Fun Productivity Playlists

Working from home can be amazing, but also isolating. Here are my top 10 playlists for either a little pick-me-up or focus in the middle of the day. Enjoy!

If you’re anything like me and you spend the majority of your day in front of your computer, working away, there are days when you just need to groove while you work. Here are my top 10 playlists that are fun but also help me stay productive (in no particular order).

  1. Michelle Obama’s Spotify playlist. This playlist is sophisticated with some amazing beats to keep you feeling the music without being disruptive. The former First Lady’s personally curated playlist features artists including Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, and more. Get it.
  2. The Van Morrison channel on Pandora is always one of my go-tos. Van Morrison is described as a mix of folk, blues, soul, jazz, and gospel and this station does not disappoint but also adding in some soulful country and folky pop on occasion.
  3. Apple Music’s Unwind playlist is described as chill, creative, and genre-fluid. This mix hits a sweet spot between underground and mainstream—between indie pop, electronic, and R&B.
  4. When I am writing and really need to concentrate, I often turn to Apple Music’s Classical playlist that keeps me deeply focused.
  5. The Most Productive Playlist Ever is a popular Spotify playlist that I have saved to my library. This playlist features a wide array of artists including Mat Kearney, lots of Kenna, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Childish Gambino, and more. Let the beat drop…
  6. The Chicks Gaslighter is one of my most favorite new albums. The good old sounds of the gals with some new fire! In this album, Natalie Maines was inspired to start writing songs again after her recent divorce. The songs are fierce and full of personal drama!
  7. Alpha brainwaves are present when your brain is in an idling default-state typically created when you’re daydreaming or consciously practicing mindfulness or meditation. To get this deep zen, turn to Spotify’s Explosions in the Sky’s Good Morning Wanderers.
  8. Back in my branding agency days when our studio was hard at work and just hitting our groove, someone (Sarah) would turn on Yacht Rock and it still helps my creativity flow. Easy, breezy, and sunny days on the sea.
  9. Get Turnt is a 100 song Spotify playlist featuring Cardi B, DaBaby, Gunna, Migos, and many more. Warning, this playlist is explicit so put on those headphones if young or sensitive ears are nearby.
  10. I love the gospel, folk, and rock jams that appear on Chris Stapleton radio which of course features lots of the singer-songwriter but also artists like Justin Timberlake, Adele, and Zac Brown Band. So good!

What are you listening to? I love music and finding new playlists to listen to while grinding away.

Jody Greene, Verde Marketing Communications

Hello, I’m Jody. I’m originally from Oregon and an alumna of the College of Business at Cal State University San Marcos. Prior to launching Verde Marketing Communications, I most recently made an impact as Director of Marketing for Portland-based, Vetsource. I’ve held positions with titles ranging from Marketing Specialist (in my younger days) to Director of Brand Authority + Happiness Ambassador to Vice President and have enjoyed the benefits of working both on the agency- and client-sides of the marketing world, showcasing my ability to strategize and execute. I’m a natural leader and enjoy high-growth environments, building teams, and processes that impact businesses while maintaining company culture. As an entrepreneur, prior to launching Verde, I co-founded Chic CEO, a media company, which was named by Forbes as one of the top 10 entrepreneurial websites for women. I love all things marketing, clever words, and pretty things.

