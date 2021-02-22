From disrupted to disruptor: Transform your business model by reinventing the organization

Successfully navigate digital disruption through creativity and innovation. You need to start with Orgagility.

Today’s business landscape is no stranger to disruption and transformation, but I’d love to take a trip down memory lane for a moment to share with you a real story and lessons learned that will help you succeed in disruptive times.

During my time at the Tribune, we learned everything we wanted to do was dependent upon creating a culture that supported change. In the midst of the 2008 financial crisis and bankruptcy, we had to transform a century-old newspaper company into a media and business services company that could compete in a digital world where newspaper demand and revenues would decline substantially.

Publishing was at the tip of the disruption spear.

We recognized very quickly that we needed to transform and cultivate innovation in order to capitalize on the opportunity afforded by the disruption. To transform, we needed to start by changing our culture and develop, what I call “orgagility;” an organization with the ability to drive new ideas to implementation rapidly, and to pivot frequently.

We succeeded.

Let’s be clear disruption is here to stay. Technology and digital disruption has changed the way organizations need to innovate. These facts are important for companies and leaders. Why?

Whether you’re the disrupter or being disrupted, you must be prepared to succeed. The key is to develop a culture supportive of change and teams capable of exceptional execution. To thrive in disruption, you must be prepared to reinvent and transform your company… constantly.

Creating a company with orgagility, in its simple form, requires these 5 characteristics:

1. a shared vision and mission

2. a leadership team that inspires everyone to do their best work

3. a culture of speed and action

4. an organization with accountability and alignment

5. a competitive and innovative team of employees

Companies that develop these characteristics of orgagility are well positioned to succeed in disruptive times. These companies anticipate changes in the marketplace, embrace the need for change and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Why not get started now?

Disruption happens fast, and it continues to accelerate. Companies today no longer have the luxury of “doing what we’ve always done.” Don’t be caught by surprise when your business model is disrupted, instead build and develop orgagility capabilities that will create a flywheel to drive innovation and reinvention.

Orgagility facilitates perpetual reinvention and transforming “the way things are done,” so when change inevitably comes, you can ride the wave afforded by disruption ahead of others caught in the undertow.

Because, in the end, you are either the disruptor, or the disrupted.

You choose.

This article was originally published on medium.com on 9/28/2018.