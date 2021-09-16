From Breakdown to Breakthrough

As a two time graduate of the “break your back and walk again club” I feel grateful to life. My first back fracture breakdown, happened when I was 21. I can remember feeling quite lost in life, I was also secretly stoned a lot of the time. The month lying on my back in hospital gave me a chance to reflect. I realised I’d made a lucky escape and I was definitely ready to do something with my life. I didn’t know exactly what, but I was open to the possibility.

A few weeks later the man who first broke my Heart open, suggested we reconnect. I said yes and ended up living in the hills behind Brisbane. One night at a neighbourhood party I met the most interesting person ever. I was super attracted to her energy and aliveness. Annie, my new friend, invited me to an open day at the Acupuncture College where she was teaching.

The next day we got in her car and drove down to Brisbane city to join a group of 60 people. A few minutes into the Open Day experience, Annie introduced us to how our bodies are part of nature and that we are designed to self-heal. As a person who was raised on a farm, I was immediately struck by the simplicity of the ideas. We have a life force guiding us which is connected to the cycles and changes of the whole universe. Inside us we know what we need to be well. Our bodies are designed to self heal and we can encourage that self-balancing mechanism. Nature is humanities home and we all depend on her for wellbeing … obvious!

The Open day was also the Orientation day to a 3.5 year Practitioner training program. At the end of the session I signed up, and was propelled into a future I never knew existed. It was a destiny thing, an easy choice because every part of my being said YES ! I entered into life as a partner to our interactive energy system. I’ve been living with this awareness ever since and have learned to TRUST there is a higher reality we can’t see guiding every living thing.

Fast forward to January 2017, the year I broke my back for the second time. This time I broke my back and my neck, and was in a chin to waist brace for six weeks. Once again the over-riding recognition was “I’m lucky to be alive!” Before the accident, I was ‘pushing the river’, wanting stuff to happen when it simply wasn’t time. Both these “wake up calls” adjusted my life’s direction.

As a person who helps guide others, I know breakdown times can help us access bigger parts of ourselves.

Here’s six things I know about breaking down as a path to breakthrough.

1. To go beyond our tiny minds and into a higher Awareness, our Hearts need to be opened. Any these times likely we will feel vulnerable, which is where courage is born.

2. In these moments it helps to recognise “LIFE” is breaking down old outworn patterns

3. Be willing to let go of what we can’t control, it creates room for the new LIFE waiting

4. We all have our own answers which come through the Heart. Love IS the way!

5. When breakdowns become breakthroughs, we access more expanded awareness. A higher view can help propel is into whole new lives. Next step is ‘Stay awake’ and don’t back to sleep

6. If you have a path and practice which aligns you to your deep knowing Self, now is the time to go deep. We are in a collective reset, which is intensely amplifying our personal transformations. This time of awakening is real and we all have a part to play.