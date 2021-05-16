Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

From Covid to Climate – Why the Buzz?

The Green Movement

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We see the influx of the Greta Thunberg advocacy groups working to catalyse change to safeguard the climate — but, a growing trend emerging is within more mainstream corporate outfits wanting to go “green” due to a corporate shift in consumer spending habits.

HBR

“Consumers—particularly Millennials—increasingly say they want brands that embrace purpose and sustainability”

Harvard Business Review

But, Wait…What About the Intention Gap?

Social psychology touches on a framework more commonly known as the “intention behaviour gap” —- we see this in practice within consumer behaviour trends around both corporates and consumer spending that informs disruptive innovation trends. For example, “I really should buy that vegan burger to shift my carbon footprint and meat consumption, but – I will be do it with my next order”.

David Scholz and Leonie Kott (sourcing Sheeran & Webb) found that:

“The intention-behavior-gap describes why people sometimes fail to behave in a way they would like to, even though of existing, strong intentions”.

The proof is in the pudding – and the numbers historically suggest according to a HBR study that few “consumers who report positive attitudes toward eco-friendly products and services follow through with their wallets.” The same study found:

“In one recent survey 65% said they want to buy purpose-driven brands that advocate sustainability, yet only about 26% actually do so.”

The elusive green consumer

Social Influence Impacts Social Business

Social norm theory finds that our behavior is linked to the people around us. Leveraging social influence can be one of the most effective mediums to further sustainability trends “for good”. Large corporates are building out sustainability media initiatives to further social business. Post-pandemic trends illustrate we went from in-person to online quickly and, it would frankly be quite lazy, not to think about online presence when building a new voice and maintaining a presence in the market.

Source

Taglines are key – but can also backfire. Embedding a sustainability trend across the lifecycle illustrates to the consumer that first off, it takes it seriously, secondly it is committed to the cause (brand trust), and thirdly, there is probably enough financial resource and human capital in-house or allocated, to implement a uniform voice in the market. Finding creative ways to engage with a consumer is key and one of my favourte taglines that did this well was Jack Daniels:

“With all due respect to progress, the world could use a little less plastic”

Jack Daniels

This was an advert that surfaced in 2013 and we now are well informed that sustainability actually outperforms the market as BlackRock famously remarked that “climate risk” is actually an “investment risk”.

Source

Green Waves

IKEA arguable best known for the DIY affordable furniture outfit is making significant progress around sustainability best practice. Democratising access to the consumer due to its affordability and thesis that anyone-can-build furniture, it also pulls on personal emotive language inclusive of all. Some key verbiage:

“Together we can create a more sustainable future”

“Save money- and make a difference, without leaving your home”

“Using resourced within the limits of our planet”

As a company it transitioned their entire lighting range to energy efficient LED to mitigate their consumption partners.

Source

COVID-19 dramatically altered the narrative around and we see a trend toward global leadership around corporates now shifting their culture and going green. The market is a constant mixed bag, but companies that commit to building elements of sustainability across their lifecycle and embed “green” into how their products are used and disposed may have more long-term success. Market trends suggest that sustainability is here to stay.

    Global Strategist &amp; Impact Advisor

    Nisaa Jetha, Global Strategist & Impact Advisor at Impact-for-SDGs

    Nisaa Jetha is a leading global strategist and impact professional. She launched an energy governance group in the United Kingdom's Parliament (House of Lords) hosted by the Under -Secretary of State for International Development. Nisaa was selected alongside 150 world leaders to attend the inauguration of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), curated a focus event on climate change at COP21 (that resulted in the Paris Agreement), and selected by the United Nations Women Group (UN Women) to hold one of 92Y's Genius Panels in conjunction with MSNBC on Google Campus and represent the UK at the United Nations. She sat on one of the only inter-agency working groups for youth and gender globally with the United Nations is a trained solicitor of England & Wales. Nisaa was nominated by the United State of Women Summit hosted by the White House and is part of [email protected]. She holds degrees in International Development Studies from McGill University, a law degree from The University of London with post-graduate qualifications from The University of Nottingham and The Harvard Kennedy School of Government (in collaboration with The Centre for Sustainable Finance and Private Wealth (The University of Zurich) and World Economic Forum). Nisaa has asset management experience across public and emerging markets, is a current Director on United Nations' Inter-Governmental Organization (Be Earth) and Head of Sustainable Finance (ESG) & Impact Investing at Academy4theFuture. She a Co-Founder of Athari-Rise and Global Expert at Consilience Ventures.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Emilie Nolan of Oremme: “Perfect is the enemy of good”

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    Lisa White of WGSN: “Technology”

    by Jason Hartman
    Community//

    10 biggest sustainability & social impact trends going into 2021

    by Shannon Houde
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.