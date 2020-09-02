From the Field to His First Ventures: Social Media Expert Brock Johnson

Before getting into social media consulting and business coaching, Brock Johnson was a very determined Division 1 football player who achieved a six-figure income with his entrepreneurial drive, while representing his college team.

How did he do it? Read on to learn about his story and the inspirations behind his success.

What inspired you to be an entrepreneur?

From a young age, I got to experience the highs and lows of entrepreneurship first hand from my parents. My parents have both owned and co-owned many businesses throughout my life, so I’ve always been exposed to this world. I was six years old when I first decided that I never wanted to have a boss. Since then, I’ve run countless “businesses.” The first true business that launched me into where I am today started during my freshman year of college when I was 19 years old. I’ve always felt inspired to help as many people as I can while still maintaining my personal freedom.

How are you making a positive difference in the world?

I am involved in the church and like to volunteer when I can. While in college, I played Division 1 football at UC Davis and often volunteered and spoke at local elementary schools. I also frequently collected socks from myself and teammates to donate to individuals experiencing homelessness in the community.

What has been the greatest positive impact you have seen your clients or customers face from working directly with you?

One of the greatest positive impacts I’ve made on my clients was connecting a group of women across the east coast, through one of my private customer communities, who later became very close friends and even did a cross country road trip together. These women are now writing a book and a screenplay about the uniqueness of their friendship.

What does being a purpose-driven business mean to you?

Being a purpose-driven business means never forgetting your “why.” My core values and beliefs guide every decision I make. I believe that integrity is always before income, and my faith in Jesus is deeply tied to the values for my business.

How did you pivot your business during the pandemic?

Because of my unique situation being an almost exclusively online business, the pandemic actually accelerated my business. As someone who teaches others how to market and grow their income on social media, a global pandemic where billions are stuck at home on their devices actually helps my business. I pivoted by focusing more on how to help my customers market their businesses and find unique streams of income during a time where many were losing their jobs.

What are your top 5 tips to scale a business or use social media to attract new clients?

My top 5 tips to use social media to attract new clients would be:

Start with your ideal audience — the more precise you can be in defining your ideal audience, the better. Niche down as much as possible — be extremely targeted and clear in what you do. Serve the audience you already do have — rather than focusing on who isn’t following you, prioritize serving those who already do. Pay attention to the latest trends, platforms, and features — these apps are your friends, not your enemies. Use the latest apps and features to improve visibility. Relationships matter most — building relationships with your followers matters way more than metrics like “total followers” or “likes” on a post.

Where can people learn more?

The best place to learn more about me and from me is on my Instagram profile, @Brock11Johnson.