“Gaining knowledge is gaining wisdom but sharing it is humanity.”: Bjorn Seiz

Knowledge alone is not the power, the sharing of knowledge is when the knowledge becomes powerful . Nobody had imagined a year back what 2020 could change for them in ways more than one. If on one side we saw companies and brands lay off employees, on the other hand, we also noticed the boom in certain sectors, thanks to social distancing and the increase in the dependence of work from home. Björn Seiz, aka O5O, an entrepreneur from Switzerland, has something very important to share with us all today. He lays out the top three businesses that, according to him, are the best businesses to run during the pandemic. But, before we jump to that, let’s quickly know who this young entrepreneur is.

Björn Seiz, aka O5O, who believes that knowledge and positivity are two things that increases on sharing and understood this it all before he made it huge in the vast entrepreneurial world and through the different learnings of his life, he carved a unique niche for himself as a young entrepreneur. He tasted a lot of failures in his career and in the year 2017, decided to start his startup, disrupting the space of crypto and blockchain for the better. Today, he is an investor, consultant who mentors and guides other multi-million-dollar firms across the globe.

Below are the best businesses one can run amidst the pandemic, according to the ace entrepreneur.

• The Crypto-blockchain sector: If anything that saw a phenomenal rise in the pandemic, then it was hands down the space of cryptocurrency and blockchain. It is an industry that has hugely benefitted from Covid, where the Central Banks have been printing huge amounts of new money for circulation that is boosting the cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, etc. which are now considered as the winners of this cycle. One main reason is that a fair percentage of educated population foresees the devaluation of fiat money in the coming future, which has increased investments in bitcoin and cryptocurrency, points out Björn Seiz.

• The e-commerce sector: People initially despised working from home, and now they have started loving the concept. After realizing that most of their work can be carried through the help of a laptop and wifi, people rejoiced with the concept of work from home. Capitalizing these opportunities, many e-commerce companies came to the forefront to provide people with all they ever need through their websites, offering people ease and convenience. Björn Seiz says that jumping into the e-commerce sector is one of the best options to running a business amidst the pandemic, as people worldwide have increased their dependence on online buying for taking care of all their needs rather than going to physical shops for the same.

• The online food delivery sector: It is quite evident that the pandemic more than doubled the food delivery app and online food delivery outlets business. Björn Seiz highlights that people have now got adjusted to a proper work from home environment, where they like to order good food home. They are enjoying these new concepts where they can work within the confines of the home and enjoy some delicious food, which can be delivered easily at their doorstep with convenient payment options as well. The serial entrepreneur says that online food delivery business is something that is only going to rise even in the future.

All the above-mentioned businesses have seen massive growth in its business amidst the pandemic, and Björn Seiz that entrepreneurs must capitalize on these opportunities to taste their definition of success in the same.

On asking what motivates him to motivate other he wisely said “gaining knowledge is gaining wisdom but sharing it is humanity.”