FROM CANCER TO LIVING ON PURPOSE

“Being on purpose in your everyday living will heal whatever ails you.”

Living on purpose is a state of mind. It means living according to your mission and staying in tune with your “definite, major purpose” at all times. Reaching toward your ultimate goal in everything.

When you are on purpose, you are keeping your mission in mind in everything you think, say, do.

So, how do you discover this in yourself?

Ask Yourself:

1.) What is my motivation? What is my vision? Where do I want to be five, ten, or twenty years from now? Write it down.

2.) Where are you right now? What does your life look like? What do you expect out of life? Write it down.

3.) What is your purpose? What did God put you on this Earth to do? Look at yourself in the mirror and ask, “What’s my mission in life? What is it I’m supposed to be doing that I’m not currently accomplishing?” Write it down.

Write this stuff down on paper! I am serious about that part. Even if you never look at it again, the act of writing does something to your mind. There is something powerful about committing your thoughts and ambitions to paper. When we do this we allow the universe to hear us more clearly and we manifest our true selves.

Visualize yourself as the person you were meant to be, living according to your purpose.

The above statement, “on purpose” was discovered by me in my unattended paperwork. I don’t know who sent it to me or where it came from. It couldn’t have appeared in my life at a more appropriate time. I realize how fortunate I am to have come across this very powerful lesson, particularly now (during a pandemic and a world riddled with serious confusion) how positivity has helped in my journey in living life to the fullest. I feel tremendously blessed and extend my sincere gratitude to whoever shared this with me. If you see this article and you’re the person who sent me “on-purpose,” please let me know. “On-purpose” has allowed me to shed new light on my circumstances and to share positivity and inspiration to anyone who reads this.

I have managed to be in remission from cancer for the last eleven months (for the third time in a little over 5 years). It will have been a six-year battle this coming January 2021. I was told in early 2015 that I had less than three years to live. Fortunately, that misdiagnosis was a mistake. I did not have a Marginal Large B Cell Lymphoma. Instead, I had Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which is more treatable. Twenty chemo-therapy treatments and a severe lifestyle change cured me temporarily. Dr. Douglas Faig, my South Florida Oncologist, has taken very good care of me over the last six years as have all the other doctors, healers and nurses

Unfortunately, cancer reappeared as Adenocarcinoma (lung cancer) in the spring of 2017. I reflect back now and wish I would have done more to heal myself. As it gets down to life or death if you want to live to the fullest you have to manifest positive change and be “on purpose.” I wound up getting radiation treatments on the three spots on my lungs where it appeared. The ten sessions which were administered five days in a row for two weeks were under the supervision of Dr. Lav Goyal at Holy Cross Hospital, Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. The radiation was easy, and only took fifteen minutes each treatment, but overcoming the aftershock of extreme fatigue for a month or so was a bit of a struggle. I dealt with the tiredness and went into remission a second time that lasted a year and a half.

In the spring of 2019, I was diagnosed with lung cancer again. This was much more serious. I had a complicated Spring/Summer in 2019 as I went to L.A. with my daughter Margo on May 14th for a week vacation. Unbeknownst to me, my body was dealing with multiple issues at once: an enlarged prostate, sepsis, a urinary tract infection (UTI), endocarditis, and a heart attack hit me during the week of May 14th and I landed in Cedars Sinai Hospital on Friday afternoon, May 17th for 2 weeks.

I wound up in the emergency room at Cedars Sinai in Beverly Hills with my two daughters, both of which saved my life. Hear me loud and clear – I am lucky to be alive. More than 50% of the people with the complications I had, plus Stage 4 cancer, would have passed. Fortunately, in recovering in L.A I wound up meeting an amazing doctor, Daniel Lieber, who was referred to me by a good friend, Eric Small, whose father, Jerry was also dealing with cancer and was, fortunately, someone I had coached. My daughter, designed a beautiful book, 100 Daily Affirmations: Lion Courage, Wisdom & Power by Liseanne Miller which I share with anyone who contacts me. The book moves your consciousness to heal and provides an appreciation of global wisdom.

Dr. Lieber studied my medical history carefully. My medical paperwork was substantial and he identified that my lung cancer was rare, but treatable by a new drug that was not quite ready for the market called Rozlytrek (entrectinib).

