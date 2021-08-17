Gaby Villa of IntensEATfit: “Fuel your soul”

Fuel your soul. Eating should be an enjoyable experience and the best way to achieve this is by eating what you love and loving what you eat. As a Mexican living far from home, I have learned to appreciate the value of food beyond the nutrients it provides. Food represents culture, family, warmth and connection. Eating that delicious bread that your nanna used to make every time you came to visit her in your childhood should spark feelings of joy, not guilt.

Gaby Villa is a sports nutritionist and founder of IntensEATfit. She specializes in optimizing performance for triathletes and ultra-distance runners by making food their best ally in sport and life. Over the past 9 years Gaby has supported hundreds of athletes including State sport teams in their preparation for their most important competitions such as national and international championships.

After overcoming her own struggles with body image and weight concerns for several years, Gaby has witnessed and lived the benefits of seeing food beyond its nutrients. Gaby is on a mission to empower people to fuel with purpose while building a happy and strong body. Gaby strives to contribute to a world that enables and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle for every body.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me! I was born and raised in Saltillo, a capital city in the north of Mexico. I am the oldest of six siblings. I grew up in a family of very sporty people. This meant that from a young age I participated in many different sports, including kung Fu, gymnastics, volleyball, athletics, boxing and swimming. I was a very active kid, but I also enjoyed school a lot — it is very likely most of my school mates remember me as the nerdy one rather than the sporty one haha.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It all started with swimming. It was the sport that I practiced for longer in my teen years and even though I enjoyed it so much I was very discouraged by how little enthusiasm the team’s coach used to have at the training sessions. He often was rude with the other swimmers, particularly the more talented ones. I used to think “wow, I’m sure these guys would be even better if they had the proper guidance and motivation”. That encouraged me to pursue a career in sport to demonstrate how things can be done differently. I was not 100% sure if I wanted to be a coach, but I knew I wanted to be involved in sport somehow. A couple of years later, when it was time for me to choose a degree to study, I came across the Bachelor of Nutrition and Wellness with sports nutrition as part of the curriculum. Since then, I fell in love with the idea of using nutrition as a way of supporting athletes to become the best version of themselves.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

For me that person was my dad. He has always been very supportive of my decisions. I was probably 14 when I told him I wanted to seek a career in sport. I remember one day in particular. I felt a bit discouraged when I found out that sport coaches were not very well paid in Mexico. He looked at me and said, “if this is what you really want to do and you feel a passion for it, I think you should pursue it”. It meant a lot to me to hear I had my dad’s support. Years later, when I finally decided what I wanted to do, he was there to support me as part of the application process. The university I was applying for had a very strict selection process including an interview and this interview was in a different city. He drove me there, waited for me outside and we celebrated together when I came out confirming I had been accepted.

Now that I am a sports nutritionist and I am living my dream, my dad continues to be my #1 fan and I could not be more grateful for it and all the support I have received from him.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I was working in the State’s Institute of Sport, I was mostly working with teenagers involved in endurance sports. This meant most of them had high energy requirements — they had to eat a lot. Some of my colleagues, however, were working with weight category sports such as boxing or judo. Several of these athletes had to undergo strict diets for periods of time in order to make competition weight. One day I was left in charge of supervising the athletes’ dining area and a couple of the judo kids came to me asking if it was possible for them to eat a small piece of dessert since they were still hungry. They were really young, probably 12 years old, and I just could not bear the idea of denying someone food despite being under a strict diet, so I agreed. These kids were smart, and quickly learnt who to go to when asking for an extra snack. I want to believe they thought of me as the “cool dietitian” haha… not sure if my colleagues ever found out. It is good I was not in charge of the dining area that often.

