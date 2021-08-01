Gabriel Allen Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

Investments are complicated, but the goal is simple: You want to make your money into more money. Gabriel Allen, CEO at Watches Off 5th, says that luxury time-pieces can be the hottest assets in your investment portfolio, and on your wrist. The industry of luxury watches is a gold mine of investment opportunity, where you can quite literally wear your investments. So why not have your cake and eat it too?

Gabriel Allen founded Watches Off 5th, located in the heart of the NYC Diamond District, in 2015, with a deep rooted passion for the world of luxury watches. After years of learning the many histories and features of the business, Gabriel was thrilled to create his own collection of one-of-a-kind pieces for fellow watch collectors and enthusiasts. His expertise in the industry brings a well diversified selection of contemporary and classic timepieces to watch lovers and admirers all over the world.

If you are looking to invest your hard -earned cash in something more stylish and less intimidating than abstract crypto-currencies and stock markets, watches are just the thing for you. With promising ROI statistics, you can take a sure shot with Rolex, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Richard Mille, and almost any Patek Philippe time-pieces. They are known to significantly increase their value over time, some have even doubled within just a couple of years.

But even with watches that move slowly on the market, you can rest assured that they will most definitely not lose value. Almost without exception, vintage Rolex sports watches, for instance, have either held or increased their value over the years. This is a smart long -term investment to make that you can also enjoy for yourself for many years.

Unlike luxury cars, watches do not depreciate with use, and can be converted back to cash relatively quickly. They are more flexible assets that you can wear while you wait for the return. Additionally, between a watch and a car with the same price tag, a watch is a more impressive flex than a car. Why? Because financing is available for expensive cars, but not for expensive watches. So having an Audemars Piguet on your wrist is a much more obvious representation of your status than having a Ferrari in your driveway. Especially considering that you can resell it for more in the future, unlike the sportscar.

The laws of supply and demand never lie, and in the watch market, they make for pretty steep investment opportunities. The high demand for Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, and Patek Philippe watches greatly exceeds the supply, and in economics, scarcity creates value. This is why prices continue to rise. A single Rolex watch takes five hundred hours to produce, so just one piece is precious. This is especially true for the rarer models, which are produced in very limited quantities.

But there is something beyond even the laws of economics which guarantees that your luxury timepiece will show you high returns; and that is sentiment. Rolex watches carry sentimental value and inspire nostalgia, which makes them somewhat immune to the changes in the financial market. And they will never stop being the ultimate symbols of sophistication, prestige, and status.

Start your journey of owning, wearing, and investing in the most exclusive luxury timepieces today with Watches Off 5th. The time is now.