Soy Modelly was born in Mauritius and received his education from St. Mary’s College. He travelled to England to pursue his studies in Nursing. He then proceeded to follow his pathway into the pharmaceutical industry. His ancestors are a mixture of Madagascan, French, and Mauritian.

Currently from Manchester, UK, Soy Modelly is extremely fluent in the French language and was also helping to do translation for the Interpol. He has loved his time working in France, enjoying his family life, sports, and the countryside. Soy Modelly has enjoyed his years spent working for the Management of Tesco Supermarket as well.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

The pharmaceutical industry has a dynamic working environment with the challenges, opportunities, and incentives. Meeting other people and finding ways to help find hopefully a cure for diseases in the future or even improve quality of life of a patient.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

My role of a previous department head varied. It was at times both challenging and professionally fulfilling. I was in charge of spearheading new projects and innovations, through including clinical trial departments, drug information, regulatory affairs, or marketing.

What keeps you motivated?

I am a very passionate individual about life and what I have to offer. I enjoy learning new things constantly. It is important for me to come up with creative ideas to improve something, or to make something new and overall innovation. Finding ways to solve problems or overcome certain challenges are ways to help keep people motivated overall.

How do you motivate others?

I like to motivate others by helping them to reach their own goals. It is important to thank individuals for the work that they do! I always trust them, looking for ways to continuously appreciate and inspire them.

Most days, I wake up at about 5:30 in the morning. I will try to turn off the distractions, such as emails or loud music. I will try to go for runs or walks once a week and I love going on holidays abroad once a year.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

Overall, there is not a specific individual, but I would say, individuals who has a can-do attitude, are those who I am drawn to. There is not a task that is too big or too small. I have learned through numerous individuals that to be successful, one needs to persevere in order to achieve.

What traits do you possess that makes you a successful leader?

I believe that in order to be a good leader, one needs to possess certain skills. One has to have integrity, accountability, empathy, humility, resilience, vision, influence and positivity.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

Outside of my work life, I focus my efforts on my family life and sports. I also enjoy the countryside and the occasional farm life. Also, I love visiting family and friends in Saint Pierre a Champs, Saint-Pierre-à-Champ is a former French commune located in the department of Deux-Sèvres and the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region . Since 2017, it has been a delegated municipality for the new municipality of Val en Vignes . Also, I love wine and the history behind it as well.

What trends in your industry excite you?

Innovation of new modern drug and the use of technology to deliver health care remotely.

In 1996, some companies in the UK would not dream of this change such as the Patient platform where patient can read disease fact sheets such as ‘’ https://patient.info/’’

The same was how to order your prescription online. Now this is a normal process for some individuals.

In 1997, my team were one of the first to pilot e-detailing to G. P’s in the UK then Europe. We wanted to embrace the internet and its capabilities and optimize contact with doctors, nurses etc. I spend a lot of time spent to develop an on-line campaign will be the same whether we target the campaign to 30 physicians or to 2000.

Soy’s impression is that it will be very difficult to motivate people to invest time and energy in a campaign that is likely to have a minimal impact on sales, if at all, but Soy believes that we should create an interesting campaign that is not simply a repetition of the existing off-line campaign.

I believe that the use of the Internet should allow us to: quickly collect information i.e. market research data from the physicians based on the physician’s feedback we should then be able to design an e-detail that will address their questions and needs this should be an iterative process.

The team worked hard on telemedicine. Telemedicine (“medicine from a distance”) is about bringing specialist knowledge to a patient from afar, by the use of communication technology. They trial with the Rural G.Ps in Wales for patients that does not have to travel to Major hospitals like in Birmingham, and instead their health could be discussed over the internet with their Consultant via a video link. This reduce travel time. There were many obstacles such as in those days were the internet bandwidth. It was hard.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

The proudest day of my life would be when I received my PhD. It was a difficult road but so gratifying to receive that.