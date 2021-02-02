Sleep is always essential to every aspect of our well-being — but in extraordinary times of anxiety and stress, getting the sleep we need is more important than ever. That’s why Audible and Thrive Global have come together to bring you exclusive, original audio sleep experiences — like guided meditations and bedtime stories — to help you recharge during these restless times.

Evening rituals are important to Gabby Bernstein, the best-selling author and motivational speaker who’s made a career out of helping people make positive changes in their lives. Nighttime routines are not only a way to relax and enjoy the moments before bed, but they also improve the quality of our sleep, which is essential for our mental and physical well-being. In a new video above, Bernstein shares her evening best practices with the rest of us.

Her routine is filled with science-backed strategies for getting better sleep: She takes a warm bath an hour or two before bed, which improves sleep because of the temperature drop that happens in our bodies after we get out of the bath; she powers down her devices, which limits her exposure to blue light and to any notifications (from email, the news, or social media) that can cause stress; and she listens to soothing audio experiences in bed — like the Yoga Nidra meditation she recently created for Audible.

“When meditation becomes your habit, your life will change forever,” she told Thrive Global. “Your daily meditation practice will release anxiety and calm your nervous system. When you reduce your stress, your body benefits.” Bernstein’s Yoga Nidra meditation is for anybody who’s looking to add some extra calm to their bedtime experience. Upon listening, you’ll find yourself drifting off to sleep in no time.

