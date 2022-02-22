Contributor Log In
Fuel Your Career with Gratitude to Increase Your Success

When you tend to be grateful, success is more likely. Thankfulness resonates around relationships, livelihoods, and especially the workplace, providing easier access to success. Gratitude undoubtedly has a brilliant effect on us all, but why is it essential for career success? 

Why is Gratitude So Important For Career Success?

Gratitude serves as the staple of positivity in the workplace. When you are happy it is easier to accomplish tasks and to work towards your career goals. However, the most challenging part is finding the gratitude you need to fuel your happiness and your ambitions. Rarely do things go exactly the way you want at the office.

How To Fuel Your Career Success Using Gratitude

Yes, there will be plenty of hardships, obstacles, and hindrances along your career path. The inherent problem with many people is that they will let these issues get in the way of where they want to be in life. Gratitude is one of the most effective qualities one can have in fuelling career success. Here are a few ways to use it to your advantage:

1. You can use gratitude to overcome the challenging days of your career.

One of the most significant and proven ways to overcome the challenges in your personal and professional life is to tackle them with gratitude. All the little things throughout your day can be met with thanks. Maybe someone brings you a coffee? Perhaps they let you use the microwave first at lunch? Being grateful generates positivity and builds bridges over many of your career obstacles.

2. Gratitude creates an aura of happiness, and it has a resonating effect.

It is argued that gratitude is the core generator of happiness, and therefore should be experienced widely in a working environment. If you are able to maintain certain levels of joy, your positivity will resonate with your superiors and colleagues. Be grateful for everything you can, and that will have a remarkable impact on achieving your career ambitions.

3. Being grateful can minimize negativity and maximize positivity.

We all have our internal struggles, but what troubles you inside can show on the outside as well. We face challenges every day and developing a negative mindset towards issues can stall any career progression. Gratitude optimizes your thought process by throwing more positivity into the mix. Thanking anyone for even the most minuscule actions minimizes negative views and replaces them with more positive ones.

4. Gratitude channels a focus that can be leveraged throughout your career.

Gratitude can also pave the road to your goals. When you are happier, you tend to be more focused on the tasks at hand, and this helps you accomplish more. Continuing to be grateful in your workplace provides that platform of happiness which you can use to your advantage.

Put Yourself on the Path to Career Success Using Gratitude

Sometimes it can be a struggle to find gratitude in professional situations. Remember, there’s always something to be grateful for, no matter how small. Whenever you can,  remember the points mentioned above can effectively build a better career and get you noticed among the ranks of your office. So, do not let anything get in your way to career success – just be grateful!

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

