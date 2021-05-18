Gabriella De La Cruz and Will Zesiger of Presidio: “Time is worth more than money and it slips away quickly”

Will: For us, I think when we’re not playing music much of our time is spent diving into issues that matter tremendously to us. For me, a lot of my energy has been on climate change and the climate crisis.

Gabby: Plus one on climate change. Mental health has also been a huge thing for us. Specifically, advocating for mental health resources to be provided to underserved communities and communities where mental health is stigmatized (including my own community). I really want to create a world where those resources are provided for kids like me who didn’t necessarily have them growing up.

Will: We’re really excited about working with organizations like SoundMind. They are a great group that focuses on mental health and music. They provide incredible mental resources to musicians. There are a lot of musicians who don’t have the finances needed for mental health treatment, and SoundMind is a very important advocate in this space. We’ve also worked with Global Optimism, a group that focuses on spreading awareness and knowledge about the climate crisis. They do an amazing job informing the public on cutting-edge solutions that we’ll need in the years ahead.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Gabriella De La Cruz and Will Zesiger.

Presidio was formed in 2017 when two musicians became disillusioned with the music industry. After studying the ins and outs of music marketing and branding at a prestigious music school, the two learned that the entire system was horse sh*t and decided to focus on creating music they cared about. The duo is currently based in Portland, OR where they are in the midst of writing and recording the follow-up EP to their 2020 debut, Telepathy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Gabby: I went to a really small prestigious all-girls school in Manhattan for 13 years and I was really the only person that wrote and played music. We didn’t have a school band or anything, but we did have a capella and choir which I was a part of. When I’d tell my teachers I wanted to be a musician they’d understand it on a conceptual level but I don’t think they actually expected me to try and study contemporary music / pursue it full time. In that environment, we were all expected to do the IVY thing and when I wound up at NYU for pop music/music business it was this huge blasphemous thing to my teachers. It’s pretty hilarious looking back but at the time I remember really struggling to find a local music community. I’m really lucky my parents believed in me enough to encourage me to keep playing.

Will: I grew up in the Bay Area in California and I was raised in a very musical and creative household. Both my parents are teachers and play music, so music was around me at all times. My mom played in a 60’s rock cover band and so when I was a kid I thought she had written all those songs. I literally thought she wrote Come Together by The Beatles up until the age of 5 probably. Ever since I can remember I was absorbed in the music. I just became obsessed with playing and learned as many instruments as I could get my hands on.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Gabby: I was 15 and had never touched Pro Tools or Logic and had never been in a music studio. On a whim, I decided to research high school classes where I could learn and I found the Future Music Moguls program, a free program at NYU catered to local lower-income high school students. I got in and that’s where I started learning about production, engineering, songwriting, and the music business — it was a huge turning point for me. It’s the reason why I later applied Early Decision to NYU. I remember turning 17 and working really hard on my one college application and being like “If I don’t get in, I already live in New York I’ll just go gig around the city.” Luckily, I got in and didn’t have to break it to my parents that I didn’t apply anywhere else.

Will: I always knew that I wanted to play music. I think going to NYU was an opportunity to push myself and immerse myself in the New York music scene. It felt like the right step in my journey and then Gabby and I ended up meeting and playing music together and it’s just been a really fun and exciting creative project to work on.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Will: You tell this story. No one believes me when I say it haha

Gabby: haha sure. Weirdest thing that ever happened in our career is that Jack White tried to buy Will’s jacket at a Lower East Side Bar in NYC while we were at an after-party for The Raconteurs reunion tour in 2019. Basically turned into a bidding war. Weird ass night haha.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Gabby: I want to be as honest as possible — I’m also trying to figure out how to become successful in this field haha. We tend to value success based on how much money we make and there really isn’t money to be made in music, either on the business side or on the artist side. I can’t give advice on how to be a “successful” musician, but I’m starting to realize that if you want a successful life you have to stop caring about how people perceive you and your success and start living in line with your own values.

Will: haha well as a young person who wants success I don’t have an answer to this question. From my experience and my knowledge to this point I would agree with what Gabby said. Just dive into what you care about the most and trust in yourself. Allow yourself to be wrong and learn from your mistakes as you go through it. There is no way to predict what will happen, so enjoy the present. Trust in your instincts. Your gut is smarter than your brain.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

Gabby: Ok so this is gonna be long-winded so bear with me. Whenever I feel stuck I always think about the Fig Tree passage from Sylvia Plath’s “Bell Jar”. Essentially the protagonist equates indecision to sitting under a fig tree. Each fig represents a different life path and she’s so plagued by indecision that she watches the figs slowly start to wither and die. Now that sounds depressing, but when I first read it I realized that this feeling of crippling indecision is a universally shared experience and not representative of my potential or my worth. It’s a good reminder that as long as you “pick a fig” you’re creating momentum. It’s always better to take action. Living inside your head and creating this “perfect plan” is a recipe for disaster.

Will: Time is worth more than money and it slips away quickly.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Gabby: This might sound a little bit like a cop-out but I really do believe that most people I’ve encountered to this point have helped me get to where I am right now. Every job, every connection, every situation, whether positive or negative has resulted in me being where I am right now. There are the obvious ones, like my parents who never made me feel stupid or like a burden for wanting to do music. As long as I found a way to pay for it they were always down to support me haha. That was huge for my development.

