Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

From Chaos to Calm

How’s that Mercury Retrograde working out for you this week? I know mine has been filled with technology challenges and personal upheavals in my most personal relationships.We may feel like something is off but can’t quite figure out what.Well, here it is.As I mentioned last week, Mercury Retrograde is upon us- September 27th-October 18th. But there is […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
How’s that Mercury Retrograde working out for you this week? 

I know mine has been filled with technology challenges and personal upheavals in my most personal relationships.

We may feel like something is off but can’t quite figure out what.

Well, here it is.

As I mentioned last week, Mercury Retrograde is upon us- September 27th-October 18th. 

But there is so much more going on…

Saturn, Pluto, Uranus, Neptune and Jupiter are all also in retrograde as well.

That is a lot of transition. 

Is everything feeling upside down- emotionally and energetically for you right now?

You are not alone if you feel like you can’t put your finger on it but just have this aggravated feeling. 

There are a lot of systems resetting right now, yours included. 

It is time to be patient.

Breathe before you speak.

Meditate a ton to allow your mind to calm. 

The beauty of this time is that it ushers us into a new life. 

During this time, you will…

-finish projects that have been ongoing
-release relationships that no longer serve you
-reestablish new patterns and ways of doing things
-uplevel technology after it goes haywire

There is chaos now but the calm is coming.

We can move toward that calm by controlling the only thing we can control right now…our breath. 

I invite you to join me for a big deep cleansing breath. 

*Breathe*

In this week’s meditation, From Chaos to Calm, we will manage this chaos with a square breath meditation where we will focus on our breath and breathe in and out for four counts, maintaining structure to our breath and ultimately our thoughts. 

 This too shall pass and you will find yourself in a revitalized space of clarity and joy. 

Much love,
Erin 
    Erin Garay, CHT

    Erin Garay, Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master at Love.Heal.Thrive.

    Erin is a Speaker, Author, Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master & owner of Love.Heal.Thrive..  Erin is committed to demystifying and simplifying energy work.  Through her multitude of talks and classes, Erin is bringing real-life mindset and energy techniques to her center, corporations, Universities and schools to help alleviate stress, reduce anxiety and provide significant perspective shifts.  She is making healing, self-growth, and meditation feel more accessible and less daunting by teaching techniques that are matter-of-fact and applicable to our everyday lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The New Wave of Astrology and Looking at Mercury Retrograde

    by Linda Lauren
    Community//

    3 Symptoms Of The Flip, Flop, Relationship Flu:

    by Tiffany Jane Crosara
    Wisdom//

    4 Ways I’m Embracing Mercury in Retrograde

    by Cass McCrory
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.