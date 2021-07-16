Gabriella D’Italia Of Mirror and Lens: “Style is a mirror”

We can look to our style as a way of generating self-awareness, of perceiving ourselves with a new clarity. Learning to understand the language of our things is a tool for this clarity. For example, clients sometimes find attitudes in their clothing, like seriousness, playfulness, or unworthiness that don’t tell the full story of who they are or that don’t reflect where they want to go. Clothing often reveals whether we live in an abundance or a scarcity mindset. Look at your most ordinary possession and ask yourself, “What part, or parts, of myself are reflected here?”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabriella D’Italia.

Gabriella D’Italia is an internationally-exhibited, award-winning artist, author, and holistic stylist who lives and works at the intersection of personal vision and the material world. Her philosophies, styling, artistic practices, and writing are contemplations of what it means to be an embodied spirit. She is the founder of Mirror & Lens where her bespoke offerings exist in service of personal transformation toward living a more whole and authentic life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

In 2016, life as I knew it ended. My grandmother and muse died. My husband of twenty-two years had a secret affair with my friend, a woman in her twenties. My husband left me and we went from talking everyday for the better half of my life to never speaking again, as if overnight. I moved from rural Maine, my home for over fifteen years, to New York City. I turned forty and became pregnant for the first time. I got married again, this time, to the love of my life.

Although I’d been working professionally as an artist for almost two decades, in the crucible that followed the personal upheavals of 2016, my practice transformed out of necessity. While there were personal consequences for my identity and my confidence, there were countless practical ones in terms of the way I worked, the space in which I worked, and my networks. I had traded bountiful Maine studio space for a fifth floor walk-up that I now shared with my new husband, four dogs, and newborn baby. In order to heal, I intuitively marshaled a history of professional art practice: costume design, visual art, styling, and quilt-making. I was looking at my apartment, my clothing, and the city itself, as what I have now coined, material mantras. The material world became my opportunity for personal transformation. In this work, I created a living way of practicing art that I’d always longed for. By looking at my relationship with the world around me, I was able to see myself. By making creative choices, guided by love instead of fear, I was able to transform from the outside in. I founded Mirror & Lens and formalized my unique brand of Holistic Styling services to share with others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

In one of my first sessions with a client, I sat on her bed as she stood at the closet and emptied out its contents. We had barely embarked on our path of exploration when she pulled a worn, plaid robe from the bed and held it in her arms. “This is just my robe, I love my robe,” she wrapped her arms tightly around it. “This isn’t really a question, I wear it everyday,” she put it down ready to move on.

She picked up a couple more pieces, a couple of bras and had a less enthusiastic response, but a similarly dismissive one. These items of clothing were a perfunctory aspect of her life. Their role behind the scenes didn’t seem as meaningful or exciting as perhaps a dress she might wear for a big speaking engagement or on camera.

I asked her if we could slow down and maybe go back to the robe. She happily picked it up again, held it to her chest and walked over to the mirror. As soon as she looked at her reflection her face dropped. “I feel like a little kid and my mom picks out my clothes.” She had purchased the blue and green polyester garment while shopping with her mother in a big department store when she was in ninth grade. She’d worn it everyday, washing it more or sometimes less, bits of crusted food testifying to its ubiquity. She uttered what would become a refrain throughout her closet: “It’s good enough.”

This client, an entrepreneur and leader in her field, was working to take her business to new levels, especially in regard to increased income. The theme of our work soon centered on self-worth. As we looked through her clothing, “good enough” rang out as the loudest message from her wardrobe. She never thought to ask, “good enough for what or for whom?” Her decision to settle, to compromise, was reflected and reinforced in all of the small gestures she made getting dressed every day.

“Do you ever wear this robe in front of people? For example, if you have a date and someone spends the night?” I asked.

“No, never,” she confessed. Through this garment, she spoke to herself in a voice she thought best to hide from others. It was too difficult to simply let go of the item, but we returned to it throughout our work together because those first, seemingly insignificant moments turned out to be the crux of the practice.

Seven months after we finished our sessions, I received this text: “I just ordered the robe. This is one of the most expensive items of clothing I’ve ever bought! Saved up for it and used some gift money. If I keep it even half as long as the last one it’ll be worth every penny!”

