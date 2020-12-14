Contributor Log In/Sign Up
From The Top Down: Why Organization In Leadership Matters

From The Top Down: Why Organization In Leadership Matters

It may be too simplistic to say that business leaders have to be organized to maximize success. As leaders juggle a number of balls and wear the many hats of the entrepreneur, it’s easy to get sidetracked or miss something. Many leaders are quick on their feet and highly creative. It might seem like a waste of time to stop and organize their processes, or to ensure that their organizational example is being followed. However, these facets can be crucial elements to harnessing overall success in any industry.

The “Why” Of Organizational Leadership

When leaders are organized, they are much more productive and able to react to anything that comes up. Being organized doesn’t mean you need to lose agility or flexibility. In fact, being truly organized makes it easier to be agile without dropping balls—if something comes up, you know what shifting your schedule really means across the board. Rather than missing something by mistake, being organized allows you to make the most informed decisions, prioritizing your schedule as needed.

A leader should have certain qualities that set the tone for the business. Some of these qualities and practices include:

  • Arriving early for everything
  • Responding to emails and phone calls in a timely manner
  • Flexibility in  focus
  • Awareness of daily schedule
  • Remaining involved with finances

You need to know where you stand. The only way to truly be an effective leader is if you are plugged in. People are looking to you for the answers and trusting you to be thoughtful in your methods. Some entrepreneurs find the ideation part of business thrilling, while they find sorting the details mundane. However, the details are where you will really set yourself apart as a business leader.

If you fail to pursue organizational skills as a leader, you can really hurt your professional success. Your partners and stakeholders will view your lack of organization as a threat to your company. All it takes is one mistake due to a careless approach or lack of organization, and your partners or investors will lose confidence. Mistakes and missteps happen, but they should never happen because you refused to prepare.

Choose One Focus

Multi-tasking is a myth for many leaders. To be effective, you need to focus on one thing at a time. A huge benefit of being organized is that you can see which priorities are most important and time-sensitive. You can fully focus on one task at a time, giving it your full attention until it is completed.

Pick one focus per active consideration. If you accomplish that one goal, then you can start another one. By only choosing one focus, you completely put that priority above all others. It doesn’t mean you won’t get anything else done, but it does mean you can mitigate potential mistakes resulting from distraction that will require additional attention in the long-run.

Practice Self-Reflection and Mindfulness

Sometimes, we brush aside important moments of quiet because we feel too rushed and pressured to be productive. This can be a monumental mistake. The quiet times of reflection can spark our best ideas. They can also be times when we find ourselves refueled on a mental level. Leaders, busy entrepreneurs, and stressed employees are highly encouraged  to pause for an hour every day to think in a quiet space.

If possible, turn off your phone, emails, internet, social media, TV, news and music. Complete silence. It can be a little uncomfortable at first, but it’s worth it. You don’t need to follow a guided meditation. Just focus on your successes, failures and professional goals. An hour can be a very long time at first, so you might start with 20 minutes each day and work your way up to an hour within the month.

Choose a Helpful Organizational Software

There are many tools to help with staying organized in your business and personal life. Asana is a particularly useful organizational tool that can help you stay connected with your team, track tasks, and accomplish items in real-time. Organizational apps, in general, make everything more streamlined and help to manage time more efficiently. Choose a software tool to help you delegate, so you aren’t trying to manage small tasks that could be done by someone else. Leveraging technology to remain organized is a great way to relieve some of the stress associated with attempting to organize your day, analog-style.

Take Notes and Revisit Ideas

Whether you hear a good idea in a meeting or think of something over a lunch break, jot it down. Many successful leaders keep track of ideas without getting sidetracked by utilizing tech-based applications, or even pen and paper. By writing down your ideas, you have the opportunity to revisit them later (maybe during your hour of self-reflection). It is so important to capture your thoughts without losing focus. Being organized in this way allows you to be fully in the moment and hold on to those important moments of inspiration.

    Peter Vitale Contributor

    Peter Vitale, Insurance Consultant, Agency Owner, Entrepreneur at Bloomfield Insurance Group

    As an Insurance Consultant, Peter Vitale has leveraged his extensive industry experience to help fledgling and struggling insurance agencies flourish. He first grew his own agency, Bloomfield Insurance Group, and gained the practical and leadership experience needed to bestow professional success upon other businesses.

    Peter Vitale began his insurance career in April 2012 as an Executive Account Manager. In under two years, he was the owner of an independent Allstate insurance agency branch. He owned this agency from February 2014 to April 2016. 

    In 2014, Vitale’s agency won a “Miami Heat” award, and qualified for the North Central Top Honors Ring. The former is an Allstate award given to the company’s fastest-growing agencies, and the latter is a regional Allstate award that’s based on a mixture of growth, customer retention, and profitability. In 2016, the agency was again recognized by Allstate as one of the company’s fastest-growing agencies.

    Recognizing the potential benefits of lending his insights in a consultancy capacity, Peter Vitale pivoted his career to help other businesses thrive. Through a comprehensive approach that focuses on employee wellness, client satisfaction, and strategic development, Vitale ensures that insurance companies are thriving under his watchful eye.

    Committed to his local community, and entrepreneurship, Peter Vitale serves on the Board of Directors for Eastern Michigan's Better Business Bureau.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

