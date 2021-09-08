Gabe & Cindy Trevizo of Suds2Go: “Perseverance”

Perseverance: The Shark Tank process is not for the weak at heart. You will not meet many people who apply once and get on! Most apply multiple times. We applied twice. The application is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s a long, tedious, time-demanding process and we believe it has to be. They want to know who really WANTS it, and they make you work for it! We had to remember often that the sacrifices, blood, sweat & tears would all be worth it in the end because we believed in ourselves and in our product.

As a part of our series about the ‘5 Important Business Lessons I Learned While Being On Shark Tank’ I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabe & Cindy Trevize.

Gabe and Cindy Trevizo are the husband and wife team behind Suds2Go, the world’s first line of innovative mobile hand washing systems. Suds2Go aims to empower families and active individuals by providing them confidence and alleviating anxiety about dirty, germy hands while adventuring and exploring. Gabe and Cindy reside in Gilbert, AZ with their 4 young children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of the backstory about how you grew up?

Cindy and I grew up about a mile from each other in Mesa, AZ. We were actually born in the same hospital, less than a month apart from each other. We “officially” met in 8th Grade English class at the tender age of 13 but I am sure our paths crossed as kids at the little league fields and parks around our homes. We were childhood sweethearts and we navigated the next 12 years both together and apart. Cindy was the focus, do the right thing, rule follower who earned her elementary education college degree in 4 years. While I was more of the free spirit, dreamer who took 6 years to finish college while playing baseball. We were married at the age of 25 and had our first son 5 years later. We have four children now and their ages range from 3 to 11.

Can you share with us the story of the “aha moment” that gave you the idea to start your company?

We are an adventurous family. We spend our weekends outdoors at parks, fishing, hiking and playing sports. With small children, they are always wanting snacks but they are always touching nasty things. They are germ magnets. We learned quickly that if we could keep their hands clean while out and about we could keep them healthy. We knew that the best way to do this was to wash their hands with soap and water but it wasn’t always available. Either the bathroom was too far, it was out of soap or the bathroom was a porta-potty with no running water. So, like most families, we relied heavily on wipes and sanitizers. These options just didn’t cut it for our family. They didn’t deliver “Clean hands”. After being at a birthday party at a nearby park with small carnival rides, we watched our kids eat pizza with their dirty hands because water and soap were not available. We decided we had to get ourselves a mobile hand washing system. It had to exist right? I looked on Amazon and Google and found nothing. This was our AHA moment. If it didn’t exist, we were determined to create it in order to solve this problem for our family and other adventure-minded people like our family.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting thing that has happened to our company is the timing of our launch! We came up with the concept of this product in the spring of 2018. We spent all of 2019 in research and development, manufacturing and working through the proof of concept. We received our first run of bottles (4,000 of them) in Jan of 2020, right at the onset of the Covid pandemic. The timing of our product could not have come at a more perfect time. What we had realized two years earlier, was exactly what the world would realize they needed desperately during a worldwide pandemic. We sold out within weeks.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Looking back at the process and the prototyping of our product we often chuckle. We initially aimed to create a lid that would fit on a standard hydro flask bottle. We designed it this way and we waited patiently for our first prototype. When we got the prototype and frantically opened the shipping box we pulled out this gigantic, cumbersome lid and knew right away it wouldn’t work. We had to go back to the drawing board. We laugh at this now, not so much back then. 🙂

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are! We are working on our 3rd product which is actually a new iteration of our SudsCaps. We got a lot of feedback from the Shark Tank audience about wanting us to create a refillable SudsCap. Our SudsCaps fit onto disposable water bottles such as Dasani, Aquafina, etc turning them into a mobile hand washing system. In their current design, they are filled with soap and are disposable. With our new design, our customers will be able to refill these units and use them over and over again like our bottles. This will also give people the opportunity to reuse their wasteful plastic water bottles that we must use at times for handwashing. We are super excited to launch that new product in the coming months.

Ok, thank you for all that. Let’s now move to the main part of our interview. Many of us have no idea about the backend process of how to apply and get accepted to be on the Shark Tank. Can you tell us the story about how you applied and got accepted. What “hoops” did you have to go through to get there? How did it feel to be accepted?

To the degree that we can share, we would just say it’s a tedious process. There are two ways to apply. Online or in person. Because of covid 19 we applied online, as they stopped hosting casting calls in person. The online application is very simple. It’s like 4 questions and they ask for some photos of our product. It took just a few minutes. After that, you enter into their process. There are a number of “rounds” you go through before you start working with your producer team and prepare for the pitch day. Throughout the process, they remind you that you are still on the cutting block and are not promised to air on ABC. It is nerve-wracking but so worthwhile! When we finally got the call that our episode was to air we were in disbelief. A lot of prayers were answered and all our hard work was rewarded!

