From strive to thrive: How I recharge and you could as well

Image by Jo Wiggijo from Pixabay

I am looking forward to the future.

The last few months have been rough on many of us and some of us have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As many others my business was instantly impacted when the lockdown hit as customers were cancelling contracts left and right.

Initially there was a mental shock but thankfully people found new ways to bring some joy into their lifes.

I recharged by spending more time with my family as that I wasn’t able to spend that much time with them before.

We spent time cooking meals and treats so we grew closer together.

Image by Anna Prosekova from Pixabay

A trip to a local park became a adventure filled with treasure hunts and many cuddles.

Now as we are gearing up to come out of lockdown I am personally recharging by re-joining the gym.

That combined with my 4:30am starts has given me a new lease in life.

Am I always ready to go each day?

Of course I am not but I do ensure I take some steps each day to move forward.

And re engaging with you on Thrive Global is what gives me joie de vivre.

What can you do today to bring back those high spirits?

  1. Early morning starts: use it to get ready for the day ahead
  2. Exercise: To put that bounce back in your step
  3. Spend time with family and turn the phone off: Remind yourself what is most important and use it as fuel to move forward.

    Mark de Rijk, The cybersecurity advisor at Cybersecurity Expert on Tap

    Mark is a cybersecurity advisor with two decades of experience in the business working for some of the largest government and commercial organisations.
    Mark is using his knowledge now to help everyone be more secure.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

