From Coping and Surviving to Healing and Thriving

In the fast approaching seven years of hosting my own weekly global radio/podcast show, Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald, there have most definitely been a handful of stand alone showcased guests, coupled with unforgettably themed subject matters which will forever remain blueprinted on my soul and fully embedded upon my spirit.

When one hears the word, ‘SUICIDE,’ it immedially conjures up a smorgasborg of emotions, and often dredges up many painful memories for those of us who have personally and profoundly been impacted by the multi-layered and the multi-faceted residuals. This is particularly true in the instances of those of us who have intimate firsthand knowledge, and similar experience(s) with suicide due to those we have ‘lost,’ by these means and who will forever remain the nearest and dearest to our hearts.



As someone who has encountered suicide within my own family…as someone who has experienced suicide within the parametres of my previous vocation of Senior Manager in social services – – – crisis management specifically…as someone who has experienced closeknit friends and colleagues having taken their own lives and even more recently as this year and last…I will however, even as an empath, ever be able to at all truly comprehend the scope or the magnitude of suicide from the perspective of a mother losing her own child by these means. As a parent myself, I can honestly say that this would be my worst nightmare coming true if ever this were to unimaginably occur in my own life.



In spite of how intuitive or enlightened many of us inherently are or believe ourselves to be, either as a result of being characterized or regarded as light healers, or as energy workers, or as evolved souls, or as individuals who are committed to the path of doing our part in which to elevate the collective level of consciousness…we are however, and irrespective of the aforementioned…still unable to fully predict all said circumstances or repercussions for how a life altering event of this magnitude may in fact correlate to one’s intended life path journey. The Universe will continue to present each of us with unforeseen circumstances, unanticipated struggle, pain and hardships in which to have to garner the deeper life lessons, the more profound life meanings for what often catalyzes massive transformational growth within each of us. It is my hope that as a Mum…as a parent…that I never have to encounter the unfathomable type of loss and grief that my guest of last week, MELISSA MITCHELL, has had to endure. In saying this however, if ever life brought me to my knees in the same vein as it did for Melissa…without reservation or hesitation…Melissa is without a shadow of a doubt, who I would elect to align myself with in my healing journey. My insights into Melissa to further substantiate my reasons for why I say this are as follows:



As a result of my initial introductory behind the scenes, meet and greet telephone call with Melissa, (who was so divinely referred to me by a third party) I had a succession of goosebump moments. I have never before been so completely mesmerized or transfixed by another human being’s inner pillar of strength. Notably, that was my first takeaway of Melissa. Perhaps even more impressive to me than Melissa’s indomitable spirit which left me feeling equally awestruck, was and is her higher level of comprehension and spiritual relationship with that and those of the intangible realms and dimensions of alternative yet simultaneous existence.



Melissa is one highly evolved, self aware, self actualized soul spirit whose healing journey has resided within the higher planes of existence outside of the 3D physical, material world. Melissa’s innate ability and intrinsic capabilities in which to comprehend the intangible, to connect and to align with the spirit world is fundamentally what has enabled her and has empowered her at the core level of her being, to ascend beyond solely relying upon 3D aspects related and associated with grief and loss so as to make sense of, to internally reconcile the 3D physical loss of her son Ethan. Melissa continues to heal and to empower herself outside of, in spite of, and beyond methods, practices and ideologies typically understood, practiced or implemented in this baseline reality of the physical material world. Melissa’s choice to embrace quantum healing has accelerated not only her own growth, her own healing, her own reconciliation process of Ethan’s loss, and more specifically, Ethan’s distinct type of loss based on his choice in which to exercise and to apply his freewill. This perhaps being indicative of Ethan’s own underlying reasons for wanting to unshackle his own soul from third dimension pain. Ethan’s Mother…a true beacon of light to this world also known as Melissa Mitchell, has effervescently shone her brightness upon others who have also experienced this specific type of loss with their own child, and has managed to transcend these other Mothers’ ability from merely surviving to that of brilliantly thriving.



This woman is the real deal! Most people would not be able to get out of bed or want to face another day or have the ability to easily or to readily reclaim genuine joy in their lives if they too could relate to or could identify with what Melissa had experienced or had endured. As if falling back in love with life again is not miraculous in and of itself…this woman is now imparting her healing teachings to other childless parents (by suicide) how they as well can (uniquely so) reclaim their ‘earthly’ spirits but in a more meaningfully intuitive, profound, and life altering way. JUST WOW!



I want to thank Melissa Mitchell from the centre of my heart for being exactly who she is, and for sharing the gifts she genuinely possesses and undeniably embodies. This of course spiritually honed and altruistically possible as a result of her own unimaginable sufferings. Melissa chose not to succumb to her tragic experience and because she instead elected to find solace, peace and purpose in her son’s death – – Melissa has now transcended darkness into lightness by providing and extending that lifeline of hope, faith, empowerment, and healing for so many other Mothers who have lost their child by suicide. You are my Shero, MELISSA MITCHELL!



On behalf of both Melissa and myself, we wish to express our wholehearted gratitude to each of you for kindly taking the time to read this Feature Article! We also wish to extend our appreciation to each of you for generously taking the time to listen to our conversation with one another via the enclosed podcast link. For anyone here who would wish to take the conversation further with either or with both Melissa and/or myself, please know that it would be our mutual honour and immense pleasure in which to be of additional service to you in whichever ways you might deem to be a suitable fit. “I Want For You What You Want For You!” ~ Byron Katie.

Be your own Hero. Be your own Shero.

Be your own Leader. Be your own Best Friend!

Love & Gratitude ~ Lisa

Who is Melissa Mitchell?!?

Always a keen student of human behavior and holistic well-being, Melissa has studied a variety of healing modalities. A voracious reader and an ardent student of life, she is constantly learning about and deepening her understanding of herself, her place in the world, and how she can best serve others.

In her private practice, Sole to Soul Holistic Wellness, Melissa uses her combined studies and certifications in Akashic Records Reading, Reconnective Healing, Reflexology Therapy, Nutrition, and Psychology to help and inspire others to live at their highest possible level of well-being. Melissa has particular interest in empowering women to reclaim their true selves from within the busy-ness of their everyday lives and in how stress, traumatic life events, and PTSD impact our health and well-being in all planes of existence.

Since the 2015 suicide death of her 25 year old son, she has focused on figuring out how to heal her shattered heart so that she could get unstuck from her complicated grief and move forward again, rebuilding her forever altered life from a place of personal power, purpose, and peace to thrive once again.

Her healing journey inspired her to create and launch her online program Soul Empowered Healing for Mothers Surviving the Suicide Death of her Child: A guided path to reclaiming personal power, purpose, and peace.

Now, it is Melissa’s mission to help other mothers find resilience, peace, and a path forward from their own devastating loss by helping them connect with the higher realms of information and light so they can find the answers they need to shine once again.

Melissa believes the best wealth is health and that change is always possible. Her unique view of the world may leave you with a new perspective to consider.