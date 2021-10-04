How’s that Mercury Retrograde working out for you this week?



I know mine has been filled with technology challenges and personal upheavals in my most personal relationships.



We may feel like something is off but can’t quite figure out what.



Well, here it is.



As I mentioned last week, Mercury Retrograde is upon us- September 27th-October 18th.



But there is so much more going on…



Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, Neptune and Jupiter are all also in retrograde as well.



That is a lot of transition.



Is everything feeling upside down- emotionally and energetically for you right now?



You are not alone if you feel like you can’t put your finger on it but just have this aggravated feeling.



There are a lot of systems resetting right now, yours included.



It is time to be patient.



Breathe before you speak.



Meditate a ton to allow your mind to calm.



The beauty of this time is that it ushers us into a new life.



During this time, you will…



-finish projects that have been ongoing

-release relationships that no longer serve you

-reestablish new patterns and ways of doing things

-uplevel technology after it goes haywire



There is chaos now but the calm is coming.



We can move toward that calm by controlling the only thing we can control right now…our breath.



I invite you to join me for a big deep cleansing breath.



*Breathe*



In this week’s meditation, From Chaos to Calm, we will manage this chaos with a square breath meditation where we will focus on our breath and breathe in and out for four counts, maintaining structure to our breath and ultimately our thoughts.



This too shall pass and you will find yourself in a revitalized space of clarity and joy.



Much love,

Erin