Gabriella and Isabella Howell of The Great House Antigua: “You need to know what your passion is and work towards it”

GH: The first thing you need to create a highly successful start-up is passion. You need to know what your passion is and work towards it. Every company is built on its team’s strengths and passions. The Great House Antigua is a family-owned hotel, one which we spent our school holidays growing up in. Our love and memories of this glorious house and grounds is a fundamental drive in our desire to make it succeed.

Gabriella and Isabella Howell, two entrepreneurial sisters, have followed their passions to set up The Great House Antigua, a historic boutique hotel situated in a private paradise. Gabriella, 26, and Isabella, 23, did not have a background in hospitality but using their strengths and passions, they have created a unique hotel for those travelling to the Caribbean. Both sisters are under thirty and a force of nature in terms of drive coupled with a thirst for professional development and growth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

GH: Growing up I have always had an insatiable passion for history and a desire to learn more. My undergraduate history degree from Royal Holloway, University of London, was followed by a Master’s at King’s College London. My studies further developed my research abilities, university is an incredible experience to understand personal capabilities. I joined the Civil Service following my Master’s degree, as part of the Brexit negotiations team, an eye-opening experience that taught me a lot in the way of leadership, teamwork and self-development. From this point in my career, we began work on the creation of The Great House Antigua.

IH: As the youngest of the family, I was lucky to learn from my sisters and saw how important it was to follow your passion. It was difficult to find me without a camera in my hand, and I quickly realised my hobby could be so much more. I studied photojournalism at the University of the Arts London and graduated as Valedictorian with first-class honours. After university, I had the opportunity to work with incredible companies, including Royal Mail and Thomson Reuters Foundation. It was during my time freelancing as a photographer that Gabriella, our mother and I discussed the opportunities that our grandmother’s home offered. We concluded that the private home was too beautiful to hide away.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

GH: The Great House Antigua had been a family home for the Henderson’s (our mothers’ parents) since the 1980s. Our grandparents moved to Antigua in the 1960s, raising our mother on the island. As a family we spent all of our school holidays with my grandmother at the 350-year-old house, not fully realising its beauty and potential. In late 2018, with myself, Isabella and our older sister Emily, all working in the UK we realised the house, with its sprawling 26 acres, and history which spans the majority of the island’s human inhabitant existence, was unknown to almost everyone. The Great House Antigua is the last stone estate house still standing on the island, with most taken by natural erosion or human destruction.

IH: Alongside our mother Janey, father Andrew and older sister Emily, we sat down to discuss what could be done with the estate and house. An initial suggestion was to convert the property into a cocoa bean estate and host tours of the production into chocolate. Despite our families love for chocolate, this idea was not entirely plausible due to the type of soil in Antigua.

GH: Instead we developed the idea of a micro-boutique hotel, an experience like no other on the island. As there would be no cocoa beans we decided to focus on the history of the hotel and estate. Remains of the Arawak’s, the original inhabitants of the island, can be found on the estate. The 350-year-old estate house was built under British colonialists, growing sugar while being part of the enslavement of Africans on the island. It experienced emancipation, island-wide independence and the growth of tourism; The Great House Antigua is a micro-ism of the history of the island. The importance of the history of the hotel as a business is key to what we are showcasing for guests who stay with us, an opportunity to learn, with historic artefacts held within the house. I have developed a small historical overview document for all guests and am currently studying for my PhD on the subject of the estate, as part of the further work and research which is undertaken to present the history of the estate and people associated with it.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

IH: Our grandmother, Lady Patricia Henderson, was a huge inspiration to our journey. The hotel was created to keep her incredible home and memory alive. She was a huge part of many people’s lives in Antigua, and they are all thrilled to be able to continue visiting. As a hard-working woman, who didn’t take no for an answer, we knew we had big boots to fill, which pushed us even further. We knew that everything we did had to be something she would be proud of and to the highest standard possible. Our mother, Janey Howell, was and still is on board throughout the start-ups beginning and during its success. We know that we wouldn’t be where we are today without her wisdom and encouragement.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

GH: Apart from what The Great House Antigua is, the last stone estate house on the island of Antigua, with a history of over 350 years, we are a small business, with a small team working for its success. Isabella and I work closely with our mother, with her background in law and no-nonsense attitude she is a perfect sounding board and mentor for the company. Our uniqueness as a team and sheer passion for restoration, historic research and education are clear in our involvement across the board of work.

IH: Our willingness to work in all situations to succeed is part of this. The estate used to house peacocks, and they really are the best guard dogs you can find. The pen where they were kept at night needed removing and the garden team just weren’t finding the time to get started on it. Gabriella, myself and the household management team went out one early evening with the sledgehammers and took the whole concrete pen down in one go. To say our gardening team were shocked the next morning was an understatement and we got it cleared away and finished that day by working together. An example of action making action in the Caribbean hospitality business!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

IH: We believe that our success has brought goodness to the world in more ways than one. We recognize our privilege and set out from the beginning of our journey to make sure we gave back. Everything we do, we do sustainably. Our job means flying back and forth to the Caribbean, so we make sure that all carbon offset charges are met. We have undertaken work at the hotel itself to make it more sustainable, including the addition of solar panels and the rebuilding of water cisterns, reducing single-use plastic for all guests beverages. We worked tirelessly in the vegetable garden, with efforts for the majority of our vegetables and fruits being grown on-site. We try to give back to the Antiguan island in any ways we can. All of our restaurant’s food is bought locally to support the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we worked in collaboration with a British PPE company, BCB International, to donate Hand Sanitiser and masks to The Antiguan Defence Force, St John’s Hospice, The Prison Service and The Red Cross to name a few.