I think the biggest lesson I learned from this was finding my path in nutrition for endurance sports. I was happier with the idea of food being fuel to perform rather than being an obstacle to making the weight for an event.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I really love this quote from James Clear — “Every action you take is a vote for the type of person you wish to become”. This quote resonates so much with me because I believe it speaks about congruence and aligning the person you are with the person you want the world to see. It also helps me as a reminder of the importance of small actions adding on top of each other and eventually creating meaningful change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently implementing a six-month program I have developed for supporting athletes achieve their personal best by fueling with purpose. This program supports athletes who are experiencing lack of energy, concerned with their body composition, not noticing progress, and feeling overwhelmed with diet talk. The aim is to achieve their optimal performance, build a happy strong body, feel energized and empowered knowing they are fueling with what is best for them.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

In terms of my most relevant studies, I have a Bachelor of Nutrition and Wellness (dietetics) from the Tecnologico de Monterrey, the top university in Mexico; I have the Diploma in Sports Nutrition from the International Olympic Committee and I have a Master of Health Science — Exercise and Health from the University of Western Australia.

I have more than nine years of experience in the sports nutrition field. I worked in the State’s Institute of Sport in Nuevo Leon, Mexico for three years as the principal dietitian of the kayaking, rowing, and sailing teams. Most recently I worked in the Western Australian Department of Health for 3.5 years. Working in the public health system gave me a different perspective and helped me understand the role the environment plays in a person’s health and overall wellbeing. I am now committed to my private practice full time after transitioning from part time.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

To answer this question, I think it is important to highlight that an individual’s body weight is influenced by many factors and a lot of them are outside a person’s control. These factors include things such as genetics, the built environment, and their socio-economic status. Considering this, a healthy body weight is the one that a person is able to maintain comfortably while enjoying nutritious and delicious food, joyful movement, quality relationships and mental health. Therefore, measuring a healthy body weight has nothing to do with what the scale dictates and much more to do with the individual’s level of comfort and ability to maintain health driving behaviors.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

It is hard to determine what too overweight or too underweight can be since this will vary from person to person. In broad terms, a healthy weight is one that allows people to be functional and enjoy life and the activities they love the most.

When someone gets disconnected from the elements that bring the body to balance, it is possible that a symptom of this disconnect gets manifested as rapid weight loss or excessive weight gain. Both ends of this spectrum can also get accompanied by increased fatigue, lack of motivation, medical issues and biochemical parameters not sitting within the normal range. All these are signs of the body getting out of balance. It is important to highlight that changing body weight does not need to be considered as a goal but rather an outcome of an individual’s behavioral change towards improving health and achieving overall balance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Sure, thank you for asking. It is important to pay attention to the behaviors that are driving this body weight. Smoking, excessive drinking, not eating a variety of nutritious food and lack of movement all are associated with poorer health outcomes such as increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer. It is important to recognize that higher body weight has also been associated with these conditions. However, studies have confirmed that addressing these behaviors decreases the risk of the above conditions without body weight necessarily changing.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Of course, this is very important to highlight. Someone who maintains a healthy body weight for their individual circumstances is more likely to have blood labs within the normal range, have higher energy levels and enjoy good mental health while reducing the risk for chronic health conditions.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Stop dieting.

Dieting for me goes beyond restricting on certain foods. It is following activities or behaviors with the purpose of losing weight. It does not matter what you are doing, if the purpose driving that behavior is seeing a change on the scale, then I would consider it dieting. In other words, stop trying to lose weight. I know it sounds contradictory, but it has been demonstrated that dieting causes more harm than good. There are so many diets out there and if they or any worked, we would not be having this conversation.

These are some of the key reasons why I consider dieting to be so problematic:

It categorizes foods to be either good or bad. Bacon can be considered the devil for someone following a low-fat diet or the key for achieving success for those following a low-carb diet. This categorizing leads to an unhealthier relationship with food.

It goes against nature. Does not matter which diet you look at; all are different means towards achieving a caloric deficit that will ultimately result in weight loss. The body interprets this caloric deficit as starvation which in turn activates survival mechanisms such as slowing down the metabolism, stimulating hunger cues and making energy-dense food even more appealing. I am sure anyone who has been through a diet finds it easier to recognize all these signs and how the first few weeks are so easy until suddenly the weight loss slows down, and food is harder to resist. All these are signs of your body activating mechanisms for staying alive.

It is driven by negative beliefs. Even though a lot of these diets claim to have health benefits, the biggest driving force for up taking them is feeling that there is something wrong with our bodies and therefore they need to be changed. Initial changes may spark positive feelings such as increased self-esteem and confidence. However, once the diet fails, all these feelings very quickly turn into guilt, shame, frustration and failure making the person believe that the reason the diet did not work was their fault and not that the diet was wrong in the first place.

