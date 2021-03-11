Gaetana Keogh of ‘The DOM Family’: “Greenery is a great way to spark joy for us!”

Greenery is a great way to spark joy for us! Also, it is a great way to get my kids involved because they are in charge each week of watering the plants and taking care of them. Plus, the green tones help with our moods and can be very soothing.

As part of my series on the “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gaetana Keogh; Creative Director at The DOM Family.

Gaetana Keogh is the Creative Director for Evolur and has been in the baby industry since 2012. She has a BFA in Visual Communications- Advertising. As a young girl, she loved creating and decorating. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas because she loved how magical everything was and how her mother would decorate every room. As she grew older, she was captivated by the world around and she wanted to take all the colors, patterns and textures to create these one-of-a-kind pieces. She would find myself doodling on anything and everything, she could get my hands on so it was no surprise to my parents when she went to school to become an artist. After college she was able traveling the world, which really enhanced the aesthetics she currently use today.

Her children inspire her. She has four wonderful crazy kids and seeing how they view the world and their use of imaginations is where she draws her inspiration from. Gaetana has a very eclectic style and love all eras. There is beauty and wonder in everything and when she has time she loves to go to the beach or parks and start her creative process.

Gaetana loves traveling, exploring new cuisines, learning new things. Recently she got a piano and is teaching herself and her children how to play. On Fridays they usually start their night off with a dance party in the kitchen, followed by pizza and sushi and end it with pillow forts and watching a movie.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved being creative when I was a little girl and art was my passion. My dad would always come home with some sort of art kit for me. I learned a lot from him when I was helping him work on projects from redoing a bathroom to changing a tire on a car. I definitely inherited a lot of his “do it yourself” and visual approach when it comes to designing. My favorite time of the year was Christmas because I loved how magical everything was and how my mother would decorate every room. As I grew older, I was captivated by the world around me and I wanted to take all the colors, patterns and textures to create these one-of-a-kind pieces. I would find myself doodling on anything and everything, I could get my hands on so it was no surprise to my parents when I went to school to become an artist. After college, I was able traveling the world, which really enhanced the aesthetics I use today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

There are so many, I don’t know where to begin. I would say my children really helped spark my creative process for designing, especially in the baby industry.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh boy, where do I begin. My life should be a reality show, haha! There is always something happening that makes us all laugh and shake are heads at the same time. I really learned to live in the moment from what crazy events life throws your way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At The DOM Family, are working on so many fun and exciting projects I can wait to share in the new year! We are thinking outside the box when it comes to nurseries.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Painting is just another way of keeping a diary.” — Pablo Picasso

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my circle of friends, coworkers, and family who support my creative endeavors. I am especially grateful for my mom and dad, who are my biggest fans. Growing up my parents, would always buy art supplies and work on projects with me. Sometimes my dad calls me while I’m working to give me ideas on crib designs. I definitely get my creativity from him 🙂

Thank you for that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Can Do To Help Your Living Space Spark More Joy” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Go bold! I would add color in each room. Especially now, more than ever, we are spending time indoors; we need to add some excitement inside. I recently moved and I am using this time to make the most of each room. Every room is a blank canvas and I love coming up with ways to create a fun space for the whole family to enjoy; whether it be by adding a pop of color with pillows, or by adding wallpaper or by adding a bold accent wall. Just have fun with it! Wall Décor. I like to get a bunch of canvas and have my kids be my little artist. It’s a great way to showcase their individuality and add color throughout the room and creates lasting memories. Unique finds. As I mentioned before, I am using each room as my canvas and I want to incorporate outside elements inside my house. So, I recently found someone who makes pieces from driftwood, and I now have the perfect entry table for my home. Greenery is a great way to spark joy for us! Also, it is a great way to get my kids involved because they are in charge each week of watering the plants and taking care of them. Plus, the green tones help with our moods and can be very soothing. My most favorite of all would be to declutter! Every season we go through items in our room, such as clothes, blankets, etc., that maybe we have outgrown or don’t fit right, and create two piles: “donate” and “trash.” I love that my kids get so excited for this, almost as excited as I do when it’s that time to clean out our closets and drawers. Afterwards, we feel like a weight is lifted and have appreciation for things. It is always a great way to connect and brings back so many memories of specific times and places. Whether it be from when we had a particular outfit on, or used a particular beach towel, when painting to create my Mother’s Day gift. Additionally,, we are happy to know that someone will be creating new memories with these belongings.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Take time for the little things in life. Kindness and laughter is the best medicine especially now we need it more than ever.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Chrissy Teigen. I love how she is down to earth and connects with her audience. I recently picked up baking this past year because my oldest daughter wanted to start her own baking business.

