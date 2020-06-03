Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

From Survival to Spiritual: a birth.

Taking a position invites opposition. Taking a stand invites possibilities. I have no position and I am filled with existential sorrow. So deep, so profound, I cannot move, I cannot work. I have no position and I do not even have a position about people taking a position: I understand it is easier to be […]

By
Wisdom Teacher

Taking a position invites opposition. Taking a stand invites possibilities.

I have no position and I am filled with existential sorrow. So deep, so profound, I cannot move, I cannot work.

I have no position and I do not even have a position about people taking a position: I understand it is easier to be angry at someone, or something, it is easier to hate, to defend or to attack. It is easier to make a judgement or a reaction. It is easier to not feel. It is easier to destroy. It is just easier to take sides. It feels so right to survive. It feels like we have no choice and it is the only thing we can do.

I have no position and I am left with the most profound despair and an abyss of desolateness.

Having no position, I can see every side, feel every pain, experience every fear. I recognize myself in the vilest gesture to the most selfless one.

I ache for humankind and its self-inflicted suffering.

I hurt from the division and separation based on the color of a skin, religion, age, wealth or gender.

I am crippled because some children do not have a good education, food or shelter.

I bleed because women get abused, men get beaten up and animals get tortured.

I grieve for love.

Maybe this is what it is to be truly alive: I stand in love with tear falling down my face, willing to have my heart torn apart by our self-inflicted torment. And then I remember that if I look, I can find the grace and the beauty of togetherness and I stand for a new culture for humanity.

Wisdom Teacher

Sophie McLean, Wisdom Teacher at ACCESS TO AWARENESS LLC

Sophie McLean is an internationally acclaimed expert in teaching awareness, mediation and the personal transformation of leaders. She has worked with people of diverse origins and nationalities and has strong experience and interpersonal skills in the areas of communication, leadership and conflict resolution. With a master’s degree in philosophy from University Aix-Marseilles (with specialization in advocacy and social influence) and a Diploma in mediation from France’s leading law school, the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas, Sophie is an expert in the field of ontology, the study of the essence of being. She is the author of “The Elegance of Simplicity: A Wisdom Teacher’s Epic Journey to Awareness” (2019).

Of French nationality, Sophie was born in Algeria and raised in Morocco until 1979. She lived in England from 1980 to 1994, where, among diverse professional experiences, she managed Oxford Airport, a business aviation, education, charter and maintenance facility north of London and home to Oxford Aviation Academy, the largest air training school in Europe and, at the time, the second busiest airport in the UK for aircraft movements after Heathrow. While there she obtained her helicopter pilot license.

From 1994 to 2012 Sophie lived and worked in the United States (Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York) as a Landmark Forum Leader for Landmark Worldwide, whose core business is the delivery of seminars and training courses which aim to offer improvements in personal productivity, vitality, communication skills, and decision-making. Sophie was a Global Leader and Faculty Member delivering and managing Landmark’s premier training and development programs worldwide. As a Landmark Forum Leader, she led seminars ranging from 200 to 2,000 people in more than 20 countries to a combined audience of 80,000 people. In addition to being a spokesperson for the company, Sophie was a member of the accomplishment team responsible for the overall results of the company, including the training, development and business results of leaders internationally in 26 centers in 15 countries and 12 languages, including the management, training and development of and the integrity of program delivery at the team and center levels.

Sophie was a United Nations representative on The Commission on the Status of Women’s Hunger Project for poverty alleviation, and in 2017 participated in the United Nations’ 55th Commission for Social Development.

As CEO of Access to Awareness LLC, Sophie leads training in communications, awareness, wisdom and conflict resolution via seminars, mentoring, and conferences for individuals and top-level executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, high achievers, civic leaders, corporations, foundations, NGOs and the United Nations.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Conquer your fears

by Anjuli Rajprasad
Community//

Tips From The Top: One On One With Hansel Lynn

by Adam Mendler
Community//

3 ways I learned to manage an extroverted career as an introvert

by Jessica Jasch

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.