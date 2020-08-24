Contributor Log In/Sign Up
From Emotional Imbalance to Emotional Wellbeing During the COVID-19 Pandemic–Useful Input by Curt E. Liebman (MD)

By
curt e. liebman md
2020 has changed life on Earth for almost every one of its inhabitants. Aside from affecting the global economy, professional landscapes, and family units, the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed limitations on personal freedom. Many can’t step out of their home or visit a retail store; something that was once the norm. Now, you need to wear a mask, observe social distancing rules, carry hand sanitizer, and more. Staying indoors for a prolonged amount of time with no end in sight has understandably caused increased emotional distress.

Steps to achieve emotional wellness by Curt E. Liebman MD

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, rates of mental fatigue, depression, and feelings of loneliness have increased since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Curt ELiebman MD says everyone should implement steps to enhance their mental health. The following guidelines may help you if you plan to undertake such a journey:

  1. Declutter yourhome

It would be wise to declutter, organize, and clean your house. Especially since you are spending more time indoors, work on improving your living space. Having your surroundings organized can help ease stress and prevent feelings of panic. However, the trick here is not to get overwhelmed by cleaning. Cleaning should be a self-improvement task, rather than a chore on your long list of tasks to complete. Use the extra time you have in a productive way – this can distract from, and prevent negative thoughts.

  • Routine and achievable targets

During a crisis, the mind often welcomes procrastination. To avoid such habits, create a daily routine with achievable, reasonable targets. When you have a set of activities to finish on a given day, your brain will focus on the tasks right in front of you, as opposed to worrying about things that are out of your control.

  • Daily meditation practice

Today, more people are practicing mediation to combat stress and to increase mindfulness. Meditation can allow you to stop your mind from overworking itself. Following your breath and guided meditation tapes are great ways to get started. Meditation helps reduce the release of the stress hormone, cortisol, by increasing the feel-good hormones in our bodies that combat acute stress and anxiety. Make meditation part of your daily routine for optimal results.

  • Harness your creativity

When you have a few extra hours at home, channel your creativity. Do you like to paint or cook? Ask your pre-pandemic self what you would do if you had more time in the day, and pick up those activities you once wished you could do. Start with any activity that engages you creatively and keep practicing it. Such intentional practices can create positive shifts in your mind and help you variety to your routine. This practice will help you harness positive thoughts. Such thoughts are essential for your overall wellbeing.

Easy, achievable tasks can go a long way in helping you reach a sense of calm. If you want to maximize emotional well-being during this pandemic, the aforementioned steps are a great place to start.

Curt E. Liebman MD

Curt E. Liebman is a noted radiologist who has made a mark for himself in the medical world. He has always been kind-hearted and empathetic. Curt E. Liebman appreciates the fact that there is an urgent requirement for medical school students and pre-medics.

