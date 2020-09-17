From POEMS OF COVID-19, Stuck in Lockdown: The First Three Months – WAR

May 29, 2020. Minneapolis.

“I can’t breathe,”

George Floyd gasps,

hearty, Black, and then dead

from a white policeman’s knee on his neck.

May 29, 2020. New York City.

Amy Cooper, white,

loses her job for calling 911,

her “life threatened!” she insists,

by Christian Cooper, Black,

an innocent birdwatcher in Central Park.

Corona victims everywhere

gasp, “I can’t breathe,”

threatened, knowing their ventilators

may not be enough.

It’s hard for all of us to breathe,

threatened, afraid,

at war not only

with Covid-19

but also with a racism

so ugly and deep

that even to begin

to think of it

I can hardly breathe,



and that is our job:

to breathe.

To choose

Life.

by Jane Marla Robbins



