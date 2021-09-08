Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

From The Perspective Of A Sugar Addict

Why sheer willpower often fails to eliminate addictive behaviors.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Addiction – PART 1

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine:addiction is a treatable, chronic medical disease involving complex interactions among brain circuits, genetics, the environment, and an individual’s life experiences.”

What Makes Addiction So Complex

Aside from the above, perhaps it is how society views one when they admit they are an “addict”. Then again, perhaps it is how you view yourself when you think that you are an addict. The immediate response for many may be guilt, shame, and feelings of inferiority. Yet, that is coming from a state of fear rather than a state of love. Maybe if we did not place people into categories of good or bad, some may not struggle so much to heal.

I take issue with labelling because I feel it limits you; however, I also recognize the need to classify or identify the problem in order for one to receive optimal treatment. The complex nature of addiction is further amplified by the frustration of being conscious of the problem but struggling to grasp why sheer willpower often fails to eradicate the problem.

Sheer Willpower Often Fails To Fix The Problem

The reason why sheer willpower is often not enough to eradicate the problem is because there are many facets to the addiction:

  1. There is a neurochemical aspect to addiction
  2. Add to that, there are mental components to one’s addiction
  3. Your willpower has a limited supply, meaning it eventually runs out
  4. Human nature: “we are pleasure seeking missiles
  5. Many people who struggle with an addiction, struggle to deny themselves
  6. Friends, family, and co-workers may intentionally or unintentionally sabotage you
  7. Your emotional health plays a key role in your behavioral choices
  8. This is not only a physical or psychological problem, but there is also a strong spiritual component [in fact I believe this may be the most important component for recovery]

Pleasure Can Be Sneakily Deceptive

When you do anything for pleasure, you may become addicted to that thing. The deception with pleasure is that it always comes at a cost, and sometimes that cost may be deadly to your quality of life and your total health. Sadly, many do not realize the high cost until it is too late.

Most people automatically think that addiction is only to drugs; however, you can be addicted to food, shopping, junk food, smoking, gambling, lying, working out, stealing, negative thinking, being in abusive relationships, working, jealousy, envy, gossiping, power, control, etc. Thus, it is important to understand the psychology and physiology of addiction.

The only thing you can be consistent with in a vulnerable state when you are addicted, is to your addiction. Your addiction controls you. That may be a tough pill to swallow; however, if you want to heal, you have to face the harsh reality of how powerful the addiction can be. Yet, you must also believe that there is a force more powerful than your addiction.

STAY TUNED FOR PART 2 [coming next week Wednesday on Best You Made Possible].

Susan Regisford, M.D. creator of The C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.T. Approach

Susan Regisford is a New York City resident and physician. She trained and worked at New York University Langone Medical Center for many years.  Passionate about health and fitness, she launched a health and wellness site in 2020. She is fueled by a desire to empower you to reclaim your self-worth and increase your confidence to live a healthier and fulfilled life.  Dr. Regisford is also a well-being thought leader who coaches you to regain your confidence by developing healthier habits and losing weight.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Is addiction a disease or choice
Community//

Is Addiction a Disease or Choice?

by Ade Kiseu
Community//

How to Help Someone With Drug Addiction

by Stella Ryne
Community//

10 Misconceptions of Addiction

by Jeff and Debra Jay
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.