From anxious to thriving: 5 things that have helped me through 2020

I’ve always been nervous. I vividly remember New Year’s Eve 1999. I was trying to distract myself from the fearful “what ifs” that were racing through my mind by playing board games and trying not to focus on the clock. What would happen to the world after Y2K was a widely debated topic, and some were even calling for the end of the digital world. I went to the bathroom and felt like I was going to be sick. I sat there, shaky and trying to calm myself down – just a kid with no coping skills trying to get a grip with what I would much later in life come to realize was anxiety.

I’ve gone through what I like to call “seasons” of anxiety throughout my life. It’s always present, but there have been times where it would be so bad that I would come home from work, lay on the couch, and not get up until it was time to move from the couch to the bed. I longed for sleep, just so I didn’t have to feel the crippling fear of my anxiety.

Fast forward and here we are nearing the end of 2020, one of the most mind-boggling, volatile and egregious years in history. My family has been through layoffs, a move, unemployment, cancelled vacations, and a whole lot of coming to terms with how little control we seem to have. Yet despite it all, mentally, I’ve been thriving.

Here are a few tips on how to thrive through a difficult time.

Keep your foundation in the forefront

What do you build your life upon? What brings you hope? Personally, I’m a Chrsitian, so I put my trust and hope in God. But even then, leaning on my faith isn’t my first instinct when I’m feeling anxious. We all turn to something to numb ourselves – it may be something serious like drugs or alcohol, but it could also be something more innocuous, like TV or social media. It’s important to identify what your foundation is, and then, as hard is it may be, break the habit of turning to your normal coping mechanism, and fill yourself up with whatever it is that you build your life upon. I like to spend time in prayer, reading the Bible or listening to music. It feels counterintuitive in a society that says in order to achieve what you want, you need to do more. But in reality, we need to do less – we don’t need to read all of the articles or listen to the podcasts or watch the YouTube videos about treating anxiety, we just need to come back to our bodies and find the peace that already exists within us. Figure out where that peace comes from for you, and make a habit of turning to those activities when you start to feel anxious.

Work towards something that’s meaningful to you

This has been a difficult and rather lonely season, but I have chosen to shift my mentality from consumer to creator, which has helped me immensely. I have taken this time to build the business I have always dreamt of creating. I invested in courses, surrounded myself with like-minded people, and have been working towards tangible goals that utilizes my skillset and passions. Is there a side-hustle, project, volunteer opportunity or hobby you’ve always wanted to do? Start looking into it. Sign up for the course, or order the supplies. We have a choice regarding how we use our precious time – use yours to improve yourself!

Take breaks from social media and the news

We’ve all heard this before, but are you actually doing it? My first tip is to become aware of how you feel when you come out of a rabbit hole of scrolling on social media or watching the news for hours on end. Do you feel like you wasted your time? Do you find yourself comparing your life to those online? Do you feel like you are inadequate, don’t have enough, or aren’t far enough along in your life or career? Once you start to notice how social media and the news makes you feel, you can start to do something about it. Try deleting social apps on your phone at night, or over the weekend. Leave your phone in another room when you’re spending time with family or friends. You’ll quickly start to notice how toxic, and addicting, your media consumption can be. And as someone who was off of Facebook and Instagram for years, trust me – you won’t even miss it.

Get out of your head and into your body

Rather than passively taking in TV, social media and the news, I have been creating. Sometimes it’s content for my business, but other times I choose to draw, handletter, workout or just take a walk to think and take in the beauty that’s all around me. We can be sucked into autopilot and sometimes forget that there’s a big, beautiful world out there. Or that we are all filled with creativity that’s just itching to get out. Perhaps we forgot about it. Maybe we told ourselves we aren’t creative. But there’s a part in each of us that was made to create. What is that for you? Start exploring those possibilities, and figure out what sparks something in you. When we get out of minds and into our hands, the scariness and darkness of the world seems to dim a little bit.

Have meaningful conversations with others

One of the tricks that our mind makes us believe when we are suffering is that we are alone in our suffering. That whatever feeling or situation we are going through isn’t normal, and to tell someone else about it may push away those closest to us. The truth, however, is that when you reach out about your struggles, you oftentimes find that the person you are speaking with has felt similarly in the past, or is also struggling. This type of open, honest conversation deepens our relationships, which in turn, make us feel more connected, understood and supported. If you are struggling and haven’t told someone, reach out to a family member, friend, or counselor for help. It’s a scary first step – to admit that you are struggling and need help – but it’s necessary to start feeling better. Our minds have a twisted way of making our problems seem insurmountable and unfixable, but when you bring them into the light, they start to shrink.

This year has been rough. Have you taken a moment to grieve the losses you have endured? To show yourself some compassion and empathy? I would urge you to do so, and then slow down and take inventory of all of the things that you are consuming and creating. Focus on your relationships, and what matters most to you. With patience and intention, we can create peace and calm in our personal world. Keep your head up!