Will: Honestly… I’m going to answer in the same way that Gabby answered because I can’t really point to one specific person. My family has always supported me. In high school, I had several teachers and friends that really pushed me to pursue songwriting and that sparked a whole world that I had never known about before. The honest answer is that everybody in my life, both positive and negative, has guided me to where I am right now.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Will: I became incredibly passionate about the climate crisis when I was scuba diving. I love the ocean and scuba diving is my next favorite thing to music. A couple of years ago I went underwater and I saw to my horror a full coral reef undergoing a bleaching event. It was one of the most disturbing things I’ve ever witnessed in my life. Seeing something so magical turn into bones before my eyes haunted me. It stays with me to this day. It’s made me incredibly passionate about finding solutions and ways we can stop this crisis from progressing further.

Gabby: I grew up in an environment that frowned upon getting a diagnosis or seeking out therapy. As someone who is not considered neurotypical, that was really difficult for me. I spent a large portion of my life feeling like I was just broken or “wrong”. I also saw the severe generational implications of what it’s like when mental health resources aren’t valued within a community and I want to support a generation of kids who are encouraged to break the cycle and who are more open and value growth in a way that I hadn’t seen valued when I was growing up.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Gabby: We’ve talked about this in previous interviews but our whole EP Telepathy, especially the song “Unwind” was based on an acid trip that we had a few years ago during our junior year of college. It was a difficult experience, but it was a huge awakening for me. It made me realize that I wasn’t broken, but that I just had a disorder that had gone untreated for my whole life. I realized that there were so many other people like me who were either misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed who never received the help that they needed.

Will: Like I said in the previous question, seeing that bleaching event was my environmental catalyst. I felt hopeless witnessing that in the moment. Like how am I, one single person, supposed to solve this issue? It’s easy for all of us to feel powerless in the face of such gargantuan problems.

However, the truth is more complicated. When I see someone like Greta Thunberg go from nobody to global ecological advocate, we need to realize that each of us has a responsibility to use our voice. We may have more impact than we realize.

With music, I want to create a space for people to feel this emotion. I want them to feel like they can share that feeling of hopelessness and transform it into a light at the end of the tunnel. I want people to see that they have more power than they realize.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Will: For us, it’s always inspiring to talk to people after shows because you feel the impact that the music and the message may have had on someone. With mental health being a central focus of our first EP Telepathy, we found that a lot of audience members would come up to us after and share personal stories of their own experiences with mental health. We would hear people say how that the music was expressing something that they felt about their mental health that they hadn’t codified.

Gabby: We’ve heard from some that our music helped them find peace, relax, or step away from their anxiety in the midst of this pandemic. Whenever we hear that it always means the world to us.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Will: As an individual, there are a couple of things you can do.

1. Something as simple as composting and reducing your plastic use is insanely helpful for the environment. This seems small, but it really does help reduce our amount of pollution.

2. Another thing you can do as an individual is donate to organizations like Sunrise Movement who are putting pressure on our politicians to enact some much-needed change. We need new energy infrastructure now and they’re fighting for it.

3. On a global and societal level, the climate crisis is an opportunity for everyone around the world to work together for common good and for a common purpose. In all of human history, there has never been an issue with stakes this high that globally unify us as much as the climate crisis (aside from the nuclear abolition movement in the ’80s). We’re all so used to dystopian pop culture that we forget that there’s the possibility for utopia. Solving this crisis could lead to that possible future.

Gabby: With skyrocketing mental health issues, we are really facing a dramatic and scary problem. As individuals, it’s important for us to recognize that it’s okay to seek out mental health treatment. There’s still so much stigma when it comes to mental health treatment.

For governments and society, here are two more things we need to focus on:

1. Accessibility: There are so many people throughout the world who don’t have needed access to mental healthcare. Left untreated, these issues will metastasize throughout society and cause further problems. Mental health should be a human right. Our governments and societies need to prioritize this.

2. New Therapies: We need to invest in cutting-edge therapeutic practices like Psychedelic Therapy. The preliminary research is overwhelmingly positive and momentum is starting to build. We need to heavily invest resources into this emerging field. It has the potential to address many of our “untreatable” mental health issues that we’re currently facing.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Success isn’t a competition, it’s a collaboration

2. A great idea might be worth something, but action is worth everything

3. The safe path is an illusion so jump into what you care about

4. Imposter syndrome is normal to feel as a musician so keep your core love of music at the forefront instead of “success” or “fame”.

5. Nobody has the answers, so dive in.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Will: In our society, at least in the United States, we tend to think of everybody in an atomized way. We individualize our problems and let our collective problems fall by the wayside. We need to move beyond this isolated/outdated way of thinking and focus on solutions that can help our collective communities.

Gabby: I think there are so many organizations that are doing a phenomenal job at community engagement and outreach and I think we need to continue to fund groups that have already set up the infrastructure to tackle the bigger powers at play. It’s important to individually recycle and limit your meat consumption but there are still massive corporate and governmental powers at play that are pillaging our earth as we speak. We can’t forget that they and they alone are the main reason why we’re falling off of an ecological cliff. There is a small group of people out there who care more about making an extra billion dollars at our collective expense.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Will: This is a very weird answer but 1000% Ma Anand Sheela from the documentary Wild Wild Country. If you haven’t seen it, stop everything and go watch it. She is one of the most badass, hyper-intelligent, and fascinating people I’ve ever heard of. Sheela, if you’re out there reading this, we would love to have breakfast or lunch with you.

Gabby: Sheela, we know you’re in hiding from the Feds so we’ll obviously come to you.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!