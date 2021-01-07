Contributor Log In/Sign Up
From Brooklyn to the world, Basketball player Roman Perez is making a difference

Reaching our goals in life can happen if we focus on putting the time and work daily.

Roman Perez- founder of the Dudo Baez foundation
The name is Roman Perez, a professional basketball player making an impact in the basketball world. The founder of the Dudo Baez foundation in New York city, the Dominican Republic and different parts of the world. Whether it’s his story or the impact he leaves every where he goes, Roman is motivating others to follow his steps in pursuing their dreams and goals in life.

A underdog who started to play the game of basketball at a late age, who with time proved his doubters by years of hard work, discipline, and perseverance. He grew up in Brooklyn, after coming at a young age from the Dominican Republic with his family. The neighborhood he grew up in was Williamsburg, where in the 90s the corner streets were rough to be around in. A reason to why he started his journey late, because most parks were filled with gang activity. His parents were well protected of him and his brother, but in his heart he was waiting for the time to arrive where he can finally train to be good one day.

The more we fight for our dreams, the more we are close to accomplishing them. It was then when years later he finally played college basketball and professional basketball, where today he’s still an active player. He thanks the tournaments and parks in New York city for building his game to the next level.

As founder of the Dudo Baez foundation, words can’t describe the true meaning behind it. Dedicated to his late father for all the years he devoted in his two sons life, and never losing sight in their dreams. Roman’s brother Jason is a music artist, currently pursuing his career in that field and film. The foundation provides opportunities for youth and adults in inner cities with camps, clinics, and tournaments.

Roman is a current motivational speaker, and head host for the DB live on instagram. His ultimate goal is to continue to inspire those who are in need of it, through his story.

Never giving up is key in life, and that’s something we should take and learn from Roman Perez. Leaving a stamp in our legacies at the end of the day is what really matters for our next generation to take charge forward with the steps we left behind for them to follow.

You can check Roman Perez on instagram

    Steven Warner, Sports agent at PR agency express

    Sports writer for professional athletes in different parts of the world.