What can you do instead? Uncover what is the goal behind that desire to lose weight and work on that instead. Do you want to feel better in your own skin? Do you want to improve your health? Do you want to improve your sports performance? Guess what, dieting and shrinking your body are not critical success factors for achieving these goals. Yes, weight loss can occur as a result of working on these things but should not be a means to an end.

2. Respect and trust your body.

Learning to value your body as it is right now will strengthen your ability to take care of yourself and sustain improvements in health behaviors. Approaching your nutrition and movement from a perspective of kindness rather than punishment will deliver better and longer-lasting outcomes.

Respecting your body is valuing your body for what it can do, regardless of what it looks like. Our bodies are the instruments that allow us to experience all the activities that we love the most. Shifting your mindset towards “what else do I need to do for my body, so it continues to be this wonderful machine?” helps you find ways of looking after it from a position of self-care.

Trusting your body is learning to value your body’s wisdom. I have never seen an ad for pills on how to stop feeling the need to pee and I have seen plenty on how to feel less hungry. It just does not make sense. Feeling hungry and full are our body’s way of telling us if we are eating enough. We continue to look for external rules telling us how much we should be eating when the most accurate way of understanding this is by listening to our body. For someone who has been dieting for a long time, reconnecting with these cues can be challenging. One good starting point is getting familiar with mindful eating. Eating with full awareness in a non-judgmental way using of all your senses can help you savor your food, improve the experience of eating and influence wiser choices for you future meals.

3. Fuel your body.

Our body relies on energy and nutrients to continue fulfilling its functions. When a nutrient is lacking, or energy is not sufficient, the body needs to activate mechanisms to compensate this deficiency. Doing this for long term can put the body at significant stress and ultimately lead to sickness or injury.

Fueling your body is ensuring that all essential nutrients are present in your diet. Carbohydrates, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and fiber are all considered essential nutrients. Each essential nutrient has a role to play in supporting your body to perform at its best. A nourished body is a healthy body.

A nice framework that I like using for supporting the body in receiving all essential nutrients is to divide food in three core groups: Energetics (carbohydrate and fat food sources such as wholegrains, oils and nuts); builders (protein sources such as meat, dairy and legumes) and; regulators (vitamins, minerals and fiber sources such as fruits and vegetables). Ensuring all three elements are present on your plate adds balance to your meals and brings variety to your days.

4. Fuel your soul.

Eating should be an enjoyable experience and the best way to achieve this is by eating what you love and loving what you eat. As a Mexican living far from home, I have learned to appreciate the value of food beyond the nutrients it provides. Food represents culture, family, warmth and connection. Eating that delicious bread that your nanna used to make every time you came to visit her in your childhood should spark feelings of joy, not guilt.

Thinking of the food that you love as forbidden just because you think it will make you gain weight will only make you eat it with fear, guilt and in unnecessary amounts. These feelings will stop you from being able to enjoy the experience.

Instead, take the time to appreciate the food that you are eating. Be thankful to the hands that make it and embrace the experience of truly enjoying every positive feeling this food brings.

5. Move your body.

Our musculoskeletal system makes more than half of our body, our bodies are meant to move. Moving your body regularly and in ways you enjoy has so many benefits for your overall wellbeing such as reducing the risk of some chronic conditions and injury, building a strong body, and improving self-esteem and mood. Most people seem to think that exercise’s main purpose is to burn more calories. This has made people believe that the best thing to do is to spend hours attached to an elliptical machine and that a training session is not worth it if you are still able to move the next day.

Some people call it exercise and others call it movement. At the end of the day the purpose of either should be to move your body in ways that you find enjoyable. The are many ways in which you can move your body and a lot of them can be done outside a gym. Here are some good questions to think of when trying to find the movement that could be a good fit for you: What is something I enjoy doing? What is something I would like to try? How can I incorporate ways of moving more as part of my everyday life?

You may experience some discomfort at the beginning, particularly if it is something you have not done for a long time, but the activity should still leave you feeling physically good afterwards. Becoming more active will also allow you to reveal and appreciate your body’s amazing capacity for functionality, strength and power.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person lose weight and then maintain that permanently?