I’m sure the actual presentation was pretty nerve-wracking. What did you do to calm and steel yourself to do such a great job on the show?

It was extremely nerve-wracking. You spend a long period of time backstage waiting your turn! We did a lot of praying, Cindy paced around our table (we couldn’t leave our table bc of Covid :(), Cindy tried to do deep breathing through her mask and we watched some motivational shows (Pricilla Shriver for Cindy & a hunting show for Gabe) on our laptop! Lots of different emotions go through your mind. Fear, anxiety, excitement, pride, the “what if” game. A wide range of emotions that you can not prepare for as there is no coaching on this and it’s every entrepreneur’s first time doing this. I think it’s unique to the whole Shark Tank experience.

So what was the outcome of your Shark Tank pitch? Were you pleased with the outcome?

We were very happy with the outcome of our pitch! We had multiple offers from the Sharks and they were very complimentary to us about not only our products but what we had overcome as a couple in 2008. We ended up taking a deal offered by Robert Herjavic, 200,000 dollars for 15% of the company.

What are your “5 Important Business Lessons I Learned While Being On The Shark Tank”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Perseverance: The Shark Tank process is not for the weak at heart. You will not meet many people who apply once and get on! Most apply multiple times. We applied twice. The application is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s a long, tedious, time-demanding process and we believe it has to be. They want to know who really WANTS it, and they make you work for it! We had to remember often that the sacrifices, blood, sweat & tears would all be worth it in the end because we believed in ourselves and in our product. Belief in yourself: Self-doubt is always there. Everyone has that voice that whispers “you can’t” “you won’t” “you’re not good enough” “this won’t work”. You have to push that aside, believe in your mission and keep moving forward. You have to be internally motivated to achieve and not externally motivated because bringing something from concept/idea to product is a long, winding and mostly lonely road. Focus: Life is full of distractions. Family, work, friends, television/entertainment. If you lose focus you will lose motivation and momentum. You need to set goals, both short-term and long-term. Think big picture, what is it you want to achieve today, tomorrow, this week. Write them Down! When you achieve these small goals set out before you, you feel accomplished and the hard work is rewarded. Celebrate these small victories. Rome wasn’t built in a day! Make time for those you love most: This is a big one. As entrepreneurs, it is so easy to get buried in your work. It’s what you love to do, so it can be hard to turn off. You need to turn it off sometimes. Go on a vacation, go for a walk, get recharged doing what you love to do. The balance & juggle can be difficult but it needs to be a priority. Pray… meditate. Take your significant other out on a date and don’t talk about work. Easier said than done. Enjoy the ride!: The Shark Tank effect is a real thing. It has opened up many opportunities for us over the short period of time since our airing that would be impossible to achieve in the little amount of time Suds2Go has existed. Cindy and I will still randomly say to one another “Can you believe we were on Shark Tank?”. The answer is usually, “No, I can’t”. Dream big, but don’t stop there. Chase those dreams with measurable actions.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive and avoid burnout?

Our advice for leaders to avoid burnout is to value the personal time of your team! Encourage personal time off. Initiate team-building activities during work hours and do your best to create a performance-based, enjoyable working environment.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We would love to inspire a movement to Get out in Nature and Adventure! The urban jungle has removed us from nature and that connection that we have with planet earth in so many ways. For most people, the thought of hiking through the forest, sleeping in a tent near a running creek or parasailing over the pacific ocean seems so foreign. But we believe that adventuring in nature is good for our human soul. It’s refreshing not only to our bodies but to our mind & spirit. There are proven healing benefits to being in nature and especially in sunlight. We encourage that every day!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“First Think. Second, Dream. Third, Believe. And finally, Dare. “-Walt Disney

You have to dream but it can’t stop there. You have to believe you can achieve your dreams. We are fortunate to live in a country that provides us all the opportunities required to not only dream but work to achieve those dreams.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Gabe-Steven Rinella- I have a lot of similar interests. Outdoors, hunting and fishing. Besides that, he has an entrepreneurial spirit I can appreciate. He created a massive platform in a niche that he’s passionate about, achieving what everyone in America dreams to do. Do what you love and get paid doing it. Please tag him!

Cindy- Faith Hill — A woman of beauty (from inside/out), kindness, grace, a Mama & wife with morals, faith & integrity.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!