Fundraising In the Time of Coronavirus

Ever since the mandatory lockdowns began and social activities became prohibited, nonprofits were one of the first to suffer. Nonprofits belong to the social sector, and we need constant interaction with donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries to keep operating. Without it, more and more nonprofit programs dwindled down— some organizations even ceased their operations.

As nonprofit leaders, what do we do to keep our organizations running? Here are some fundraising best practices that are helping organizations not only survive, but also thrive amidst the pandemic.

Articulate your impact effectively.

Impact is the difference your nonprofit makes—there’s the work you do and the results that flow from it. To encourage donors to give to your organization, you must know how to effectively articulate your impact. You can do it through these tips:

Clearly describe your vision, mission, and strategies. Make sure that people can immediately read all of this information on your website and social media channels.

Brainstorm 3-4 ways that you add value to the community, not just the people in the program.

Determine what you do differently from other organizations that may touch your target audience.

Provide statistics and evidence of your past work. This will help you build a stronger case.

People will support you because they value both your vision and the activities that you’re doing towards that vision.

Learn how to lead your organization during times like these.

If there is one thing that COVID-19 has taught us, it’s the fact that we don’t know what will happen in the future. To make sure that you’ll be equipped to handle any crisis that will come your way, you need to pursue training, look for a mentor, avail of coaching programs, and join seminars.

Furthermore, running a nonprofit in the new normal requires transitioning to digital systems and coming up with new ways to increase your funds. You’ll need to educate yourself on creating a fundraising plan and adjust it to our current situation. If you need help in building a successful, sustainable, and stable nonprofit, don’t hesitate to seek help from a nonprofit expert.

Make the most use of resources and tools.

In the new normal, the Internet is an incredibly powerful and useful tool in reaching out to people when face-to-face interaction is not possible. Utilize social media to build awareness about your cause and share your impact. If your website is outdated, now is the time to revamp it so donors can easily donate through it.

Virtual events are very common nowadays too. Zoom, Clubhouse, Skype, Google Meet, Discord, and other video conferencing platforms have been useful for many organizations. If you haven’t used technology to adapt, then you should start now.

Many organizations have either canceled or are in planning mode to ensure that they maximize all fundraising possible to deliver programs and maintain organizational operations. Make sure yours remain up and running by continually developing methods and strategies for fundraising in the new normal.