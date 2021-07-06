Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Fuel Thyself

Move from eating for cost, convenience, or habit to eating for fuel and performance. Introduction Fueling yourself can come in many forms, and while many may default to food and sleep, choosing your drinks, meditation, affection, hobbies, and others of their ilk can also both fuel – and refuel – you. Just as important is […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Move from eating for cost, convenience, or habit to eating for fuel and performance.

Introduction

Fueling yourself can come in many forms, and while many may default to food and sleep, choosing your drinks, meditation, affection, hobbies, and others of their ilk can also both fuel – and refuel – you. Just as important is ensuring you get enough, and the highest possible quality, of all these various kinds of fuel. I used to think more was more, which meant more training, more carbs, more everything – which only led to less of everything, including less energy, and less reserves.

One of the ways I began to turn this around was having a coach introduce me to the concept of separating a ‘rest’ day, with no training, from a ‘sleep’ day, where you caught up on sleep. To explain; if you plan on sleeping 8hrs a night, which is a total of 56hrs a week, then it doesn’t matter when you get those hours – as long as you get them.

The genius of this idea is the freedom it gives you. It allows you to live your life, go out and have fun, get up early when you have to – whatever you need to do – as long as you’re not behind on sleep at the end of the week.

Perspective

For some, tracking your hours worked, slept, trained, etc may seem like a headache but, for others, crunching the numbers is a delight. Regardless of which side of that you fall on, all things being equal, more information does give you more to work with. As, not only are you able to track trends, but you can see if things are trending up or down – i.e. ‘are you moving towards – or away – from your goals’?

Regardless of how much sleep you need, simply ensuring you’re not behind at the end of the week can be one small metric that reaps big rewards. Think of your body as a car, it doesn’t matter how much you drive per day, whenever the tank hits empty -it’s time for a refill. Your fuel is the same. Empty? Fuel thyself!

As mentioned above, separately from your sleep cycle, ensure you take a couple rest days a week to recover from work, kids, sport(s), or training. These may be the same days or different, but both are important.

Another key facet of fuel, or refueling, is relaxation. Like food and drink choices, these are endless, as what stresses me out may be the very thing that relaxes you, and vice-versa. The point is, find that thing – whether it’s yoga or meditation, or playing metal in your garage band – that puts you in the zone. Anything that, when you do it, causes time to pass without you realizing it. Put another way, turn your brain off and simply immerse yourself in something you love to do.

My Lesson Learned

We all have so many directions we’re pulled in that it’s sometimes hard to find time for yourself but, as the saying goes, “be selfish to be selfless.” Be a great parent, partner, employee, team member, etc – but also ensure you are eating, drinking, sleeping, and relaxing so you are truly fueled – with both energy, and psyche! 

Here’s a sleep graph, with some examples, to help cement the concept:

  • Ideal – The standard 8hrs of sleep daily (you may need more or less)
  • Short – Too few hours.
  • Option 1 – Have a couple long nights? Catch up when you can.
  • Option 2 – Erratic sleep schedule? It can work if you plan ahead
SleepMonTuesWedThursFriSatSunTotal
Ideal8hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs56hrs
Short8hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs6hrs6hrs8hrs52hrs
Op 18hrs8hrs8hrs8hrs6hrs6hrs12hrs56hrs
Op 28hrs7hrs9hrs6hrs11hrs5hrs10hrs56hrs

I encourage you to play with your fuel and experiment with different ways to get it. Quality output, regardless of whether it is sports, training, work, or creating, requires you to be at your best – that means focused, fueled, rested, recovered, and ready!

Go get it.

My new course “Build The Skill” (TM) teaches a functional, minimalistic, real-world approach to fitness, including mobility, strength, and flexibility. If you would like to learn more, please click here to receive the course at no cost – my priceless gift to you.

    Avatar

    Shane Borza, Content Creator Coach at Shane Borza Coaching LLC

    Shane Borza is an ICF certified coach who specializes in helping creators find their voice, tell their story, and get their art out to the world. An award winning indie filmmaker with twenty years in the industry, he helps creators identify as artists, streamline their process, and grow their skillsets so they can create faster and more easily than ever before.

     

    A lifelong mountain athlete and creator, he has travelled the world learning how to be the best climber, filmmaker, writer, husband, and person possible. Through foreign expeditions, long term film and writing projects, working at startups and corporations, teaching at Universities and Colleges, and training Police in the Military, he learned how to find his voice, tell his story, and get his art out to the world.

     

    Shane offers a variety of services, depending on the dynamic or client needs and is available for Coaching, Mentoring, and Consulting. He offers both group and one-to-one services as well as various DIY classes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Quarantine Weight Gain: 6 Tips for Weight Loss and Well-Being

    by Helen Agresti RDN
    Healthy sleep!
    Community//

    The How and Why to Prioritizing Sleep

    by Caitlin Ball
    MBAchic Healthy Finals Workspace
    Community//

    Stay healthy during finals week

    by Jen from MBAchic
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.