Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

From Their Kitchens And Living Rooms, The Boston Pops Thank Essential Workers

Boston Symphony Orchestra created a video tribute of Summon The Heroes to essential workers.

By

The Boston Pops released this morning a specially recorded video tribute to essential workers from hospitals to grocery stores, featuring John Williams’ classic fanfare, Summon the Heroes, originally written for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

“The idea originated in the trumpet section,” says Boston Pops’ conductor Keith Lockhart. “We want to make a meaningful gesture toward the individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, who are putting themselves at risk for the good of society.”

Seventy-eight members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, many wearing Red Sox caps, played their parts along with a “guide track” and emailed them in, because Maestro Lockhart could not look them in the eye on stage and control tempo, dynamics, or anything else.

“The technology does not exist to allow musicians to play together on something like a Zoom call,” Lockhart notes. “So our audio engineers brilliantly combined 78 separate recordings into the single piece.

“The hearts and souls of every BSO and Pops musician went into creating our Summon the Heroes video,” Lockhart adds. “The musicians recorded their parts in their basements, kitchens, living rooms, or bedrooms, underscoring the fact that social distancing means that orchestras and other ensembles cannot come together to rehearse or perform.”

It’s a frustrating period for musicians, Lockhart says, who livelihood depends on their ability coming together in close quarters on stage, with an audience sitting close together. Since his conducting was suddenly curtailed, after performances in London, Paris, and Florida, Lockhart says he’s spending more time at the piano. The Summon The Heroes project was a welcome relief for the conductor as well as the players.

“We musicians might not be able to do what we do for a living,” Lockhart says, “but we wanted to acknowledge the people who are literally putting their lives on the line every day for the rest of us.  These include the people you don’t necessarily think about—the transportation workers, the sanitation collectors, first responders, and the grocery store clerks, in addition to healthcare workers.

When Williams wrote the piece, Lockhart says, the heroes he was honoring were the Olympic athletes. “Today, this new recording honors the COVID-19 heroes who are keeping all of us safe.”

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has also been creating video “notes of appreciation” for healthcare workers throughout the Boston area. Each week, orchestra members are thanking hospital staffs for the sacrifices they are making, and then plays a favorite piece selected for those frontline COVID-19 heroes. Hospitals receiving these “notes of appreciation” include Massachusetts General, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

The video can be found at https://app.box.com/s/m1mbfrnyr827r98f66e68volsfrx2mr4

“It’s the Pops’ way of saying thank you,” Lockhart says. “We want the world to return to normal as quickly as possible, and the sense of not knowing what will happen next is unsettling for all of us. But we thought that taking time to acknowledge the true heroism of those on the frontlines with COVID-19 would be an important thing for our musicians to do, and it’s an honor to be a part of this project.”

    Michael Levin

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    First Responders First

    by Carlos Perez
    //

    Thriving in the New Normal

    by Rebecca Muller
    Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
    //

    Working From Home in the New Normal

    by John McAlester

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.