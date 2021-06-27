Gail Gensler: “Find a balance that works for you”

Find a balance that works for you. When you feed your body proper nutrition the likelihood of grabbing too many unhealthy choices decreases. This also adds to self-confidence as it helps you to stay fit and look fabulous!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gail Gensler.

Gail Gensler, is a 60 years young entrepreneur that inspires a healthy lifestyle from a “real” woman’s perspective and aims to change the narrative around aging through fitness. Her core belief is that age should never determine one’s lifestyle, appearance, and most certainly what type of workouts you do!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I believe that age should never determine how we dress, what we enjoy doing, how we should be portrayed in society, and most definitely the type of workouts that we enjoy. My goal is to change the narrative around aging so that younger people can realize that it´s something to embrace and look forward to and to inspire and motivate my peers to never take their wellness for granted and that a vibrant, healthy life is achievable regardless of age.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I was a member of a boxing gym and the owner asked me if I would be interested to teach classes. It had been years since I did that, but I quickly rose to the challenge and accepted. My takeaway was a person is never too old to be an inspiration to others. I realized that I could still inspire and motivate a class of mostly younger participants to have an amazing workout!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I thought that I could handle properly posting relevant and engaging content to my social media platforms in an endeavor to save money. I thought that I could competently handle taking care of posting my own social media content.

So many lessons! As this landscape is constantly evolving and advancing, it’s quite difficult to keep up with it all. I thought I was doing a decent job, but once I hired an agent and relinquished the control, I realized that the presentation of my content done the proper way would still convey my thoughts, including the quotes I love in an engaging, conversational way and allow my (rather big) personality to shine through.

I always wanted to look “perfect”, not realizing that people wanted to see all sides of me, imperfections and all!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had been searching for a year for the right person to handle my social media. The moment I met my agent Francesca Perini of Stellar Media Agency I knew she was the one! I met her at an event for the boxing gym I am now a member of. Her knowledge, drive, sold execution, kindness, and willingness to teach me have brought me to where I am today. I love that she is a boutique agency and that I get the attention I deserve.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I am a pro-aging fitness enthusiast. My goal is to change the narrative about aging through fitness and embracing a healthy lifestyle. I am impacting and inspiring younger generations so that they don’t fear the years and motivating my peers to never take their wellness for granted.

In an age of inclusivity, it’s mind-blowing to me that ageism still exists. I will be the one to break that barrier. Brands must understand the purchasing power of midlife women. We need to be represented by real women showcased by big brands, especially in fitness. I am still in beast mode boxing and doing HIIT classes! I refuse to be stereotyped as an older person who only has the capacity or desire to take a walk.

We are vibrant, healthy, and engaged fully in living our best lives.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Go back to your childhood. What sports did you enjoy when you were young? What does that translate to as a workout today? If you find a workout that you (mostly) enjoy, chances are greater for consistency. Moving your body each day in some way is critical for long-term mobility and health-and the confidence that it brings as you look fit doesn’t hurt either! I can’t say enough about the importance of working out! If you are fortunate to love it as I do it’s also fun!

Get the proper sleep! Critical to function at peak performance on all levels.

Eat healthfully.

Find a balance that works for you. When you feed your body proper nutrition the likelihood of grabbing too many unhealthy choices decreases. This also adds to self-confidence as it helps you to stay fit and look fabulous!

Stay engaged and never stop contributing and adding value. It doesn’t matter if you are still in a workplace environment or volunteering your time. This keeps your mind active.

Find your WHY! This is your personal, compelling reason to contribute value to the universe and to your loved ones.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I am already part of a movement to break the barriers of ageism.

I personally would work to provide an environment that engenders inclusivity of all ages in any kind of workout so that people my contemporary don’t feel “too old ‘ and uncomfortable in the same space as younger people.

If brands would convey that message in their advertising by showcasing midlife women as vibrant, stylish, fit, and fabulous that would engender that type of thinking.

I will be THAT model- showing the world that people in midlife don’t necessarily want to live in “over 55 communities” and just play golf or take a stroll.

I will be THAT woman who provides the inspiration and motivation to my peers so that they don’t cave in to societal pressures that dictate what we should wear, what activities we should enjoy, and certainly what kind of workouts we should do!

I will be THAT woman who shows younger generations what 60 looks like if you stay healthy, vibrant, and take good care of yourself.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

It will take longer than you think to get the traction you need.

It will take more of an investment than you think to gain traction.

There are women who actually are not interested in a pro-aging mindset- it’s not a universal and desired mindset.

Men will be very intimidated by what you are doing and find you “too busy”.

I have realized the chasm that exists between people who are pro-aging- but still disparage others for wanting to look a certain way.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is something that members of my family are facing right now.

This is not something I was familiar with at all before, and sadly am watching my brother and sister-in-law struggle to deal with their adult son. It hurts my heart to watch them navigate these unfamiliar challenges.