GH: We are very proud of the work we have done to restore and revive historic buildings, which would have otherwise been forgotten about or demolished. By bringing these buildings back to resemble what they once were we can prioritise the teachings and understandings of Caribbean history. We believe that history is of utmost importance, and should be learnt from to stop it from repeating itself. This is why all guests are given a history pamphlet upon arrival and can explore the 350-year-old estate house and sugar mill.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

GH: I am quite a determined person, and when I put my mind to something I do not let it rest until I have reached that goal, which unfortunately can sometimes be quite un-attainable. I am never going to be the most knowledgeable person in the room; however, I pride myself on being one of the most hard-working. My determination and hard work are the main contributions to where the business is. Though I have to say; constantly being on the go is difficult and it is being in partnership with Isabella that helps to balance this, with what I would consider the other main contribution to our success, her optimism. Having an optimistic personality in business is key, not only to the success of the team but also adding to the enjoyment of what we do. One of our main tips for setting up a start-up is having passion, which goes hand in hand with optimism.

IH: Teamwork and being personable are other key traits that I think were instrumental to our success. Surrounding ourselves with those who can teach us, discuss with us and grow with us. Our team in Antigua for example is made up of hard-working individuals, all keen to see the success of the company that they are so involved with. As a family-run start-up, we are all invested in the success of the company.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

IH: We always welcome advice with open arms. As two sisters who started with next to no experience in the hospitality industry, we sought out advice and tried to learn from others mistakes. The piece of advice, which ended up not working for us, was from an expert in the industry. The expert told us about the growing health retreat industry, and how being a health retreat would help you stand out from the thousands of hotels out there. At this time, we were still trying to find our niche clientele. We decided to take this advice and focused solely on “Health Retreat” where guests would follow a food and exercise regime.

GH: Luckily, we quickly realised that this wouldn’t work for us and that our niche was already set with the historic tropical paradise. We now offer many retreats as an add on to the 5-star boutique hotel. We learnt not to take advice from someone just because they are an “expert”, and that every situation is completely different, with not one answer suiting all.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

GH: We came from very different backgrounds to the hospitality industry, which is quite cut-throat, at least in the finance industry you know what you are signing up for!

As a start-up with little experience in the specific sector, we found there were numerous hurdles to jump through, and few people who initially wanted to help you. When we first started developing The Great House Antigua, I was still working in the Civil Service with Flexi-hours. This meant I could start to work much earlier in the morning and finish earlier in the afternoon. I would then return from Westminster to our flat and work on The Great House Antigua. Initially, I was doing a lot of the marketing calls to travel agents, trying to have the hotel signed with these agents and operators. As I mentioned, the doors kept being shut in my face. The industry works on who knows who, and though The Great House Antigua is one of the most unique hotels on offer, the industry didn’t know my name and didn’t want to speak to me. As you can imagine, the hours of two full-time jobs were quite long, the time difference here helped me hugely! As I finished work in Westminster at 3.30 Antigua was only just coming alive (10.30 am) and it was slightly easier to run both roles.

IH: Now though we find working across two countries, Antigua and the United Kingdom, has its drawbacks. There is a constant pull that you should be in the other location as more work could be taking place there. Though the set-up of the company was exhausting and endless, it was and continues to be, an ever-evolving and exciting situation.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

GH: The reason for setting up The Great House Antigua was a decision between Janey, Isabella, our older sister Emily and myself when we saw the history and the beauty of the house would never be seen or experienced in the state it was currently in. My love for the house, the memories and its infinite charm are part of the motivation to keep going. In the beginning, when it seemed nothing was going well, no one was responding and no bookings were being made the whole company seemed like a failure, which I am sure most startup Founders, MDs and CEOs experience. However, my desire to showcase the house, its history and also prove people were interested in more than just a pretty beach and a bland room when they travelled to the Caribbean, all drove me to continue the work. My first strategy once we were on the way to functioning, was to start talking to others in the business and take advice where I could. The role of directly talking to operators and agents is one I needed to out-source to a company with connections. Furthermore, the involvement of Isabella and Janey grew as the understanding and operational capabilities of the hotel began to grow as well.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

IH: We can’t agree with you more. The journey is a rollercoaster.

GH: We are extremely lucky to be going through that rollercoaster together, to be able to share each of the challenges and celebrations makes it much more enjoyable.

