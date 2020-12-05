From Stagnancy to Spark: A Step by Step Guide to Reigniting your Career

Although it is a universally relatable experience, feeling stagnant in your career can look like different things.

It can look like taking whatever job you could get in order to support your family, but hating it

It can look like being so unhappy in one role that you quickly jumped ship to a similar role at a different company, only to find yourself just as unhappy

It can look like being in the same role for years, no longer feeling challenged, with no opportunities for progression in near sight

It can look like the every-night version of that ‘Sunday Scaries’ feeling

It can look like seeing people in your network get promoted or get a new job on LinkedIn and it triggering you into a downward existential spiral

At different times, through different points in our career we’ve all been there.

But what if I told you that these feelings, though painful, can actually be good?

When you feel that dreadful, stagnant feeling, don’t ignore it. On the contrary, pay close attention to it. Get to know it, feel it, revel in it.

These feelings are our bodies, our minds and the universe telling us that our full potential is not being met – they’re nudging us into doing the work that will lead us to a more fulfilled place. If we let these feelings persist without action, we run the risk of one day looking back to find an entire lifetime passed with all of our potential, all of our magic, unrealized.

So, if you’re feeling that stagnant feeling, here is a step by step guide to help you through it:

Step 1: Find what you enjoy.

Here’s how: As you move through the work week, start being mindful about how you feel while performing the different aspects of your role. What are the things you enjoy doing? What are the things you don’t mind doing? What are the things you hate doing? Track them. This will be the first step in building your personalized guide out of stagnancy.

Step 2: Find what you excel at.

Here’s how: Turn the dreaded performance review and into a power tool. I know, I know – performance reviews are the worst. They are like the report cards of adulthood. But these are actually powerful opportunities to objectively learn what your strengths and weaknesses are. Track the strengths and weaknesses listed in your performance reviews over time, through different roles with different managers and then look for the consistencies.

Step 3: Start Mapping.

Here’s how: Think about what progression looks like to you – is it a promotion at your current company, a lateral move at a bigger company or a completely different role all together? Use the information gathered in the first two steps to help guide you to where you want to be in your career, and aim big. Whatever vision you set for yourself, opportunities will begin to align to get you there – so make it your most ambitious dream and see where you end up.

Step 4: Start Planning:

Now that you know where you want to go, start looking into what it will take to get there.

Here’s how: Look at the job description for the place you marked on your map as your ideal progressive step. What do you need to get there? Will you need more years of experience? Will you need a certain certification or designation? Who is the hiring manager for the role you want and what actions do you need to take today in order to get an introduction with them one day in the future?

Step 5: Act.

Working backwards, you’ve now built a plan to reach the place marked on a map to lead you to the type of work that marries what you excel in and what you enjoy. Now, start putting this plan into action. Here’s how:

Now that you know how many years of experience are needed in that role, start working toward it. Maybe you’re 3 years into a 5 year requirement. But now, since you’ve mapped it, you can work through the remaining 2 years intentionally, knowing it’s going to lead you to where you want to be instead of aimlessly, wondering what you’re doing with your life.

If you want to move into a role you have 0 years of experience in, start by offering to work in those areas for free or on a volunteer basis. Not only will you gain experience, this will also allow you to start building a network in your area of interest, which can lead to the right opportunities.

Start joining committees at your workplace or in the business community that will get you in the room with the hiring managers of your dreams.

Enroll yourself in the courses or certifications that are required for that job you marked on your map, if you don’t already have them.

As they say, there is no shortcut to success and this is no different. Following this guide will take time, energy and intentional strategy. But when your life changes from not being able to sleep at night due to the anxiety of dreading the next day to not being able to sleep at night due to the eager anticipation of the next day, you will know it was worth it. m