From Her Kitchen Table to Largest Local Real Estate Firm in Houston

The real estate industry is known for being perhaps one of the most competitive businesses to find success in. It takes incredible amounts of perseverance and willpower to consistently show up each day and work towards securing property listings that hundreds if not thousands of other sales agents in the same city may be competing for. And that’s when the real work begins: your clients have now entrusted you with selling one of their most important assets and securing the best deal for them possible.

It’s under these high pressure scenarios that Nancy Almodovar discovered that her unique strengths would make her into a top dealmaker. As the founder and CEO of Nan and Company Properties, the exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate in Houston, Texas, Nancy has built the largest local real estate brokerage in her city.

We caught up with Nancy to get a glimpse into how she got her start toward building a leading real estate firm as well as her lessons as a female entrepreneur who balances running her rapidly-growing company while also being a mom.

How did you get your start in real estate?

Nancy Almodovar: I started Nan and Company Properties from my kitchen table in 2014. I got my start in real estate by watching my dad flip houses. From there I started flipping houses with my husband and going bigger and bigger with each project.

What was closing your first deal like?

NA: Rewarding because I fought so hard to get it done and it was the hardest deal I had ever done. Since then I have learned something from each deal.

Since then you have built one of the most successful real estate companies. What challenges did you face along the way?

NA: My biggest professional challenge was starting my own real estate company from the ground up, with very limited funds.

I have learned that when you are thinking about making a business decision you must make sure that both you and your partner share common goals and are seeing eye to eye with future business plans.

What was one of the most important things you did to help scale your company to heights?

NA: After starting my company from the ground up, I had to learn how to strategize and how to market myself successfully. I lead by example, I would never tell my team to do anything I wouldn’t do myself.

Real estate is perhaps one of the most competitive industries in the world. How did you build a company that stands out?

NA: I am a self-made businesswoman who started her business from the bottom and now Nan and Company Properties is an affiliate of a worldwide network as part of Christie’s International Real Estate. Nan and Company Properties is at the forefront of all the new marketing techniques. We keep up with the latest trends so we are always prepared. We are also a family at Nan and we believe in lifting each other up and celebrating each other’s successes.

You’re also a mom, so what have you learned about balancing being a CEO and a parent?

NA: The thing I have learned about balancing business and personal life is that it is so important to keep a schedule and keep organized. I also make sure to spend quality time with my kids and really connect with them so they know I am present. My husband, Jose, and I have a great level of open communication with our children.

What’s a piece of advice you would give to other female entrepreneurs who want to make their mark in real estate?

NA: Don’t take no for an answer, I know sounds cliche but I mean it. Everyone told me not to start a company that it was too risky, and I believed I would bring something different and I did. If you want something bad enough you have to work for it and put it out in the universe. Over prepare. You have to have thick skin.

What are your next goals for Nan and Company Properties?

NA: In 2020 we launched our Developer Services division and in 2021 we have started multiple new projects. My next goals for Nan and Company Properties are to continue to grow with all of our divisions.