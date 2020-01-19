Contributor Log In/Sign Up
From DREAM to REALITY, you need no Prince Charming… you need but YOU…

I am no princess. I did not grow up in a castle. Fairy tales are not for girls like me. But I am turning my dream into reality because I chose to follow my heart and become the person I was always meant to be.

By

A dear friend of mine recently had introduced me to “The Princess Who Believed in Fairy Tales,” a lovely book written by Marcia Grad. The book starts like most fairy tale stories “Once upon a time” and goes on to describe what soon resembles a well lived notion to all of us damsels with broken hearts. The book begins by describing what one would think is a typical princess story, what I visualized as a naive princess living in a too big for anyone’s size castle, overindulging in anything from lavender bubble baths to mounds of goose-feathered downy pillows, all which to a sagacious mind would seem nothing more than a benighted visualization of a most dramatic type. Of course I wish to remain positive, who wouldn’t, meanwhile still on page number one. I was, without a doubt, still very much enjoying this marvelous work of art especially when getting, well, to what would be any damsel’s favorite subject – the so called “Prince Charming” – of course, for you see I too have dreamed of my Prince Charming who lived in a beautiful castle by a marvelous beach in Del Mar, whose most glorifying sunsets would inspire my every single one of my writings, and whose private jets would fly me over cotton candy clouds to enchanting destinations with gorgeous mountain peaks and magical waterfalls, for far too long. Hopeful, I continued reading on.

“Will my prince ever come?” she asked the queen one night, her gentle amber eyes wide with wonder and innocence.
“Yes, dear,” the queen replied. “Someday.”
“And will he be big and strong and brave and handsome and charming?” the little princess asked.
“Of course. All that you dream of and more. He will be the light of your life, your reason for being. So it is destined.”

Suddenly, I could hear an apposite voice in my head: “Stop right there! Excuse me what? The light of my life? My reason for being? So it is destined? Hold on a second! What sort of legerdemain is this?” Before moving on reading any further, with the urgency of what seemed like a lightning bolt striking my subconscious, I had decided that it was absolutely necessary for me, as a writer and intellectual, to share with you my fair ladies my personal raison d’être for no other reason than simply that I love the truth too much to practice feckless ignorance in allowing such perversion of common sense to inspire any of your disbelief in your own power and strength. My beloved darlings, before we go on feeling any more distress as a result of social programming founded on unreasoned postulations, let’s reconsider what light, reason of being, and destiny are not for someone else’s sake but for our own very sanity and not to mention our matured and well tested rationale. And I say, let’s redefine what the role of a Prince Charming really is.

LIGHT is energy, one which lives in every one of us and all around us. It is not the consequence of any Prince Charming’s doings but rather the miracle which acts as both a physical and metaphysical force within the universe. Sure, we could go back in time to Hans Christian Ørsted who spoke of the relationship between light and magnetic fields or James Clerk Maxwell who demonstrated that electric and magnetic fields travel through space as waves taking time to do so. Very likely your Prince Charming is not someone who can possess the brilliance of someone like Ørsted or Maxwell, no matter how intelligent he was. But even if he was a genius or a genius in the making, let’s presume, your light is a vibrating force in and outside of you. It is beyond the boundaries of your Prince Charming’s abilities and talents. This force which we call light is the vibration most essential to life, one which reminds us that we are here for far more than to show others how big and beautiful our castles are. Light radiates like a hover, in one’s being and outside of one’s being, giving life profound meaning via energy granting its frequency and intensity.

LIGHT IS ENERGY

REASON OF BEING, in sophisticated French known as raison d’être, is an individual’s definition of his or her scope and purpose in life. Though often influenced by upbringing, life events, friends and family some who are not very skilled at being considerate towards our needs yet very talented in audaciously daring to assume they know us and, therefore, what is best for us, reason of being is first and foremost a personal decision. Ultimately, many aspects of life can influence our reason of being but as we evolve we decide which of these would indeed have control over our own reality we live daily. Our values, our world views, our so called filters, all which shape our belief systems, will produce our reason of being. Nobody can define it for us. We own this mighty liberty no different than we own our choices. Our greatest privilege and responsibility as Homo sapiens stand primarily in the choices we make and the free will to make choices. Any Prince Charming can come marching in our lives telling us who we are, yet we still have a responsibility towards ourselves, as bright maidens, to distinguish and decide for ourselves who we are and who we will become.

REASON OF BEING IS A PERSONAL CHOICE

DESTINY is the domino effect of life events, some which we are in control of and others which are outside of our control. You cannot control a tsunami from destroying your castle, for example, which would mean you would have to secure a new home for yourself very likely much more humble but you can control who you allow in that dwelling and can choose to be happy in it while you are well and alive. Prince Charming can arrive with half empty words, promises which he never dares to turn to facts out of fear or ego, but you are still in control of whether or not you allow this Prince Charming to have any of your day’s energy. When we are in control, destiny is a path we choose. When we are not in control, we just have to realize that we cannot be in control at all times and thus be grateful for every one of life’s blessings, savoring and cherishing life, to our best ability, grateful for each moment. Destiny is a fickle bitch, some would say, while eloquent maidens like you and I would probably call it a fickle friend and enemy all in one. Remember, however, that you can take an ink pen and scratch the Prince Charming off your eligible list if he hurts you, if he disrespects you, if he does not love you. In fact, you can do that to anyone who will bring distress upon your life by means of toxic negativity or unnecessary drama. If the Prince Charming, however, is a good man who actually cares about you, a care proven via actions not mere words, by all means kiss the man until he is sick of kisses and show him the same level of respect you wish to receive. But if he is not, it just may be time to let go for he, in this case, would partake to the part of your destiny which you can control.

