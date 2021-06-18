Galia Aharoni Schmidt of Aharoni Business Law: “Remember the customer”

The business world, and especially certain industries like the law, are not places where vulnerability and emotions tend to be welcome. You’re expected to show up in your nice outfit and tell a story about how strong you are, how on top of everything you are, how successful you are and are going to be. Nowhere is there room to say what we’re all thinking — help!! I have no idea what I’m doing!! What if I fail? How do I do this? Who am I to bring this to the world?

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Galia Aharoni Schmidt.

Galia is the founding partner of Aharoni Business Law, PC. At ABL, Galia works with clients to analyze the whole health of their businesses, identify areas of potential liability, and strategize together to design a personalized plan to protect their businesses and their personal assets. Galia enjoys working with clients on all business, employment, and intellectual property issues, and she has particular expertise in business formation, independent contractor classification, and minimizing liability.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was told since I was in elementary school that I should be a lawyer, because I was always the one standing up for people who were being picked on, even if it was a teacher or authority figure I was standing up to. (My mom would also likely chime in that another reason was because I loved arguing so much!) I actually fought it for a while, until I realized that being a lawyer could really satisfy the combination of my love of reading and writing with my love of helping people.

I studied philosophy and legal studies in undergrad, and went to law school where I fell in love with environmental law and intellectual property law. Just my luck, though, and the economy took a nosedive in 2008, right in the middle of law school, and it was almost impossible for me to find a good job. I took, and passed, the bar in both Louisiana and California, and ended up working as a business development attorney at a legal publishing company where I learned about my love for optimizing and growing businesses.

After a dramatic blip doing family law for a while, I realized that helping businesses was better aligned with my passions, and I started a law firm with a partner in 2013. The partnership was rocking it, but my partner ended up moving away so we decided to split the firm into two, and that’s when the current iteration of my business officially began. Lucky for me, my old partner is still my best friend!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Even though family law wasn’t the right fit for me, it made me learn a lot about what kind of lawyer — and person — I wanted to be. The harder we fought for every little thing, the more it cost our clients’ money, time, and heartbreak. Surely this isn’t what our ethical rules meant when we promised to advocate for our clients to the best of our ability? Why should they pay us 2,000 dollars to win them a 300 dollars chair? Wouldn’t the right thing actually be to listen to them, make them feel heard, and assure them that they’re better off without the chair at all? I knew then that, whatever I did in the future, I would focus on what is actually in the best interests of my clients, and not what would claim the highest fees or satisfy their urge to punish the other person.

Family law also taught me that much of my joy comes from working alongside people as a team, instead of constantly battling. In a divorce, nobody is ever happy with the outcome because they are in so much pain. I felt like I was working for them but not with them, and every step of the way was adversarial and full of conflict. I knew that I wanted to work with people on common goals, as a team, so we can look back at the end and say, we did that! Together!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The business world, and especially certain industries like the law, are not places where vulnerability and emotions tend to be welcome. You’re expected to show up in your nice outfit and tell a story about how strong you are, how on top of everything you are, how successful you are and are going to be. Nowhere is there room to say what we’re all thinking — help!! I have no idea what I’m doing!! What if I fail? How do I do this? Who am I to bring this to the world?

The most important people who helped me along the way are the ones I could say THOSE things to, knowing they wouldn’t see me as a failure, or a fraud. If I didn’t have those people, I don’t think I would have survived. Because of that, one of my ongoing personal missions is to create spaces for people — my clients, my colleagues, my friends — to admit that they’re scared, to be able to ask for help, and to be truly seen. Women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, especially, because we’re already fighting an uphill battle. How can we support each other and lift each other up, so we’re all raised up together?

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When I started my business, I wanted to create the law firm that I would want to work with if I were the client. That means, first of all, that our firm is entirely tech-based. We are easy to find online, we provide automated online booking so people don’t have to pick up the phone if they don’t want to, we meet with people virtually, and we utilize automation and other technology to make sure communication and drafting is done as quickly and easily as possible.

