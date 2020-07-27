Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fun Indoor Activities to Keep Kids Busy

Whether you’re stuck inside because of the weather or another reason, keeping kids from growing bored can be a challenge for anyone. Keep your kids occupied while letting them have fun and learn at the same time with these indoor activities. Get them in the kitchen. Having your kids help out in the kitchen is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Whether you’re stuck inside because of the weather or another reason, keeping kids from growing bored can be a challenge for anyone. Keep your kids occupied while letting them have fun and learn at the same time with these indoor activities.

Get them in the kitchen.

Having your kids help out in the kitchen is a great bonding experience that also teaches them valuable life skills. Try these fun cooking tasks with your kids:

  • Bake muffins
  • Cook individual pizzas
  • Rinse beans, fruits, and vegetables
  • Chop and slice food with a kid-friendly knife
  • Cut sandwiches into various shapes with cookie cutters
  • Artfully arrange fruits and vegetables into a rainbow

Create arts and craft projects.

Get your kids creative juices flowing with arts and crafts projects. They can decorate the house with them after they’re finished, or send them to loved ones as a special gift. Here are just a few fun ideas:

  • Pom pom shooters
  • Crayon molds
  • Painted rocks
  • Rainsticks
  • Rain gauge
  • Window markers
  • Slime
  • Playdough
  • Friendship bracelets

Get competitive with races and games.

There’s nothing like a little friendly competition to make the day go by faster. These races and game ideas are a combination of homemade and store-bought:

  • Board games
  • Scavenger hunt
  • Puzzles
  • Talent show
  • Cards
  • Indoor obstacle course
  • Plastic bottle bowling
  • Karaoke competition
  • Stair car races
  • Marble races
  • Freeze dance/musical chairs

Have your own science or history lesson.

Learning doesn’t stop at school. There are plenty of opportunities to learn about science and history with these activities:

  • Create a family tree with old family photographs
  • Write an autobiography
  • Build towers with household materials
  • Baking soda experiments
  • Attempt to drop an egg from a high location without breaking it
  • Create a tornado in a bottle
  • Make your own lava lamp
  • Use lemon juice to make invisible ink
  • Make a marshmallow catapult using popsicle sticks, rubber bands, and plastic spoons

By keeping your kids entertained with these activities, they won’t be tempted to spend all day on their electronics and allows for great bonding experiences between parents and children. It’s a win-win for everyone!

This article was originally published on https://aaronparthemer.net/

    Aaron Parthemer, Founder & President at PMG Private CFO Services

    Based in Fort Lauderdale, Aaron Parthemer is dedicated to his career in finance, his wonderful family, and his faith-based journey. The Founder & President of PMG Private CFO Services, Aaron has the pleasure of working alongside prominent athletes — namely those who play for the NFL. In this capacity, Aaron ensures each client's tax filings are accurate and legal, and assists them in making large investments. Outside of his work, Aaron maintains a mentor-mentee relationship with a local Deacon, and enjoys spending time with his wife and their son, Aaron Jr. To learn more, be sure to visit his website!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    BLOG
    Community//

    Tips for Moms to Little Ones Entertained During the COVID-19 Self-Quarantine

    by Harry Wilsom
    Community//

    10 Activities to Keep your Kids Busy and Active at Home

    by Josh Fechter
    Mom working on her laptop and holding her baby
    Community//

    Managing work and kids simultaneously during the lockdown

    by Vaishali Sharma

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.