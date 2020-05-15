From Immigrant to CEO, This Female Embodies the American Dream

Tsvetta Kaleynska is a CEO, an author, TV commentator, and female empowerment leader and she seems to do it all.

Women immigrants have played a dynamic role in transforming societies globally, in every aspect we can think of. In our desire to continually promote inspirational stories from around the globe, we wanted to feature this incredible story, this time coming from New York, USA.

We recently had the pleasure to connect with Tsvetta Kaleynska and hear more about her incredible story and work. Tsvetta is a well-known social media intelligence guru globally, an immigrant CEO and TV commentator on the topics of A.I. and female empowerment. She has worked heavily in the global business intelligence space and has advised hundreds of Fortune500 brands. Tsvetta recently founded her first company, RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING, a New York City-based boutique consultancy.

Using Artificial Intelligence to power, grow and educate brands, RILA GLOBAL harnesses various datasets and software to process millions of data-points and create actionable business recommendations. The consultancy provides insights for multiple company use cases including marketing & PR, sales, customer service, product ideation, market & competitive analysis, M&A, financial risk, and others. RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING was born by Kaleynska’s desire to strategically advise her Fortune500 clients having all strategies and projects executed by the most skilled and experienced professionals across the globe.

“In my 11+ years in the Social Media and Business Intelligence space, I have seen how Fortune500’s digital strategies get outsourced to cheap and inexperienced labor – from setup, to research to planning. I have seen this over and over again and have also witnessed the critical outcomes from poorly driven analytics first hand. I always put my customers’ needs and trust first, hence why I founded RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING – a true strategic consultancy, with projects executed by globally renowned experts.”

Kaleynska is originally from Bulgaria. She rose to fame in her home country over a decade ago through her work on female empowerment with Peace Corps’ leadership academy GLOW. She has worked at some of the largest agencies and technology vendors in the United States, where she currently resides. Her positions managing social media analytics across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC have helped her advance in her career. It also helps that Tsvetta is fluent in 5 languages and has experience across some of the largest organizations in the world, including the European Commission.

Operated out of New York City, RILA GLOBAL CONSULTING has recently expanded to London and Singapore. The team provides a complete suite of analytics services, addressing their customer data & reporting needs. RILA GLOBAL prides itself on being the best in class for its Research & Insights offering, providing deep-dive reports to both brand and agency clients.

If running a company, executing strategic global projects, and speaking at international conferences does not keep Tsvetta busy, she also appears regularly on TV in her home country, covering various topics for “Na Kafe” TV show on NOVA TV.