We also are a women-owned and women-run business, and that helps us understand and truly see and support our clients, who are very diverse, in ways that more traditional law firms just can’t. I believe that people aren’t actually coming to us for documents and advice: people are coming to us because they’re scared or confused or overwhelmed. Sure, we’ll draft the documents and give advice, but how do we solve their actual need? How do we make sure that every time they hang up the phone with us, they say, “wow, I feel so much better now?” Any lawyer can draft documents. What I want to do is make people sleep better at night, and feel like they have someone who’s truly on their side.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe that the more success you achieve, the more you have an obligation to lift up others. We have a particular joy in reaching out to and lifting up businesses that are owned by female, BIPOC, and/or LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, because the playing field is not equal, and it’s a small part we can play in trying to bring some equity into the world of entrepreneurship. When we are able to, we offer pro bono legal services to businesses who are doing something to promote social or environmental change, and we provide regular free educational events to educate business owners about issues that support their success. We have an internal committee where we meet quarterly to discuss and make commitments about continuing our own education, how we can use our time and money to support the people and causes we feel deserve support, and we go out of our way to ensure we have a diverse network of professionals and resources that we can send money, clients, and support to.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I didn’t know the term at the time I started my business, but having a growth mindset is something I consider a key part of my personality, and I don’t think I could have built my business into what it is without it. Growth mindset is all about seeing everything — knowledge, skill, success — as learnable, and not fixed. If you come at every challenge with a growth mindset, it becomes about curiosity, experimentation, and learning instead of about success vs failure. For example, until I owned this business, I had never had direct reports before. Nobody ever teaches you how to be a boss! As with all things, I decided never to assume that I knew how to be a good manager or leader. I read books, talked to people, got coaching, and continue to this day to always seek ways I can become a better leader to my team. We’re better together, and the business thrives if the people are thriving. I make mistakes, but mistakes just mean there’s something new to learn, and a better way to do it next time.

I don’t think any entrepreneur can get by without a fair amount of grit! But I believe grit isn’t just about never giving up. Grit isn’t about digging in and refusing to change no matter what; it’s about letting go of things that aren’t working, and choosing to continue by finding a new path. Our business, like many others, took a pretty hard turn when Covid hit. Instead of panicking or wallowing, I used the opportunity to become an expert in all of the laws and news that could help a small business survive the pandemic. Then, we were able to survive it ourselves while also being a much-needed resource to others who needed help.

Vulnerability is something that people don’t talk about much in business. In business in general, and the legal industry in particular, showing vulnerability is frowned upon. We’re expected to show up to networking events or meetings in our nice suit, acting like we know it all. But the truth is, none of us got to where we are alone. I couldn’t have gotten here without a group of people I could truly show up with, show my true self to, and ask for help. That vulnerability also lets me hang on to my empathy for everyone else starting or running a business. It’s a scary thing! If we can all be honest about what we’re going through, we can all lift each other up together.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I’ve worked from home for over eight years now, and so many people told me to get up at the same time every day, put business clothes on, get ready like I’m going into the office, and work regular work hours because it would help me be productive. I tried that for a while until I realized — what am I doing?? The whole reason I want to work from home is so I can structure my life the way I want to structure it. I want to work the hours I want to work, and if I want to work in my pajamas and not do my hair, I should go for it! Work should be about supporting the life you want, not the other way around. Owning a business gives me the privilege to do that, and I should give myself the gift of putting my life first as much as I can.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When I first started, I was living off savings and using all my free time (since I only had a few clients!) reading as much as possible. I would do any little thing I could find to make a little extra money on the side, including dog sitting, being a poll worker, and even testing out products and makeup for cash!

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I tried to remember that on my hardest day working for myself, I was still more fulfilled than on my easiest day working for someone else. If I found myself focusing too much on how hard things were, I tried to flip it around to think about ways I could help other people. I began a morning routine where I ask myself why I’m doing this, and what good I can do today.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

In the very good times and the very bad times, it can be easy to forget why you really started, and where you are trying to go. Having written goals (for everywhere from a day to 30 years from now) can remind you constantly about what’s important — and what’s not important. It helps keep me motivated, humble, and striving. Nothing is permanent, and nothing is guaranteed. Good times will pass as well as the bad times. Keeping moving and keeping learning is the most important part.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

As a lawyer, of course, my answer has to be “It depends!” I believe that people shouldn’t give away pieces of their business unless there’s a really good reason to. What are their goals? What are their long-term plans? How important is it for them to be in total control, vs how important is it to scale quickly? What would growth look like in either scenario? I do think that too many founders jump straight in to venture capital without thinking it through thoroughly, and don’t always realize the consequences. Regardless of what they decide, it should be a thoughtful decision based on their actual goals and timelines, and not just because that’s how they think it’s supposed to be done.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1) Growth mindset.

A fixed mindset believes that things like intelligence or talent are permanent and innate. A growth mindset believes that everything can be improved with some effort. A growth mindset focuses on experimentation, play, and curiosity, and setbacks are considered a win instead of a loss. A setback, after all, is just a new opportunity for learning. Nobody can be good at everything all the time. No product or business is born perfect. Even in success, we need to be learning and growing and changing, otherwise the business will become stagnant or will get overtaken by someone who is willing to learn as they go.

2) Remember the customer.

