From Failing to Scoring: Jovanny’s Winning Attitude to Success

How many people out there can say that their failures have given them the confidence to pursue their dreams with courage? Jovanny Cenel, the brain behind the Centurion Score, is proud to say so. Guided by the belief that there are lessons to be learned from failure, Jovanny Cenel is not your typical 24-year-old. Having dominated sectors upon sectors, from credit acquisition to coaching programs, Jovanny is a proud founder behind a multi-figure business that helps people restore their credit-score.

Like thousands out there, he started out with big dreams about investments he thought were the golden egg, only to end up running his credit-score down a hill at the age of eighteen. But after taking an online credit repair course and now armed with the right knowledge hand in hand with the commitment to restore his credit, Jovanny was able to turn things around. He worked two jobs at a time – maybe you have seen him at Pizza Hut and Lacoste – while going to college but did not settle, for he knew he couldn’t realize his true potential where he was. And that attitude brought him to the top!

Eventually, Jovanny was able to repair his credit, helping out his friends and family do the same for free afterwards. With such a valuable skill set, no wonder why his move to monetize that ability through referrals and door to door sales proved successful. In just a year, he was able to grow a 6-figure business that turned to a 7-figure entity. And all the while, Jovanny invested in one of the greatest assets there could ever be – himself. He continued to flourish through seminars, courses, books, etc.

People may think Jovanny was probably destined for this greatness. He’s perhaps one of those whose school report cards boasted only A+ and As. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Even his family and friends were skeptical about his endeavors because Cs and Ds littered his grade cards.

Yet here he is. ATM. Car Renting. Real Estate. These businesses and more are where you can find Jovanny. One hundred fifty credit cards, his own coaching program where he guides people in building their own credit repair agency, 12 cars paid for by the age of 24 are also achievements he can be proud of. But more importantly, Jovanny can be lauded for being a credit expert, helping the everyday person and business secure funding, and contributing to their joys and successes.

As the president of Centurion Score, which was founded back in 2018, Jovanny and his company cater to people with a diverse demographic. They can help those with no credit build their score, assist individuals with bad credit restore it, and aid ones with great credit secure funding with 0% interest.Jovanny believes in providing services that are a cut above the rest, those which lie upon the expertise and the right knowledge. He believes in making possible life-changing investments for customers. It definitely is reassuring to rely on Jovanny, for he has known what it means to fail and still made success possible.