IH: The saying “A problem shared is a problem halved” also works both ways. When there is success or joy in your company, share it with someone, let them see what you have achieved and celebrate with you. Those celebrations, no matter how small, are so much more fun when you celebrate with others. Alternatively, if something hasn’t turned out the way you want it to, talk to someone about it. They will either help you realise that it isn’t the end of the world or will help you fix it.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

GH: This is a difficult question for us to answer as we have little experience in the area, and each company and situation is so different. From our experience with The Great House Antigua we have worked on the educational aspects of what we are offering, along with the historic opportunities linked to the estate.

IH: Our fundraising and investment opportunities are therefore not typical of most businesses, and even less typical of business in the hospitality sector. The best advice we can provide regarding investment is to ensure you understand what is niche about your product or brand, and build on that. What are you providing to the wider world?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

IH: However, our personal passions are also key to our success. My background as a creative made the development and marketing of The Great House Antigua incredibly enjoyable. To be able to put my skills and passions to the test and see them help grow the hotel has been an unbelievable experience.

GH: My passion has always been in history. My downtime is spent in a museum, soaking up the history and culture when visiting another country. As previously mentioned in conjunction with running the hotel I am undertaking my PhD on The Great House as a historic house and the lives of people associated with it. The restoration work and desire to share the history of Antigua, the estate and the people, is essential to my work and is hand in hand with our success. To be a founder, you have to be willing to work all hours, whenever necessary. If you aren’t passionate about what you are working on you’ll struggle.

IH: Our second tip is to never be afraid to ask questions. Our backgrounds are not in hospitality however we have been very fortunate to have been raised with confidence, the ability and willingness to talk to others and taught to always ask questions.

GH: We learnt quickly there is no benefit to nodding along in a meeting, to only be thinking to yourself ‘what in the world does a DMC mean’. This does not benefit you, or your business in any way. Always have the confidence to ask questions. The more you ask the more you’ll learn. This brings us to our third point, never stop learning.

IH: Our passion to continue learning, and growing, in business and hospitality has been vital. Last year, I decided there was more to learn when it came to Graphic Design and started a course.

GH: Her development in this area is staggering and goes to show the impact of training. We are both avid readers and agree on the family motto that one should not stop learning. Surround yourself with people you can learn from.

IH: This next tip is hard for us to admit. With neither of us enjoying maths in school and always thinking we wouldn’t need it, we learnt the hard way that understanding numbers is vital to success.

GH: The calculator is one of our most-used apps! Make sure you understand your numbers, costs and profit margins. They are all key to being able to determine and forecast your financial success. Understand your own books before giving the job to an accountant. Nobody wants your start-up to succeed more than you do, and nobody needs to know the books better. Our final, and most important thing you need to create a successful start-up is a plan and a flexible one. Your start-up has to be based on solid foundations, a plan and an understanding of how you are going to implement that plan.

IH: We saw the importance of a flexible business plan when faced with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Being flexible enough in our plan we were able to keep learning and growing as a business. With the close of hotels and stop on international travel we opened The Great House Antigua as a restaurant for local guests. The success of ‘Sundays at The Great House’ has seen a waiting list form and guests like the Antigua Prime Minister eat with us.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

GH: I wish someone would have told us at the beginning to toot your own horn and be proud of what you are doing. Many start-ups, particularly female-run startups, make this mistake. Including us!

IH: If you are proud of what you have done, share it with others. Post about it on Linkedin, Facebook and Instagram.

GH: Take it a step further and shout it from the rooftops. This is your journey, your start-up and your success. Make sure you share how awesome you are with the world. In doing so you will increase your brand’s awareness and following.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

GH: We struggled at the beginning to know when our working days should end. With so much riding on your work, you want to put everything you have into it. However, we have seen others burn out from this mistake. The way we manage to have downtime and social time is to book things in advance. If we book dinner with friends, we then have to finish work before dinner to get there.

IH: The same with physical wellness, we started by just saying we would exercise at a certain time, but emails come through and you can so easily get sucked in. By booking an exercise class you can’t cancel and must make time for it. Once you get into a rhythm of forcing yourself to take time off work, it will become more natural. You’ll see that taking an hour or two to be with friends, or to be outside, doesn’t hinder your work at all. For us it helped our success, on our walks and at the gym are where some of our best decisions were made.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

GH: Our start-up and focus at The Great House Antigua is using history to continue learning while creating an incredibly unique hotel space for guests to enjoy more of what the Caribbean has to offer. If we could start a movement it would combine hospitality with the opportunities to better ourselves, and others, through education, sustainability or as a service. The Great House Antigua is educational and historic, whether that is the Georgian interiors restored, the Chippendale furnishings, or the incredible and diverse history and people associated with the estate over the past 350 years.

IH: We also promote opportunities for training and employment and have a keen social responsibility with the use of cisterns, solar panels and garden to table meals. Having a business that encompasses so many of your passions enables personal growth for our whole team, and perhaps this passion and determination may influence others within the industry and those who typically book a vacation for the beach, to stop and ask for more.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

IH: It is difficult to pick just one person that we would like to have breakfast or lunch with. However, as a pair, we have always looked up to and been in awe of the work Whitney Wolfe has done. She carries herself with incredible pride and has done so much for women around the world.