It’s surprisingly easy, especially once you have a taste of success, to entirely forget what got you there in the first place! I’ve seen many startups dig themselves into the ground because they felt that they had a product that’s going to change the world — if only they could convince the customers that they needed it! Or they’ll change a product that’s working because THEY think it’s better, when really, it doesn’t actually solve a problem at all, or it makes things more difficult for the customer to use. We want our ideas to succeed, especially because as an entrepreneur, our ideas are part of who we are. But forgetting to ask the customer what they actually want, what they actually need, how they actually feel, happens all the time. Business owners have to remember that they’re there to serve others.

3) A team of experts.

Nobody can achieve success alone. Business founders are resourceful by nature, and it’s common for them to want to do everything on their own. A truly wise founder knows what to do themselves and what to get help on. That includes building a team of people who know more than they do, including lawyers, accountants, insurance brokers, financial planners, and bookkeepers. Not only will these experts save you time, but they will help you build your business for true success (and help you avoid huge mistakes that you might not find out about until years down the road, when it’s too late). Investing in an expert team is an investment in the future of your business.

4) A deep understanding of what they do best.

Whatever you want to call it, a USP, your Hedgehog Concept, your Why — so many businesses work for so long and so hard without ever actually understanding what it is they do, why they do it, and what makes them truly different. The core answer can take years to truly uncover, but without it, businesses end up doing too much or focusing on things that don’t truly serve their core purpose. Businesses that truly thrive are the ones who are able to identify who they truly are, and who also don’t forget to keep asking year after year.

5) A culture of trust.

We’ve all worked at companies with toxic cultures, and no two toxic cultures are identical. The obvious ones that come to mind are cultures built around serving and not upsetting a narcissistic CEO, or a culture of cutthroat competition where every person is out for themselves despite what’s best for the team. Easier to ignore are the cultures of toxic positivity, where nobody is allowed to say anything that might challenge someone else, bad behavior is ignored and tolerated in order to avoid awkward conversations, or things like “work-life balance” or “open door policies” are given lip service but no actual follow through. These repressed cultures can kill a business from the inside as easily as the abusive ones.

A true culture of trust is one in which everyone knows they can share their ideas, question someone else’s, or push against the status quo while knowing they won’t be berated or belittled. It also means that everyone at the table is able to be pushed or challenged without feeling threatened or defensive — a consequence that can only arise when egos are put aside, and the culture is based on the common goals instead of each person getting ahead. Founders and leaders should be as intentional and mindful about designing their company culture as they are about designing the product itself, because a product can’t succeed if the team is stifling itself.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I see many founders, even those with huge ambitions, not actually know where they’re headed. This includes having a lack of understanding of the true financial state and projections for the future. It’s easy to sit around and daydream of numbers: we’ll have 100,000 users in three months! If we charge 79 dollars each, we’ll be making 5 million dollars by the end of the year! But the reality is often far different.

I ask every single one of my clients what their long-term goals are, and a vast majority say they don’t know. Do you want to stay local? Do you want to grow? Do you want to sell? Do you want to go public? You can’t make good decisions — and you can’t understand your numbers — unless you start there.

Don’t be afraid to get an expert to help you with the financials. Numbers based in reality, even if they’re not the numbers you want to hear right now, are far more useful to you and to your possible investors.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

You can’t take care of anyone else if you aren’t taking care of yourself. Self-care IS productivity. You get more done when you rest, eat well, move your body, and play. Whatever you need to do to get it done, do that. For me, I learned that nothing is guaranteed to get done unless it happens first thing in the morning. For a while, I thought that meant that I should be working first thing — after all, it’s the most productive time of day! But now, my morning is for reading, exercising, meditating, and planning the rest of my day. The rest of my day is better for it.

Lack of good prioritization is killer of time and energy. Often, founders spend their days putting out fires instead of proactively doing the work that betters their business. Things like calendar blocking, chunking like tasks, and having shorter meetings can all help. Look for ways to create uninterrupted time every day, even if it’s just an hour, to give yourself the opportunity to do deep work and get into flow. Because fun, rest, and self-care are just as (or more) important as work, try putting those on the calendar FIRST and then scheduling the rest of your work around it. Figure out what’s required for your wellbeing, and put it on the calendar. The rest comes later.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to bring more vulnerability and authenticity into the business world. How can we all show up as our real, complex selves, knowing we can trust each other and we can all still thrive? How can we make it a safe place to ask for help, so we can all better help each other?

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I really admire Gretchen Rubin, because she forged her own path. She decided she wanted to learn something to better her life, took those lessons to then teach others, and has created a beautiful and supportive following. I’m learning from her, and others like her, to trust my own voice and to start believing that my experiences and the lessons I’ve learned have value and can help others.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit our website at aharonibusinesslaw.com to contact us if you have any questions or take advantage of the many free resources we provide, such as articles, videos, and webinar events. Also, you can follow along on our social media accounts, we love to share the latest in news and resources to help business owners stay up-to-date and continue to thrive and grow!