A week later, she sent me her unboxing video of the most sumptuous, vibrant, cozy, Missoni robe. It embodied all of the bold creativity I saw so clearly in her and in the things she wanted to manifest in the world: every bit of the rainbow. “I can’t even believe, I can’t even believe that I’m getting a new robe for the first time in twenty-three years! I think I earned it. It’s packed so beautifully! Oh! It’s really pretty; you can’t see how pretty!” She held it up for the camera. “Oh it’s so nice!” She enunciated and elongated the sound of each word, delighting in the experience. “Oh, oh, oh, and . . .” Here she burst into song, “It’s orange and green and purple and blue and yellow and red and pink!” She reflected, “This was so worth the wait! This is epic. Oh my god this is so cool. I have a date in a half an hour. I’m going to wear my robe. He’ll get to know the real me.” Her smile lit up the video screen.

This experience confirmed that the clothes we most take for granted have the potential for bringing great clarity. We all have a territory of clothing like this. We use words like “practical”, “comfortable”, and “normal” to describe it. We justify it by relegating these items to parts of our lives we dismiss in some respect, like “just for walking the dog” or “just for working from home.” This is a voice we use to talk to ourselves, but we’re so used to it that it can be hard to step back in order to see if it’s truly in our best interest. This is especially true in times of transition.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I compartmentalized my Holistic Styling practices from my art-making and my writing. I was teaching my clients to become more whole by tapping into all of their skills and characteristics at once, instead of leaving some literally and figuratively in the closet. Meanwhile, I felt like I needed to become less complex and less whole for people to understand what I was doing, to sell myself. Everything I wasn’t bringing to the table felt like a drag on my energy and on my enthusiasm. By practicing Holistic Styling and by engaging so deeply in this work with my clients, I realized that by not living fully, I was actually less clear. More importantly, I was less joyful. Joyfulness is part of the connection that allows Holistic Styling to be intimate, creative, and collaborative work. I believe joyfulness is a key to authenticity of any kind. It’s hard to be joyful when we’re not fully present.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful most to my husband. At the lowest point in my life he believed in my vision even when it was not entirely clear to me. He made space for my healing and my creative exploration. As an artist, he sacrificed a great deal of his time and creative work in order to take care of our family, specifically cooking, laundry, shopping, and caring for our two-year old son, so that I could have that time to work on writing and creating my practice.

In my work, I try to get to the bottom of the small and indirect aspects of our material lives that create ripple effects with great impact. This is the territory of privilege. Whether the privilege is spiritual, like the support of a loved one or the sanction of the community, or whether it’s material, like the clothes we wear, this area is easy to overlook. These things are foundational. Once we learn to see them, however, they can be incredibly manageable, personally and in community.

I’ll give you an example. When I first conceptualized my new Holistic Styling practices as a business, I joined a women’s networking group. In one particular meeting, I listened to a very successful entrepreneur describe how hard it was when she first started, how she “wasn’t able to take a paycheck for more than two years.” Her story was meant to be an inspirational one of perseverance, yet I felt so discouraged. What I heard was her ability to survive with a roof over her head without taking a paycheck in over two years. In other words, her story belied a great deal of support. The circumstances in my life at the time did not allow me quite the same possibility. However, I knew that even my sitting in that room was a function of countless other circumstances that not everyone has access to. In this way, I know that without the spiritual and material support of my husband, although it is indirect as far as the day-to-day of my business, I would not have been able to heal, to found my business, or to write my book.

I think it’s really important to take stock of this terrain especially in a wellness space because support is a grace not equally granted. I believe our wellness is ultimately contingent on the health and quality of our interconnection. That means communal wellness depends on our personal healing, but our personal healing also depends on the health of the community.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

In Holistic Styling, style is how you see, not how you’re seen. It is the ability to change form and in so doing, to take on the vision or perspective, as well as the power, of the form you inhabit. Personal power, creativity, and peace are possible when we honor the truth of our most authentic experience, the one at the intersection of our vision and the material world. Creative solutions to conflict happen when we learn to untether ourselves from our attitudes and ideas. This hinges upon our ability to first take stock of our current material circumstances and to see how they align with our desires for ourselves: What are the stories, attitudes, and values reflected in our things? In Holistic Styling we connect our intangible world, (our vision, values, and intentions), with the material world around us. When we lose our sense of this connection, we experience a ripple effect from the imbalance. These effects happen on a personal, cultural, and environmental scale.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Style is a mirror. We can look to our style as a way of generating self-awareness, of perceiving ourselves with a new clarity. Learning to understand the language of our things is a tool for this clarity. For example, clients sometimes find attitudes in their clothing, like seriousness, playfulness, or unworthiness that don’t tell the full story of who they are or that don’t reflect where they want to go. Clothing often reveals whether we live in an abundance or a scarcity mindset. Look at your most ordinary possession and ask yourself, “What part, or parts, of myself are reflected here?”