Thank you for raising this point. Yo-yo dieting, also known as weight cycling, is incredibly harmful for a person’s overall health and has been associated with a higher risk of developing chronic health conditions. Because of this, one of the most helpful things to do for achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight is to shift the focus from the changes on the scale entirely. Thinking of losing weight as the end goal is what tricks people into experimenting with different diets in the first place. In many cases, weight loss is achieved but not maintained, leading people to regaining the weight.

So, going back to the question, it is important to shift the focus on adopting healthier lifestyle behaviors. By doing this, the body will move back into balance. In some cases, this balance will include shifting towards a lower body weight, but this will not always be the case.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes I see is falling into the diet mentality. Key characteristics of this mentality include seeing foods as either good or bad, following restricting patterns in order to eat less calories, and thinking that changes only need to be temporarily while the weight loss is achieved.

This mentality perpetuates an unhealthy relationship with food and movement and disconnects the body from recognizing important cues such as hunger and fullness. After the diet is stopped these harmful changes remain, leaving the individual at a worse place than where they started.

To avoid these mistakes, it is important to try and reconnect with the body’s internal cues. This is a process that will take more effort and practice but will bring better outcomes and satisfaction once this connection has been re-established.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

This is a very important point, and something that most of us have experienced. It is so easy to encounter opposite opinions to almost every argument, making it very difficult for people to decide which source to trust more and I think this is one of the main blockages, particularly when it comes to weight concerns. Something that I have not mentioned and that I also believe to be a big blockage is that diet culture has taught us to believe that the healthiest thing we can do for our bodies is shrink ourselves and lose weight.

Health behaviors such as the ones you mention and more (eating vegetables, reducing sugar consumption, drinking water, quality sleep, etc.) have been taken by diet culture and turned into concepts where they are merely objectives in assisting us in losing weight. This negative light makes them look like sacrifices we must make in order to change our bodies.

It is easier to adopt and maintain these behaviors when we see them as what they truly are — ways of adding health, balance and joy to our lives.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

My recommendation would be to start with one thing at a time and to practice self-compassion. We have been surrounded by diet culture for so long that adopting these changes can be challenging and intimidating. We have been led to believe that we should not trust our bodies. Taught that following specific and concrete rules is the only way we can achieve positive changes.

Taking all these concepts and trying to implement them together can become very overwhelming and, ironically, make them look like a whole set of new rules to follow — in turn making them a new diet.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am a big fan of the sustainable development goals set out by the United Nations. My job has an obvious alignment to Goal 3: Good health and wellbeing, but I consider goals 10: Reduced health inequalities and 11: Sustainable cities and communities to be closer to my heart.

Just as I mentioned at the beginning, it is important to acknowledge that an individual’s health outcomes are also influenced by circumstances beyond their control. The ability to make personal behavior changes is a privilege that not everybody is able to enjoy. Changes that may seem simple for some such as increasing vegetable intake or levels of physical activity by walking around the block, may be challenging for those who do not have access to fresh foods or live in neighborhoods where it is not safe to walk. Addressing these inequalities will bring better health outcomes at a systemic level, especially for those experiencing greater disadvantage.

So, if I were to start a movement it would be one that would ensure all people are able to live and belong to environments that enable and promote a healthy and active lifestyle. An environment where lack of food access, discrimination and insecurity does not exist and where all bodies are celebrated, nourished, and respected. I acknowledge that this may seem too aspirational, but I am confident that aligning my work to the global goals as well as to continuing to bring awareness to this important matter are important first steps.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

So many people are crossing my mind right now! But if I were to pick one, it would be Simon Sinek. Watching his TEDTalk helped me realize the importance of identifying that motor that powers our actions. Finding that why and using it to drive my work has been transformational and empowering. I would love to have the opportunity to sit with him for a chat and hear his ideas first-hand.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Instagram is probably the social media I am most active on. You can find me as @intenseatfit , you can also find me on Facebook as Intenseatfit by Gaby Villa , send an inquiry through my website intenseatfit.com or flick me an email [email protected] . Please don’t be shy, I would love to connect!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.