From the Hood to the Hollywood Hills How Music Producer/DJ Perfetto turned his dream into reality

So you’ve got a big dream, now what? Well, it’s time to put it into action. Big dreams can be incredibly inspiring, but until you take action they are little more than dreams. Today I’m going to show you 10 ways to turn your big dream into reality. You’re a doer, an innovator, a game-changer with unique passions and big dreams. That’s awesome…except when the thought of achieving your goals feels totally overwhelming. But no worries — you’ve got this. No matter how daunting your dreams feel, nothing is too big to achieve.

To achieve a big dream you need to believe in it yourself. It sounds simple, but so many people pursue a dream they feel is too big for them or is really just unachievable. The very first step to achieving your big dream is believing that it is possible.

It all started back in 2012, when LA- hopeful, Patrick Perfetto, drove from his hometown of Montgomery, Maryland to the City of Angels with all if his belongings in a u-haul to follow his music dreams as Perfetto. When he first tried to lay some roots down, he got scammed off an apartment on Craigslist in Downtown LA and ended up sleeping in his car for a few weeks. He was able to finally move into a small live/work recording studio room in a warehouse where he slept on the floor in his studio. His comrades even called him “Ghetto Fetto” from his lifestyle and love for producing trap music. He worked odd gigs to get by and as an amateur artist, he started to DJ small events for free as his way of getting his foot in the door in the music scene. Soon after, he started getting invited to DJ at his first exclusive Hollywood Hills party.

“Ever since I spun at that first party in the Hills, I would fantasize about owning a home in that area. The people, the views, and the vibe is so inspiring.” With his goal in mind, Perfetto worked hard on his music production and in 2014 he won Insomniac’s Discovery Project. A few years later in 2018, Perfetto signed a record deal that lasted about a year. He invested most of his money from the deal into Bitcoin and had a method of saving that he called “acorn-ing”, where he took every dollar from sessions and put it into Bitcoin. He was extremely frugal by shopping at the local dollar store and sometimes skipping meals to avoid spending money so he could grow his Bitcoin Portfolio.

By the time the house in the Hollywood Hills closed Escrow, his Bitcoin had made him a Millionaire. Ever since then, Perfetto he has been architecturally planning the renovations and designed a state of the art home recording studio in the first level of the three story home. Perfetto knows his career in the music industry is a steep road ahead of him and with his strategic business mindset and his ability to harness the creative power of his mind he will be able to navigate successfully and bring the world uplifting dance music from his new Hollywood Hills studio.

His advice for up and coming artists regarding finance?

“Never work for free, know your value and worth. Invest the money you earn into Bitcoin, real estate or stocks, all of these are forms of passive income.”