DESTINY IS THE DOMINO EFFECT OF LIFE EVENTS, SOME WHICH WE CONTROL AND SOME WHICH WE DO NOT CONTROL

From DREAM to REALITY, the journey may require much love, toil, and persistence all which you can strive for on your own. The publication of my first book “A Poetess’ First Flight,” a most defining moment of my life, is an example of this very fact. No words can describe the warm feelings which flutter around my heart today, knowing my first book will be a realized dream in what appears to be, time-wise, a soon to be celebrated realization. DREAMS CAN COME TRUE to anyone willing to perform the magic which much love, toil, and persistence can ignite. And trust me, my dear ladies, no Prince Charming can do for you what you can do for yourself. A Prince Charming cannot and should not at any given time be your light, define your reason for being, or control your destiny. He should be that special someone, should you be so fortunate to stumble upon a real one, who will add to your life additional joy and happiness. But he should never be the one on which your life’s joy and happiness depends upon. By all means, should you ever be so fortunate to stumble upon a real Prince Charming you can call your own, love and respect him, offer him the same courtesy and treatment you would desire to receive in return, but never ever allow anyone (Prince Charming or not) to define your light, your reason of being, and the destiny which you are in control.

Now, let’s turn more dreams into reality. Shall we?

With love,
Carmen

Picture collage created by Carmen A. Kraela (backgroud painting by Thomas Kinkade entitled “A New Day at the Cinderella Castle”)

Carmen A. Kraela, The Creative Visionary

My love and passion for the written word, for the power of language and communication, has led me to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and a Minor in Russian from the University of South Carolina, a school that graced me with cum laude honors. My intention was born out of an immense appreciation for language as a powerful means of communication, a vital and indispensable component of human life. Studying language and culture, augmented my appreciation for the complexity and importance of language and the written word as a whole in the context of not only human life but also social reality. When I was a child, my favorite toy was a movie projector. I was fascinated with the process of storytelling and loved being the narrator. For me, however, it wasn’t just about the words and how the words were precisely spoken and carefully chosen, but also about the visual art accompanying the words, the experience as a whole, and the overall message which fascinated me. As an undergraduate student, I received an invitation to study and critique foreign film. It was really during this time period, when writing compositions of film critique and analysis that I began to grow a deeper love for the written word out of which an interest in the English language as a medium of expression was born. I can safely say that since then a love for the English language was ignited in my soul.

In August of 2017, a dear friend asked me a great and important question. As a result of that question, I decided it was really time to give myself entirely to the written word and to honor the artistic talent I have in me, put aside the other projects, focus entirely on my writing, and to simply leap forward wholeheartedly and never look back again. In a time period of only three months, I wrote over seventy poems, created and maintained a Facebook page dedicated to the arts and my poetry, known as “The Creative Visionary,” wrote and published several articles, and was selected as a winning contestant of a writing competition involving the opera "Andrea Chenier" which took me to Milan, Italy and El Teatro Alla Scala in January of 2018. These realizations of my life may be reason to feel a certain humble degree of accomplishment, but the love I possess not only for poetry and the written word but for all the arts surpasses any realization I could ever attain in my life. In February of 2018, I received my first book publishing proposal from America's oldest publishing house. In October of 2018, I decided to sign the contract. By springtime of 2020, my dream will become a reality.

In my free time, I love to sketch, ink, draw, read, learn, research, listen to classical music, create, spend time in nature, and experiment with words. When it comes to writing, my poetry writing is very closely linked to outstanding music and fantastic visual art, both which serve as major sources of inspiration and influence in my life. I have many artists I adore, but two of my absolute favorites are the Russian artist Michael Cheval and the English artist John William Waterhouse. Two of my favorite composers of music are the Polish composer Abel Korzeniowski and the German composer Hans Zimmer, both composers of film scores, and composers like Dvorak, Wagner, Paganini, Rossini, Schubert, Vivaldi, Korsakov, Mozart, Saint-Saëns, to name just a few. When it comes to literature the list would be too long, but I will state that I deeply love the romantics and that my favorite poet happens to be a poetess and her name is Emily Dickinson not because I could necessarily classify her as a romantic but because I can classify her as a relentless realist.

In summary, I am a woman that believes in the power and beauty of authentic artistic expression, in the idea that dreams can be attained with perseverance and passion, in the power to be a positive influence in the world. I am also a woman that highly supports the idea that it's never too late to change the direction of your life and do what you absolutely love. Lastly, I desire to close this introduction by stating that I truly believe that my goal in inspiring and challenging the hearts and minds of people I encounter all around the world is truly the greatest accomplishment I will ever attain as a writer. This is why I write and love writing, the most. It's about people, about making a difference, about touching hearts as I pour out my own.

From the heart,
Carmen A. Kraela
(a.k.a Carmen A. Cisnadean)

 