I was close to going to a clinical trial at City of Hope in California, but fortunately, last August 16th the drug was FDA approved. The drug is extremely expensive at $39,000 a month (90 pills supposed to be taken 3 a day per month), but because I had reduced my income for 2018, I was able to receive it gratis. I am extremely grateful for it. Dr. Lieber saved my life with his knowledge. I was one of the very early users and only took it for about less than three weeks. The drug caused strange feelings of paralysis, but I survived. My doctors on both coasts called it a “miracle drug.”

Throughout all these medical hurdles I was staying on my purpose by practicing many positive changes including reducing sugar, alcohol, red meat, processed food, dairy, caffeine as well as adding meditation, Tibetan bowl music, didgeridoo, prayers, yoga and regular exercise (the daily motivation is tough sometimes, but necessary). I also learned that regular laughter (thank God for streaming), and edible cannabis occasionally can never hurt. It takes my mind off of being sick. My psychologist suggests that living is 90% attitude and the remaining 10% is dealing with whatever. I love to cook so fairly regularly I would make something delicious and am now moving towards becoming a vegetarian.

Most recently, I discovered that I have cancer once again and am exploring all the options as I am considering having a biopsy of my lung (if it isn’t too dangerous since I don’t want to pass as a result of an infection), radiation or, taking Rozlytrek again or possibly a new immunology therapy. I have a nodule on the Hilum of my lung. A spot has grown there in the last five months from March 25th to August 14th, 2020. It isn’t serious yet but, I know I will have to face it. Who wants cancer in their body? Then, I discovered this “being on purpose” paper that I began this article with and realize it is up to me. Mind over matter and mind matters. What we resist persists, so I am embracing this. Fortunately, my present psychologist is stressing self-preservation in all aspects of my life as being of the utmost importance. In order to heal me, I have developed a new mantra that is necessary for the eradication of stress and not dealing with anyone or, anything that causes it. I am also trying to send the people who I believe have stressed me out and allow me to think that they have poisoned me with their opinions and beliefs. It isn’t easy to do this, but it is the only cure as “Love is all you need.” No more news watching for me (rarely) as this article has allowed me to understand “To thine own self be true.” I have had to put many relationships on hold until I am strong again. I have always thought I was a New York street fighter but now I want to be a global, kind, and spiritual lion. The only cure is understanding how to turn it all into love but still believe in karma and justice. My new job is taking maximum care of myself by looking into my crystal ball and utilizing every tool and practice I have learned vs. remaining conscious of the power to heal yourself.

My purpose in writing this article is to share my journey with you and share with you that I will be dedicating whatever is left in my life to be filled with as much joy and happiness that I can spread. Overcoming bad habits and practicing as many forms of non-toxic, pure organic consumption and emotions is an investment in me/you/us. We can move the planet in the right direction but we need to act fast. I express my gratitude to my family, specifically my daughters, Liseanne and Margo who have given me consistent direction towards a path of healing. And to all my friends and clients who have become the tapestry of my life. Sometimes I think I am a giant magic carpet and I want everyone I know to climb on board with me and to view the earth from a different dimension. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading this and if you ever need any inspiration from me, let me know and I will be there for you. If I can do something kind for someone I get a sense of fulfillment that makes my heart smile. Stay positive, happy, and healthy in these very complex times and follow your heart. Let’s build bridges, not walls. Let’s not divide let’s embrace because we all know we are not even a spec of sand in this giant, ancient universe and our time here seems to be moving at warp speed.

I like to visualize, manifest, and dream so I invite you to take at least three deep breaths. Breathe in for four, hold for five and breathe out for six and imagine the breath circulating throughout your entire body and cleansing you. Calm yourself with focused breathing. Now visualize that you are a thriving plant growing in a magical, secret garden that is as lush as can be. The fragrance of the garden is intoxicating and soothes your being and the temperature and humidity are perfect and your plant being is a complete but sensitive life force that is deeply rooted to the core of the earth. Ground yourself in this vision and bath yourself with the knowledge that you are peacefully invisible and your roots allow you to overcome all adversity, negativity, and the fragrance of your being fuels the aura of your spirit. Breathe in love, exhale joy. Developing and practicing this kind of consciousness in your regular mediation and prayers will reinvigorate and heal you. In Italian, there is a favorite saying of mine: “Piano, piano se ne va lontano,” which means “Slowly you go further.”

“And this, too, shall pass away.”

– Abraham Lincoln

Blessings and roars for our beautiful lives,

Peter Miller, Literary Lion