2. Style is a lens. When we think of our style as our way of seeing, we begin holding our environment to a different standard. I used to travel around the country to fine craft fairs selling handmade quilts. A tagline occurred to me all those years ago, “you sleep with one every night, is it good enough.” It still resonates in my Holistic Styling work. The relationships that we have with the most mundane things in our lives determine how we see the world, ourselves, and what we see as possible. Look at your most ordinary possession and ask yourself, “What does this show me about my point of view?”

3. Practice gratitude. Holistic Styling work is very much about our embodied response to our environment. I focus on actions and sensations instead of intentions and emotions. In this way, I use the care of my home and my clothing as an opportunity for gratitude. I don’t try to conjure a feeling of gratitude. Instead, when I’m washing dishes or folding clothing, I think of it as a gratitude practice. I am engaged in caring for the material relationships I have in my life.

4. Triangle Dressing. The triangle is the most stable shape and I use that idea when getting dressed or styling my home. I’ve identified the ways my material environment speaks to me, it’s primary attitudes, elements, and stories. In the past, I would get dressed focused on external expectations or circumstances, what I considered professional or casual, for example. Now, I try to combine at least three attitudes or elements in each outfit I put together. When I do this, I feel more like myself, more whole. This brings me joy and a feeling of empowerment.

5. Material Mantra. In keeping with the idea of style as a lens, I imagine that the things around me are mantras, that is, they are constant prayers and repetitive reminders of an idea, a feeling, or a perspective. When I think of my material surroundings and my clothing in this way, it clarifies the messaging I want to let in.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to help people attune to the connection between their spiritual world–the intangible space of vision, dreams, intuition, values, and intentions–with their material and experiential reality. I believe this is not only the space of personal healing, but of communal and environmental healing. I think of style as a practice of presence that engages the world around us and allows for our personal authenticity to make space for the authenticity of others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. I believe in you.

I believe that ultimately support is much more valuable than advice. Skills, information, and knowledge are easy to come by once you have the prerequisite faith, courage, and connection.

2. Take your time.

There is so much suffering in comparison and so much loss in urgency. One of the keys to authenticity is finding our own rhythm, attuning to our own metabolism.

3. Each step is just the next step, not the final step.

It is hard to see the end from the beginning and sometimes our goals are just a North Star — we never reach the star, it just guides a journey. One step at a time invokes both faith and presence.

4. Go for a walk in nature.

Shifting perspective is the most powerful human gift and walking in nature allows for shifts in thinking. It allows us to perceive ourselves in a greater context, often a quieter context.

5. Meditate

Anyone starting something is a leader and that requires attunement to one’s own vision and one’s own experience. It is hard to get advice for a path that will always be uniquely our own. On the other hand, there are practices that can help us to both hear and trust our own voice.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

I see these causes as interconnected, but in my work, I enter through the gate of sustainability, and sustainability is all about boundaries. Our boundaries are about our relationship to the world around us. My clients and I consider excess and luxury and how we metabolize these ideas in our day to day lives. For example, if we care about the environment, fashion can be a huge culprit in climate crisis. This is why it is so important when my clients recognize that they are transgressing their own boundaries when it comes to clothing. We so often wear things that are uncomfortable on our bodies, or make choices beholden to unrealistic media expectations. (In terms of media expectations, it’s not just environmental sustainability, but a kind of cultural health that’s at stake. Fashion is nothing if not rooted in our ideas of gender, race, and class. It can quite easily perpetrate a status quo that contributes to false binaries and to suffering.) We sometimes shop as an emotional outlet. We often use the word need without properly assessing what we mean by that. We don’t create budgets or work to discover and honor our limits. Do we have things we never wear? Are our closets and drawers overflowing? Is there a lot of redundancy in our material things? How do we conscientiously deal with clothing we want to get rid of? Asking and answering these questions is about creating and honoring personal boundaries and leads to less waste.

The health of our personal boundaries finds expression in our closets. If we don’t understand and honor our own boundaries, it becomes easier to transgress the boundaries of others and of the earth. This is a great example of connecting our small, most personal and spiritual lives to the precious everyday, material world.

