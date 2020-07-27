Fun Indoor Activities to Keep Kids Busy

Whether you’re stuck inside because of the weather or another reason, keeping kids from growing bored can be a challenge for anyone. Keep your kids occupied while letting them have fun and learn at the same time with these indoor activities.
Get them in the kitchen.
Having your kids help out in the kitchen is a great bonding experience that also teaches them valuable life skills. Try these fun cooking tasks with your kids:
- Bake muffins
- Cook individual pizzas
- Rinse beans, fruits, and vegetables
- Chop and slice food with a kid-friendly knife
- Cut sandwiches into various shapes with cookie cutters
- Artfully arrange fruits and vegetables into a rainbow
Create arts and craft projects.
Get your kids creative juices flowing with arts and crafts projects. They can decorate the house with them after they’re finished, or send them to loved ones as a special gift. Here are just a few fun ideas:
- Pom pom shooters
- Crayon molds
- Painted rocks
- Rainsticks
- Rain gauge
- Window markers
- Slime
- Playdough
- Friendship bracelets
Get competitive with races and games.
There’s nothing like a little friendly competition to make the day go by faster. These races and game ideas are a combination of homemade and store-bought:
- Board games
- Scavenger hunt
- Puzzles
- Talent show
- Cards
- Indoor obstacle course
- Plastic bottle bowling
- Karaoke competition
- Stair car races
- Marble races
- Freeze dance/musical chairs
Have your own science or history lesson.
Learning doesn’t stop at school. There are plenty of opportunities to learn about science and history with these activities:
- Create a family tree with old family photographs
- Write an autobiography
- Build towers with household materials
- Baking soda experiments
- Attempt to drop an egg from a high location without breaking it
- Create a tornado in a bottle
- Make your own lava lamp
- Use lemon juice to make invisible ink
- Make a marshmallow catapult using popsicle sticks, rubber bands, and plastic spoons
By keeping your kids entertained with these activities, they won’t be tempted to spend all day on their electronics and allows for great bonding experiences between parents and children. It’s a win-win for everyone!
This article was originally published on https://aaronparthemer.net/