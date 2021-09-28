Gabby Petito

By the careful grace of her non chosen
wings, ‘she touched the world.’ A heavenly presence on earth sparkles to the equal
gain of her glistening, oceanic turquoise,
cerulean blue eyes.
Remarkably matching ribbons (gabby’s gift) space throughout
the intimacy of a small community’s town. Light the night quotes
the newly darkened path found, gently guided in her honor.
Butterflies’ slight observance felt in the palm of a soft hand caress to
the joint remembrance of her catered, calm devoted sprit. Happiness
aglow, thoughtful wishes commend a youth’s radiant afterlife navigated
journey.
A father’s love for his daughter’s constant, coveted joy encapsulates the
welcomed circumference of a moment’s formal movement. Plentiful
resources answer purposes’s keenly encased, month long standing mystery.
Assembled, clocked miles, like a named Vanessa Carlton song, canvas a
nation’s abstract captured colors, the representation of a free soul’s ventured
bound flight, painting a creative artist’s mural.
The smile of a twenty two year old, widened, magnified, imitated. Simplistic
excitement marvels, illuminating coast to coast. Define your personal
connection, it doesn’t matter.
Message’s intensity arrives, scaling life’s balance upon the comparative
friction of a cross country trip embarked. Outdoor braves the elements.
Destination approaches a candid glimpse of filmed finality,
Inspired is a technical word grasped on the convenience of an early Sunday
morning, visibly wiping away the tears from verifiable pain. Floral scents lift
a solemn mood. The number twenty six naturally coincides.
Sophisticated manners the girl known before, only amplified in blossoming
love (distantly near and afar). Grown is the healthily matured respect from
New York’s own golden ray of sunshine. Blissful depicts extraordinary’s worthy
role model.