working on now are, I am getting hired regularly virtually to speak to employees of large corporations, national corporations, on the topics of effective communication, team building, leadership, and the successful mindset. An exciting project that I’m working on right now is I’m putting together The Millionaire Sales Success Club so I can show other women how to reach seven figures in their business. I see myself heading to being a top business motivational speaker in the United States. We do not have enough women that are stepping on stage and speaking. I have even seen women’s conferences have more male speakers than female. My goal is to be a top speaker as well as show other women how to become top speakers themselves.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

Self-care routines, practices, and treatments for my body, mind, and heart to thrive are a must to my success and a must to recharge. I start every morning with a cup of hot herbal tea on the recliner watching one of my guilty pleasure shows before I even think about touching the computer and working. At times, this is challenging as an entrepreneur, but I have made it a goal of mine to do that every morning. I also work out three to four times a week. I set it up as calendar reminders in my calendar and make sure that I meet those appointments to take care of myself. I rarely set up client appointments on Fridays. Fridays are my catch-up days at work for half a day, and then I spend a half a day typically playing, running around, running errands, and enjoying myself, or setting up my self-care routines and spending time with family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “the possibilities are limitless when you just believe anything is possible.” This is relevant to me in my life because I have learned that whenever I put limitations on myself, they’re usually based on fear. And when I don’t put limitations on myself or what I want to accomplish, I can accomplish anything and I continue to strive to, and I continue succeeding in everything that I want to accomplish.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be the I Believe in Me community. I believe that many women will spend their time caring for, being a cheerleader for, and believing in the people that they love more than they believe in themselves. And I think that one of the main reason’s women do not succeed at times is because they don’t believe they can.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

The one person I would love to have lunch with would be Oprah. I know that might sound cliche, but for me, when I’ve watched Oprah since I was a young girl succeed and overcome obstacle after obstacle, aside from the success that she’s had in her business, she has made it a key factor to give back and be philanthropic and act as a role model.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

I can be found at https://galitventurarozen.com/

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/galitventurarozen/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/galitventurarozen

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/galitventurarozen/

Tiktok @galitventurarozen

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!