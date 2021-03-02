Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fulton Smith and Idolising Nova JackRecords Musical Success Amid Pandemic

As the COVID-19 global health pandemic shook the world and caused widespread panic, governments worldwide imposed a lockdown to contain the respiratory virus’s spread, and hardly any sector was left unaffected. People working in the music industry were also affected, as Jack Fulton Smith, a member of Idolising Nova, a pop band based in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

As the COVID-19 global health pandemic shook the world and caused widespread panic, governments worldwide imposed a lockdown to contain the respiratory virus’s spread, and hardly any sector was left unaffected. People working in the music industry were also affected, as Jack Fulton Smith, a member of Idolising Nova, a pop band based in the United Kingdom, explained. In Jack’s words, “I lost all motivation to push myself and succeed. My band and I had big plans for the year, including a tour to the UK and Europe with a major record label. With the worldwide lockdown, all our plans went out the window.”

Jack Fulton Smith is the lead singer of Idolising Nova, a celebrated pop band in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and other parts of Europe. Many of Jack’s songs, performed by Idolising Nova, have topped the charts on UK’s national radio and television. In 2018, Idolising Nova worked alongside The Vamps on their European tour to entertain more than three thousand fans and music lovers.

As the world adjusts to the new normal in the wake of the pandemic, Jack found a way to reinvent the path to achieving the band’s goal, providing maximum entertainment to their fans. He spurred his bandmates on, encouraging them to start working on new music. Jack and his bandmate went a step further to engage their fans as live concerts were not happening. Idolising Nova’s growth is especially noteworthy as the leader of the band, Jack Fulton Smith, does not have any prior experience being a part of a musical band. Despite that, he has kept the band relevant among fans and music lovers by writing most of the songs, handling the band’s day-to-day activities, and actively seeking opportunities for the band.

Now, as Jack Fulton Smith looks to the future, he looks forward to keeping the audience entertained, growing his brand bigger, and signing a deal with a major record label. He has also renewed his resolve to help upcoming artists and bands navigate the musical scenes by encouraging them to embrace changes while remaining positive and focused on their ultimate goal.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Milou Sky, a young band that has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic

by Michael Peres
Community//

COVID-19 global impact: How the coronavirus is affecting the world

by Patel Mitesh
Community//

Covid 19’s impact on the Legal Industry

by Eddy Mann

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.