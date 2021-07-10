Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fuel yourself with positivity…

When you focus on good, The good gets better..!!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every day is the not the same, the day differs, our thought differs, our mindset, our work, our emotion are not same as the previous days. When stress, obstacles, criticism…pulling you back just have a pause and start again. Fill your mind with positivity. Nothing will comes overnight, nothing will change over night. The only thing we can do is never give up. Don’t let your struggles to stop you. I often remember the words the best is yet to come..

Your days may different, your emotions may vary, your work load may change… but hold one thing to survive, to focus, to overcome, to win. Have positive thoughts, positive affirmations to boost yourself, speak positive words. A positive environment is the good sign for the growth. Its quite difficult to keep away our emotions and to think only positive, but there hidden the secret of success. We should be like a child.

A child is the person who never holds the same emotion for long time, it just jumps up and move from it. Similar to that when they fall down, they will keep trying to walk back, stand back… They never give up. Just be a child remember to get back soon, stand immediately never ever give up yourself. Never forget to give a try, never forget to do it again !!

It makes a big difference in life, when you stay positive – Elen Degeneres

Positivity is the key for happiness…

If you are positive, you will see the opportunities not the obstacles – Confucius

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Law of attraction-Be the energy you want to attract

    by Trishna Patnaik
    30 day positivity challenge
    Community//

    What Does Having Positive Mindset Really Mean?

    by Brittany Enger
    Alex_P/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Feeling Worried? 10 Questions to Ask Yourself When Thoughts Get Overwhelming

    by Anxiety Gone
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.