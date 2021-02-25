From an exercise to light therapy – tips for a healthy winter

For millions across the country, winter is still a cold reality for at least a few more weeks. As you prepare for more cold weather it can be easy to feel down or let your health suffer. Here are a few ways to stay warm and healthy as we all await warmer days:



Continue exercising. Whether it’s bundling up for a walk or run outside, creating an in-home workout, or following a free workout on YouTube, make sure you keep on moving to maintain your physical and mental health.

Do something that makes you happy. While we wait for the temperatures to rise, be mindful of your mood. If you’re feeling isolated, call a friend or family member. Take an art class or pick-up knitting. Do one thing that brings you joy every day. You may even find a new favorite hobby.

Try bright light therapy. Eliminate long-dreary days. Invest in a lightbox that you can add to your work-from-home desk or keep on your nightstand. These are bright lights often used in the morning for 30-60 minutes a day. Similarly, there are dawn simulator alarms that simulate the sunrise.

Plan an adventure. Give yourself something to look forward to by planning your next adventure. Find a new hiking spot or plan a trip to the nearest outdoor arboretum as the flowers begin to bloom. Having activities to look forward to will help keep you positive and excited for the days to come.

Stay hydrated. While your first instinct may not be to reach for a cold glass of water on a wintery day, make sure to drink at least 8 ounces of water daily. So, swap out a carbonated drink for a glass of water or switch from coffee to tea, which can hydrate you equally. If teas aren’t your thing, have a glass of hot water, which can have many digestive benefits.

Indulge in your favorite soup. It’s not a myth; soup is good for the soul. Not only does it keep you warm during the cold weather, but it is a great source of nutrition and is an easy way to get in a daily serving of fruits and vegetables. Bonus: soups also help combat dehydration.

Try incorporating these tips into your daily routine to improve your mental and physical health as we endure the last few weeks of winter and look ahead to spring and summer! For more tips about managing your health and wellness visit: https://www.mvphealthcare.com/members/health-and-wellness/manage-your-health/.