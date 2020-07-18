Gaining Clarity Through Puzzle

In these uncertain times, I find myself gravitating to playing jigsaw puzzles. If others find comfort to connect with peers for support, I gravitate to solitude. I enjoy playing puzzles.

I like jigsaw puzzles as I find it relaxing. More importantly, the process of solving puzzles helps me to gain clarity about life in general. Here are my observations:

You need to pay attention to the details but also the big picture.

To be able to put the jigsaw puzzles together, you have to focus on the fine details for the puzzle pieces to decide on where they would fit. But you also have to look at the big picture to decide where you want to focus your energy on. I usually start off by putting the border together, then I would focus on a part of the picture before moving onto another part of the picture. In life, details matter but also don’t lose sight on the overall vision and your goals.

You need to be persistent but not stubborn.

It won’t be easy to open up a box of puzzle with 1000 pieces. But if you keep at working through the puzzle, eventually you can put all the pieces together. That’s persistence. Also when trying to put the puzzle together, there will be pieces that are difficult to put together. Or at times, it just seems like a struggle to progress. That’s when I would take a break to come back, or change course in my plan. Don’t get stuck in a problem that you can’t solve. Don’t be stubborn. Be flexible and be willing to change course in life.

You need to accept help and a different perspective.

You just can’t do it alone. Even though I may want to tackle the puzzle on my own, I always welcome my daughters to help. I am always amazed how they could see where a piece of the puzzle should fit instantaneously. On the contrary, I would be glaring at the same piece for the whole day and not realize what to do with it. My perspective is limited. A fresh set of eyes is always helpful. Swallow your ego and accept help. We all need help at different times.

It gets easier with each small victory.

Life is a journey. A new task may seem overwhelming at the beginning. But as you work through each piece of the puzzle, it does get easier. In life. the beginning of any challenge may seem impossible. But as you face each of these challenges, you will learn and gain experience and hopefully be able to take on the next challenge with more wisdom and grit.

It’s attainable.

Finally, it is attainable to solve a 1000-piece puzzle. I also think anything in life is possible too.

I hope you will also try putting a jigsaw puzzle together. Not only can it help you to kill time, it may help you gain more clarity in your life too.